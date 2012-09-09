Isaac news: Gas prices, Dead Cattle, Broke Morganza, Old Schooner

Here are some of the big news stories hitting the wire--dead cattle, broken Morganza hurricane protection, gas prices, the emergence of a wrecked schooner and the opening of a market in Lafourche Louisiana.

Hurricane Isaac is still big news in South Louisiana and in the the Gulf Coast.

A marsh management levee that is expected to become part of Terrebonne Parish's Morganza hurricane protection system was severely damaged during Hurricane Isaac.

The Courier reports ( http://bit.ly/SqT3a8) the storm's tidal surge destroyed one of the levee's water control structures, washing it away and leaving behind a 50-foot gap.

http://www.dailycomet.com/article/20120909/APN/1209090670?Title=Levee-delivers-more-headaches-in-Terrebonne

Wrecked schooner emerge

The pounding surf and currents from Hurricane Isaac on a remote spit of Alabama shoreline has again revealed the wreckage of a schooner that ran aground in 1923, delighting curious tourists and locals.

The schooner Rachel and her eight-man crew ran aground near historic Fort Morgan on Oct. 17, 1923, during a tropical storm. The men were headed to Mobile after a stop in Cuba. While the men aboard the Rachel survived, others on nearby schooners weren’t so lucky.

“A tropical storm much like Tropical Storm Isaac that we just went through was hitting the Gulf Coast and a large number of these schooners were out in the Gulf. One was sunk just off Perdido Key and the crew was lost,” said Michael Bailey, historian for the Fort Morgan Historical society.

http://www.floridatoday.com/viewart/20120909/NEWS01/309090024/Old-shipwreck-revealed-Isaac-reworks-beach

Dead Cattle In Plaquemines

A week and a half after Isaac hit, cowboys in Plaquemines Parish are still working to save cattle left stranded by flood water and debris near a long stretch of Highway 23."Theres still a lot that didn’t make it but whatever we can find thats trapped in little areas. Were going with air boats and horses and trying to get the other ones that are still alive," said Charmion Cosse, a third generation cattle farmer in Plaquemines Parish who owns about 300 head of cattle.

Farmers work to rescue cattle still stranded after Hurricane Isaac

Levee delivers more headaches in Terrebonne Parish

Gas Prices

Issac is long gone, but the impact left behind- the lost production due to outages- is still being felt. Gasoline prices have remained stubbornly high as gasoline stockpiles fell to their lowest since 2008, according to Bloomberg.



Restarts have been slow, gasoline production has remained weak, supporting higher prices. In addition, plant closures in the United Kingdom in the weeks ahead may limit how much gasoline is received along the East Coast, so supply may remain tight for several weeks. To offset that news, however, Monroe Energy, a subsidiary of Delta Airlines, will be starting it's purchased Trainer, PA refinery again, helping boost production along the East Coast.

Read more at http://blog.gasbuddy.com/posts/Isaac-s-wake-leads-to-tight-gasoline-supply-prices-remain-elevated/1715-511640-1309.aspx#J37zlCkcPW0eGECK.99

Lafourche Central Market

The opening of the Lafourche Central Market, delayed by Hurricane Isaac, has been rescheduled for Sept. 15.

The Daily Comet reports ( http://bit.ly/SqRJnK) the market is an open-air pavilion equipped with about 30 booths for local farmers and fishermen to sell their wares.

