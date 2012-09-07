Important Isaac updates: Disaster food stamps (DSNAP) and employment help

Here are their noticeswhich indicate that the number of applicants are increasing in both requests for nutrition as well as employment assistance.

The State of Louisiana issued various Hurricane updates on Friday concerning disaster food stamps or Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits and disaster employment assistance.

Disaster Food stamps (SNAP)

More than 14,468 applicants were approved for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits on Thursday, totaling more than $6 million, an increase of more than 1800 households and nearly $687,000 in DSNAP benefits from Wednesday.

The La. Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Suzy Sonnier said that in two days, more than 27,105 households have been approved, totaling $11,359,098 in DSNAP benefits.

DSNAP totals by parish for the two days are:

Parish DSNAP Cards DSNAP Total

Ascension 1271 $593,256

Jefferson 8222 $3,668,750

Lafourche 1719 $769,664

Livingston 1347 $652,677

Orleans 8370 $2,884,621

Plaquemines 683 $299,881

St. Bernard 1206 $513,903

St. John the Baptist 1656 $735,329

St. Tammany 2631 $1,241,017

DSNAP, formerly called Disaster Food Stamps, provides food assistance for eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Income guidelines do apply.

DSNAP sites in St. Charles and Tangipahoa

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) today announced Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) sites in St. Charles and Tangipahoa parishes.

The following sites will be open from Sunday, Sept. 9 through Saturday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to limited parking at two sites, a shuttle service will transport residents to the DSNAP sites in Amite and Boutte. Shuttle service will run continuously each day until it is determined that no new applicants can be served before 6 p.m.

Tangipahoa Parish - Harvest Church, 43052 Yokum Rd., Hammond

Tangipahoa Parish - Shuttle Service will transport applicants from the Florida Parish Arena, 1301 NW Central Ave, Amite to DSNAP site at Amite Fire Hall

St. Charles Parish - Shuttle Service will transport applicants from parking area on LA 1 at Hwy 310 under the Luling Bridge to the DSNAP site at Mount Airy Baptist Church in Boutte

Applicants should go to these DSNAP sites on the day indicated below based on the first letter of their last name.

Sunday, Sept 9 - S through Z

Monday, Sept 10 - A through C

Tuesday, Sept 11 - D through G

Wednesday, Sept 12 - H through L

Thursday, Sept 13 - M through R

Friday, Sept 14 - All applicants unable to make prior scheduled day Saturday, Sept 15 - All applicants unable to make prior scheduled day

Workers in Iberville and St. Mary Parishes may apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Workers and self-employed individuals in Iberville and St. Mary parishes may now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) as a result of Hurricane Isaac, the Louisiana Workforce Commission announced today.



Workers who have lost their jobs and self-employed individuals who are unable to perform services because of the disaster in parishes eligible for FEMA's individual disaster assistance are eligible for DUA. The following parishes now eligible and their respective deadlines are:

The parishes of Assumption, Iberville, St Helena, St James, St. Mary, Terrebonne and Washington have until Oct. 8, 2012, to file DUA applications.

The parishes of St. Charles and Tangipahoa have until Oct. 5, 2012, to file.

The parishes of Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. John the Baptist and St. Tammany have until Oct. 2, 2012, to file.

Applications filed after the deadline for that parish will be considered untimely, unless the individual provides good cause for filing after the deadline.



The DUA program is federally funded but administered by the LWC. The LWC is accepting claims according to the filing periods for each parish as determined by the U.S. Department of Labor. The LWC is accepting all DUA and regular unemployment insurance claims at www.laworks.net. People without internet access or who experience trouble filing online can call the LWC toll free at 1-866-783-5567.



The LWC's Business and Career Solutions Centers have computers available for people to file claims.



Center staff members also are available to assist job seekers and employers. All centers have either reopened or are providing services via an LWC mobile unit, a customized RV fitted with computers and internet access that serve as rolling service centers.



To receive DUA benefits, individuals must provide their Social Security number, proof of wages, and proof of employment, including the name and address of the last employer to the LWC. Proof of employment must be received within 21 days from the filing date of the claim. Self-employed individuals must provide their business and financial records, including federal income tax returns for 2011.



The DUA period is from the week-ending date of Sept. 8, 2012, and up to March 2, 2013, as long as the claimant's unemployment continues to be a result of Hurricane Isaac. DUA benefits will not be paid for any period of unemployment before or after these dates.



Before an individual can be determined eligible for DUA, it must be established that the individual is not eligible for regular unemployment insurance benefits or extended unemployment compensation (under any state or federal law).



DUA is available to unemployed U.S. nationals and qualified aliens who worked or were self-employed if they:

Worked or were self employed in or were scheduled to begin work or self employment in an area declared as a federal disaster area;

Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of a disaster;

Establish that the work or self employment they can no longer perform was their primary source of income;

Do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits from any state;

Cannot perform work or self employment because of an injury, or because they were incapacitated as a direct result of the disaster;

Became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of the household;

Cannot work or perform self employment due to closure of a facility by the federal government;

Lose a majority of income or revenue because the employer or self-employed business was damaged, destroyed, or closed by the federal government.

Suffering a monetary loss because of damage to property or crops does not automatically entitle an individual to DUA.

