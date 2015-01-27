Genealogy Roadshow Hangout starts unraveling New Orleans’ “Histories of Mysteries”

Answer: The February 3 rd PBS Genealogy Roadshow featuring upon the “Histories of Mysteries”, the City of New Orleans.

Question: What happens when you stir delicious New Orleans culture, unraveled history, a pinch of voodoo, the horrors of Katrina and the mystery of family roots?

To showcase this national program which next week focuses upon New Orleans area families stories, this site, Bayoubuzz.com is hosting a Google hangout with Mary Tedesco, one of the three “Roadshow” genealogists. My co-hosts are Google techie Ben Fisher and Erin Brady, Miss USA 2013.

The storyline for the February 3 Genealogy Roadshow (televised locally on WYES Channel 12, the PBS Affiliate) goes like this:

“The team of genealogists are in the Big Easy uncovering fascinating stories from the residents of one of America's most mulit-cultural cities. While at the Board of Trade, a local man seeks to recover essential history washed away in Hurricane Katrina; a woman discovers she has links to both sides of the Civil War; another unravels the mystery behind her grandfather’s adoption; and one man explores a link to the famous New Orleans Voodoo Queen, Marie Laveau.”



There you have it—culture, washed away history, Civil War, Marie Laveau, with the world’s best genealogists piecing it together to bring comfort, hope, surprise and even closure to families.

Tedesco’s own focus is upon Italian history, which will be of great interest to the large Italian-American population in the area.

The google hangout is a video conference in which the public is invited to watch, ask questions and to discuss issues via social media. The hangout interview can be viewed live at 11:00 CT Wednesday January 27 on Bayoubuzz.com or on Google Plus at http://goo.gl/aYw7RH.

Come participate in the hangout tomorrow and wet your genealogy appetite until next Tuesday's main course--The Genealogy Roadshow, seen nationally and in the New Orleans area, on WYES-TV, Channel 12.