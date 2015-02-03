Jindal blasts Obama over Gulf revenue sharing proposal

As if Louisiana needs any more financial wallops that could hurt its ability to fund governmental projects or that could hamper its economic growth. However, in a budgetary move that could hurt oil and gas industry and the State of Louisiana (which fought hard for revenue sharing of energy revenue) the Obama administration is favoring legislation that would drain Louisiana and three other Gulf states for redirect future oil and natural-gas drilling revenues.

The shift would boost "clean energy" industry efforts and hurt the oil and gas industry.