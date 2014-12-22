Getting social: Jindal, Vitter and The White South

So, here is some social media comments focused upon those stories with traction--Senator David Vitter 's letter to President Barack Obama concerning the cyber-story-videw, "The Interview", Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal's LSU prayer controversy and a new report that might surprise many in the South:
— Russ (@russfla) December 22, 2014
The Army is finally doing right by our troops. Glad we pushed this reform through on the Senate Armed Services Cmte https://t.co/livY0uoYX3— David Vitter (@DavidVitter) December 22, 2014
"this ain't a movie watching class" ---> Sen. Vitter to Obama: host a screening of 'The Interview' for Congress , http://t.co/koQq5zMGiv— MicG (@alldaymicg) December 22, 2014
Bobby Jindal Defends AFA Prayer Rally At LSU As Anti-Gay Hate Group Plans Similar Events In Other States: VIDEO http://t.co/GPFw8QZ95U
La among nation’s “most unfair” in their hand
From @QuinHillyer: Might @JayDardenne make a run @DavidVitter in race for Louisiana governor? http://t.co/wMid27K18p pic.twitter.com/6vzaZ5viGI— The Advocate (@theadvocatebr) December 22, 2014
1 in 10 white Southerners has African ancestry. http://t.co/G2LKOifvE3 pic.twitter.com/9O1S6tuoUI— Michael Li (@mcpli) December 22, 2014
