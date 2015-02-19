CBS Poll: Not great, not horrible for Bobby Jindal for 2016 run

CBS NEWS POLL

2016 Contenders: Who Would You Consider Voting For?

February 13-17, 2015

Q11. In general, is your opinion of the Republican Party favorable or not favorable?

TOTAL RESPONDENTS

Total Rep Dem Ind Jan15b

% % % % %

Favorable 36 72 12 33 34

Not favorable 55 22 83 54 57

Don't know/No answer 9 6 5 13 9

Q12. In general, is your opinion of the Democratic Party favorable or not favorable?

Favorable 43 11 79 36 41

Not favorable 49 87 16 51 51

Don't know/No answer 8 2 5 13 8

Q23. Regardless of how you usually vote, do you think the Republican Party or the Democratic Party is more likely to do a better job on the economy?

Oct14f*

Republican Party 45 84 16 44 47

Democratic Party 41 9 79 33 40

Both (vol.) 1 - * 1 1

Neither (vol.) 7 4 2 12 4

Don't know/No answer 6 3 3 9 9

*Registered voters

Q24. Regardless of how you usually vote, do you think the Republican Party or the Democratic Party will do more to help the middle class?

Sep10b*

Republican Party 38 81 11 34 33

Democratic Party 47 14 81 41 55

Both (vol.) 1 - 1 2 1

Neither (vol.) 7 4 1 12 8

Don't know/No answer 7 1 6 11 3

*Registered voters

Q25. Regardless of how you usually vote, do you think the Republican Party or the Democratic Party is more likely to do a better job dealing with terrorism?

TOTAL RESPONDENTS

Total Rep Dem Ind Oct14f*

% % % % %

Republican Party 51 82 27 50 51

Democratic Party 28 9 56 20 31

Both 3 1 3 4 3

Neither 7 1 5 11 5

Don't know/No answer 11 6 9 14 11

*Registered voters

Q55. How much attention have you been able to pay to the 2016 Presidential campaign--a lot, some, not much, or no attention so far?

A lot 15 20 12 15

Some 30 36 32 27

Not much 26 24 31 24

No attention so far 28 20 25 34

Don't know/No answer 1 - * 1

Q56. I’m going to read you a list of names. For each, please tell me if you would consider voting for this candidate if he or she ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2016, would you not consider voting for this candidate, or don’t you know enough to say?

a. Jeb Bush

REPUBLICANS INDEPENDENTS

% %

Would consider voting for 49 24

Would NOT consider voting for 26 41

Don't know enough to say 25 34

Refused * 1

b. Ben Carson

Would consider voting for 34 17

Would NOT consider voting for 10 14

Don't know enough to say 56 68

Refused * 1





c. Chris Christie

REPUBLICANS INDEPENDENTS

% %

Would consider voting for 28 25

Would NOT consider voting for 43 36

Don't know enough to say 29 38

Refused * 1

d.Ted Cruz

Would consider voting for 23 14

Would NOT consider voting for 21 28

Don't know enough to say 56 56

Refused * 1

e. Mike Huckabee

Would consider voting for 46 23

Would NOT consider voting for 24 33

Don't know enough to say 30 43

Refused * 1

f. Bobby Jindal

Would consider voting for 18 10

Would NOT consider voting for 15 20

Don't know enough to say 67 70

Refused * 1

h. Rand Paul

Would consider voting for 30 28

Would NOT consider voting for 31 29

Don't know enough to say 38 42

Refused * 1

i. Rick Perry

Would consider voting for 34 16

Would NOT consider voting for 26 33

Don't know enough to say 40 50

Refused * 1

k. Marco Rubio

Would consider voting for 37 21

Would NOT consider voting for 19 22

Don't know enough to say 43 55

Refused 2 2

l. Rick Santorum

REPUBLICANS INDEPENDENTS

% %

Would consider voting for 28 12

Would NOT consider voting for 25 36

Don't know enough to say 46 52

Refused 2 1

m. Scott Walker

Would consider voting for 30 17

Would NOT consider voting for 10 19

Don't know enough to say 59 62

Refused * 1

Q57. Do you think evangelical Christians have too much influence, too little influence, or the right amount of influence in the Republican Party today?

TOTAL RESPONDENTS

Total Rep Dem Ind

% % % %

Too much 35 16 51 34

Too little 20 33 12 19

Right amount 29 35 20 31

Refused 17 16 17 17

Q58. I’m going to read you a list of names. For each, please tell me if you would consider voting for this candidate if he or she ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, would you not consider voting for this candidate, or don’t you know enough to say?

a. Joe Biden

DEMOCRATS INDEPENDENTS

% %

Would consider voting for 47 26

Would NOT consider voting for 35 48

Don't know enough to say 16 24

Refused 1 2

b. Andrew Cuomo

Would consider voting for 20 12

Would NOT consider voting for 22 23

Don't know enough to say 56 63

Refused 2 2

c. Hillary Clinton

DEMOCRATS INDEPENDENTS

% %

Would consider voting for 81 46

Would NOT consider voting for 12 40

Don't know enough to say 7 13

Refused 1 2

d. Martin O'Malley

Would consider voting for 3 9

Would NOT consider voting for 16 15

Don't know enough to say 80 74

Refused 2 2

e. Bernie Sanders

Would consider voting for 14 10

Would NOT consider voting for 17 18

Don't know enough to say 68 70

Refused 1 2

f. Jim Webb

Would consider voting for 7 6

Would NOT consider voting for 15 16

Don't know enough to say 76 75

Refused 2 2

g. Elizabeth Warren

Would consider voting for 32 18

Would NOT consider voting for 14 23

Don't know enough to say 53 57

Refused 1 2

Unweighted Weighted

Total respondents 1,006

Republicans 255 236 (23%)

Democrats 305 300 (30%)

Independents 446 470 (47%)

