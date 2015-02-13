Dardenne will report raised more than $2.2M Louisiana governor campaign

Republican Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne will report having raised more than $2,200,000 towards the race for Governor when he files his year-end finance report with the Board of Ethics later today.

Earlier this month, his opponent and leader in the polls, David Vitter posted $4.5M.

Dardenne closed out 2014 with just over $1,500,000 cash on hand.

“We've been overwhelmed by the support we've received early in our campaign, with large and small contributions from all over Louisiana. I’m humbled by this outcry of support.” said Dardenne.

Ninety four percent of Dardenne’s contributions have come from Louisiana. “I’ve said before that we need a Governor focused on Louisiana solutions, not D.C. rhetoric. The fact that ninety four percent of my support comes from right here in Louisiana proves that this will be a Louisiana based campaign.”

“The next Governor must be prepared to lead from day-one. With the support of so many concerned citizens and a deep commitment for reforming our state, I stand ready to put Louisiana on a path to prosperity. I have a track record of making state government do more with less. I will bring that same attitude to the Governor’s office,” concluded Dardenne.

Also running for Louisiana governor is Jon Bel Edwards, a democrat and Scott Angelle, a republican and former democrat.