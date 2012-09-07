Isaac recovery: Lambert Bros., Red Cross, Business Recovery Centers in Jeff, Northshore

The American Red Cross and food banks in Louisiana are seeking donations to help replenish the food supplies and other resources they have been providing throughout Southeast Louisiana to people and communities hit by Hurricane Isaac. The Red Cross, which partners with food banks and other relief organizations, also is seeking donations. Red Cross volunteers will be taking donations Saturday at the LSU football game. Gifts also can be made at www.redcross.org, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Checks may be made out to American Red Cross.

JEDCO

The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) has teamed up with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Louisiana Economic Development, and the Louisiana Small Business Development Centers to open a Business Recovery Center at the JEDCO facility in Avondale.



The Business Recovery Center will provide a wide range of services to businesses impacted by Hurricane Isaac. Representatives will be able to hold individual meetings with business owners to explain how an SBA disaster loan can help businesses on the road to recovery.



They'll cover counseling on an array of matters designed to help companies get back to business, such as:

• How to re-establish business operations

• How to overcome the effects of the disaster and plan for the future

• Assessing business economic injury

• Evaluating business strength

• Projecting cash flow

• Providing program information

• Answering questions

• Helping businesses apply for financial assistance

In addition to the SBA counseling, the JEDCO team will continue to offer traditional services to Jefferson Parish businesses. You can see the full list of services on the JEDCO website at www.jedco.org.



The Business Recovery Center will open at the JEDCO offices at 700 Churchill Parkway in Avondale on Monday September 10th. Counseling will be available Mondays and Tuesdays from 8:30am to 4:30pm. No appointment is necessary. All services are provided free of charge.



"JEDCO worked closely with the SBA to ensure the creation of a Business Recovery Center at our facility," says Executive Director Lucien Gunter. "We are doing everything we can to assist businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Isaac. I am confident that the resilience of the Jefferson Parish business community will expedite the recovery process across the region."



Business owners can see the full list of Business Recovery Centers in the region at www.sba.gov/services/disasterassistance. They may get help from SBA representatives at any Disaster Recovery Center In Louisiana, or they can call the SBA Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email the SBA at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Lambert Brothers and Team Braithwaite

The Lambert Brothers are working in partnership with the Team Braithwaite Foundation to deliver relief to hard-hit storm ravaged community.

Two truckloads of food and supplies are arriving (one today in Braithwaite and another next weekend) have been arriving this week from volunteer groups in Tennessee and Alabama and from brothers called Lamberts who feel the duty to get involved with the recovery.

The Lambert's loved ones lost homes and businesses in Katrina, so it was only natural that brothers Eric and Adam Lambert, both Algiers’ natives, would organize to help Hurricane Isaac victims.

“I couldn’t sit by and watch this nightmare unfold again,” said Adam Lambert, a local attorney.

As if sensing Adam’s frustration, his brother Eric, now relocated to Tennessee, called and asked how he could help.

Together, they organized a non-perishable, multi-state food drive, and those truckloads of food and supplies will arrive this weekend in help Orleans and Plaquemines residents.

In conjunction with volunteer groups The Lord's Child of Tennessee, and Eye of the Storm Relief in Alabama, the donations replenish local food banks and ministries whose supplies were wiped out or diminished by the recent storm. The relief supplies include food, baby formula, diapers and other necessities.



"We love our community and these volunteers from Tennessee and Alabama are helping us prove it. We are so thankful for their time, donations, prayers and love. Volunteer efforts are a key part of recovery and I am happy to be a part of it," said Adam Lambert.

“Our neighbors worked tirelessly on Facebook and online to recruit and organize local volunteers to unload the trucks and the Hotel Monteleone and Bienville House hotels in the French Quarter donated rooms to house the out-of-state volunteers who are driving the supplies down. The response from everyone in all three states has been huge.”

The Lamberts are looking for volunteers to help unload the trucks when they arrive.

Business Recovery Centers

The U.S. Small Business Administration's Business Recovery Assistance Team will be operating two Business Recovery Centers (BRC) at Northshore locations to assist local businesses impacted by Hurricane Isaac. The BRC Teams are comprised of representatives from the SBA and the Louisiana Small Business Development Center (LSBDC).



Starting Sept. 10, the BRC Team will be operating from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Tammany Economic Development Foundation office at 21489 Koop Dr., Suite 7, near Mandeville. This center will be open on Mondays and Tuesdays only.



Starting Sept. 13, the Team will be meeting with affected business owners from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City of Slidell Mayor's Office on the second floor at 2055 Second St., in Slidell. This center will be open on Thursdays and Fridays only.



Appointments are not needed and services are provided at no cost. Businesses and private nonprofit organizations of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. These loans cover losses that are not fully covered by insurance or other recoveries. SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs) to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. EIDL assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any property damage.



The BRC Team will meet individually with business owners to explain how an SBA disaster loan can help finance recovery, answer questions about SBA's disaster loan program, explain the application process, and issue and accept completed applications.



Additionally, LSBDC personnel will also be able to provide counseling on a wide variety of matters designed to help business owners re-establish operations, how to overcome the effects of the disaster, and plan for their future. Services include assessing business economic injury, evaluating the business's strength, cash flow projections, and a review of all options to ensure each business owner makes decisions that are appropriate for its situation. They will also provide program information, answer questions and help businesses apply for this much needed financial help.



"Since the storm, we've been working with Louisiana Economic Development, the SBA and Southeastern Louisiana University's SBDC to bring a Business Recovery Center to the Northshore," said Brenda Bertus, executive director of the St. Tammany Economic Development Foundation. "It is imperative to our economy that we help our businesses recover and return to normal operations as quickly as possible, so we immediately offered our office to the BRC Team and worked with Slidell Mayor Freddy Drennan to secure a second location in Slidell."



The Business Recovery Centers are open to businesses only; homeowners seeking assistance need to visit the St. Tammany Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC). There are two DRC locations: the Towers Building, 520 Old Spanish Trail in Slidell, open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Mandeville Public Works Building, 1100 Mandeville High Dr. in Mandeville, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



STEDF is the lead economic development organization for St. Tammany Parish. The organization is charged with attracting new business and employment opportunities to St. Tammany Parish. The organization seeks to improve the quality of life in the parish by strengthening and supporting the business climate in the area. For more information, visit www.stedf.org.





Retiresafe, New Orleans, Jefferson Parish senior advocates honor Congressman Steve Scalise Click here



























Want more Louisiana news?

Signup for Our Newsletter

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.