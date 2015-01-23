Jindal busy praying, speaking at The Response, Right to life March

Jindal will attend and speak at "The Response" at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center by leading the opening prayer, will speak at the Right to Life March at the LSU Greek Theatre and then will return to "The Response" for the remainder of the event where he will speak twice, the last, leading a closing prayer.

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal has a full day tomorrow as he and LSU readies for the controversial, The Response.

TOMORROW,Saturday, January 24

10:00 AM

Governor Jindal will lead an opening prayer at "The Response"

Pete Maravich Assembly Center

North Stadium Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70803

10:20 AM

Governor Jindal will speak at the Right to Life March at the LSU Greek Theatre

1:45 PM

Governor Jindal will speak again at "The Response"

3:00 PM

Governor Jindal will lead a prayer at "The Response"

Watch the cliphere.

On Thursday, Jindal appeared on Fox News again, this time on "On the Record with Greta Van Susteren", inn which he discussed the congressional action on abortion. Watch the cliphere.

Here is an excerpt submitted by the Jindal administraton:

It shouldn't take a lot of political courage to stand up and say we are going to end late term abortions in America. America is one of only a handful of countries in the entire world that allows these late term abortions without restrictions. We elected a conservative Republican majority to stand up for our values. One of those important values is the dignity, the sacredness of innocent human life.

We signed a similar bill here in Louisiana that would end abortions after 20 weeks. It was a bipartisan bill with great bipartisan support. I wish the leadership had had the courage of their convictions. Yesterday they said they were going to bring this bill up for a vote today. They blinked—they didn't do it. Now they are saying some time in the future. I think it's a shame. Here we are looking at the anniversary of Roe V. Wade. One small step we could have taken as a country is to join most of the rest of the civilized world and ban late term abortions.