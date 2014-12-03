Cassidy no show for Preibus, Santorum, Landrieu claims he's hiding

According to the Advocate, Congressman Bill Cassidy, who seeks to be US Senator of Louisiana has gone to Washington DC during the height of his campaign. The paper cites the campaign claiming Cassidy “will not be able to attend, due to votes in Washington D.C.”

According to the Advocate, he has not taken any questions since the debate on Monday when he “ushered into and out of Mondaynight’s debate through a back entrance at WAFB”, declining to hold a press availability after the debate.

Even more intriguing, Cassidy, according to the Advocate decided not to show up to a major appearance in North Louisiana with Rick Santorum. He also will not appear with the National Republican Chairman Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus.

The Advocate also reports that he will be in Louisiana on election day.

During the debate, Senator Landrieu said that Cassidy padded his income with an inside job with LSUHSC. The Landrieu camp and various media outlets have accused Cassidy of taking an inside job with the LSU health science center as Congressman and not providing the requisite work.

Cassidy has denied the charges

Below is a press release from the Landrieu campaign

CASSIDY CANCELS EVERY PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE NEWS BROKE ABOUT HIM DOUBLE DIPPING AND SKIMMING $100,000 FROM LOUISIANA TAXPAYERS

Cassidy Cancels Rally 30 Minutes Before Start Time, Even Though

Records Show He Was Voting In Washington D.C. Hours Ago



Outside Of Single Runoff Debate He Would Agree To,

Cassidy Has Not Faced Voters Or Reporters Since Scandal Broke

Statement attributable to Landrieu campaign Communications Director Fabien Levy:



Bill Cassidy has canceled his one event today and all events tomorrow. It has now been eight days since the last public event he held, eight days since he answered an unscripted question from a reporter, eight days since he met with a single voter, and, unsurprisingly, eight days since news broke that he may have skimmed taxpayers for over $100,000 in salary and nearly $250,000 in total compensation for work he didn't do.



Now under investigation, there should be no question that Bill Cassidy is hiding from Louisiana voters. Louisianians deserve better than a politician that says it's easy to fly between D.C. and Louisiana when it's for his second questionable paycheck, but when voters and reporters have questions, he's stuck in D.C.



IN CASE YOU MISSED IT –A mere 30 minutes before Congressman Cassidy was supposed to appear at a campaign rally this evening in Shreveport, his campaign sent out a release saying he would not be participating in the event because of votes in Washington D.C. When asked about canceling his participation in tonight’s event, the congressman’s staff told reporters “every vote is important,” leaving voters and reporters to wonder why he missed six votes just last night. None of the four bills Congressman Cassidy voted for today were pressing or controversial — half of them had more than 400 supporters.



Additionally, Congressman Cassidy’s staff has already announced he will not participate in previously scheduled events with RNC Chair Reince Preibustomorrow.



As reported by Elizabeth Crisp atThe Advocatethis evening, Congressman Cassidy has now canceled or refused to show up at every public event in the last eight days — when media first started reporting on Congressman Cassidy double dipping in two taxpayer-funded jobs despite not doing the work for the second job at LSU.



“The current 6th District congressman hasn’t held a public press event since questions have been raised over his payment for work at LSU,” wrote Crisp. “Cassidy was ushered into and out ofMonday night’s debatethrough a back entrance at WAFB, and he declined to hold a press availability after the debate. Landrieu met with reporters post-debate and dropped in to the newsroom before the debate after entering WAFB’s front entrance.”



Additionally, earlier today, both aLouisiana citizenand theAmerican Democracy Legal Fundfiled separate ethics complaints to the Office of Congressional Ethics after recently surfaced documents revealed Congressman Cassidy may have intentionally misreported the nature of his income.

GOP HAS QUESTIONS FOR LANDRIEU

Early today, the Louisiana GOP sent out an email with questions about her charter flight records.

The email said, in part:

But even in (finally) following through on her promise, Landrieu’s vague flight flierleaves a lot of questions unanswered. Landrieu pointedly ducked questions from the press about her flight imbroglio after the debate.



- Were these flights for official or campaign purposes?

- Are they the only flights Landrieu took during this time?

- After admitting to being a frequent flier during her last 12 years in office, does she really expect people to believe she only took 7 flights total over her first five years in the Senate?

- Why did Landrieu hide these seven flights from her initial report, when it would have been very easy to keep her promise to Louisiana voters and include them?

- Will Air Mary pay back the more than $10,000 she has now admitted to spending on charter air travel from 1997-2002?



