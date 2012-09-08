DSNAP: Sunday’s schedule Disaster Food Stamps Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) today announced the Sunday schedule for sites processing applications for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP).

The following sites will be open Sunday, September 9 beginning at 8 a.m. and will serve individuals with the last names that begin with the letters S-Z. Sites will close when it is determined that the number of people who can be served by 6 p.m. are already at the facility.

Ascension --

Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 St. Landry Rd., Gonzales

Jefferson --

Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego

Grand lsle Multiplex, 3101 Hwy 1, Grand Isle

Lafourche --

Peltier Park, 151 Peltier Park, Thibodaux

South Lafourche Parish Library, 16241 East Main, Cutoff

Livingston --

Amvets, 26890 Hwy. 42, Springfield

Orleans --

University of New Orleans, 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans

St. Charles -- NEW SITE

Mount Airy Baptist Church, Applicants should park under the Luling Bridge, LA 18 at Hwy 310 to be shuttled to the DSNAP site.



St. Tammany --

John Slidell Park, 105 Robert Blvd., Slidell

Tangipahoa -- NEW SITES

Harvest Church, 43052 Yokum Rd., Hammond

Amite Fire Hall -- Applicants should park at the Florida Parish Arena, 1301 NW Central Ave in Amite to be shuttled to the DSNAP site.

***Please note that DSNAP sites in Plaquemines, St. Bernard and St. John parishes will be closed on Sunday because they are located at churches. They will re-open on Monday and serve individuals with the last names that begin with the letters S-Z.

The First Baptist Church in St. Tammany will be closed on Sunday as well. Residents can visit the DSNAP site at John Slidell Park in Slidell on Sunday to process applications. On Monday, the First Baptist Church facility will reopen and will see all applicants from that parish who have been previously unable to visit a site.



Individuals, to date, have been able to visit any of the sites in the nine parish area to apply. Beginning Monday, when most facilities will serve all applicants who have previously been unable to visit a site, applicants will need to only visit the site in their parish.

To help expedite the application process, individuals can pre-apply for Hurricane Isaac DSNAP through Tuesday either online at www.dcfs.la.gov/preapply or www.getagameplan.org or by calling 1-888-LAHELP-U (888-524-3578) 24 hours a day. When applying by phone, callers should select the appropriate language and then select options 3 and 3.

DSNAP is an income eligibility based program to assist eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Eligibility are determined by federal guidelines and are based on an individual's known or expected income, resources (such as cash on hand, saving and checking account balances) and unreimbursed disaster expenses during the disaster period of August 26 and September 24. For more information on income guidelines visit www.dcfs.la.gov or call 211.

Applicants knowingly providing inaccurate or incomplete information, as part of a DSNAP application, could face criminal prosecution and disqualification of benefits. DCFS will investigate suspected fraud and aggressively pursue recoupment and possibly prosecution.

Source: Press release from State of Louisiana



{jvotesystem poll=|7|}







Want more Louisiana news?

Signup for Our Newsletter

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.