CBS Poll: Not great, not horrible for Bobby Jindal for 2016 run

Thirty-five percent of Republicans and Independents would not consider voting for the governor whereas 28% of that population would, a minus seven difference.
Of Republicans, 18% would consider, while 15% would NOT consider voting for Jindal.
The "good news" for Jindal, however, is his recent appearances on national news has not made much of an impression. Despite his almost daily comments to the news media about matters of national interest, the vast majority of republicans and independents don't know enough about Jindal to say one way or another.
Sixty-seven percent of republicans and 70% of independents fall into that category, which means, potentially, there are some growth opportunities.
Yet, of those who do have an opinion, 54% republicans and independents would NOT consider voting for him, while 46% would.
Some interesting numbers:
JEB BUSH
Leading he GOP charge with favorables is Jeb Bush with 73% of Republicans and Independents considering his candidacy compared to a sizeable 67% NOT considering voting for him. Thus, Bush's positive to negative is a plus four percent.
CHRIS CHRISTIE
A respectable 53% would consider Christie, however, a whopping 79% of that pool would NOT consider voting for the New Jersey Governor.
BEN CARSON
The Republican doctor has a differential of 51% to 27%, showing a 24% positive differential.
MIKE HUCKABEE
The former Governor and former Fox News personality registered a 69% to 57% positive comparison.
MARCO RUBIO
The Florida US Senator scored a 58% to 41% would consider to NOT consider tally.
SCOTT WALKER
The Wisconsin governor who has received good exposure recently might be Jindal's most close comparison. Walker scored 47 to 29, a 18 percent positive difference and with 59% of republicans and 62% independents not having enough information to render an opinion.
GETTING RELIGION
The poll asked the following question: Do you think evangelical Christians have too much influence, too little influence, or the right amount of influence in the Republican Party today?
Unquestionably, Governor Jindal has been courting the "religious right" vote. The fact that Huckabee, who also courts that community, has displayed strong numbers indicates a body of voters wielding strength. However, within the republican and independent voters, 50% claim religion has too much influence on the Republican Party whereas 52% of the republican-independent bloc says it has too little influence. Of note, 66% of republicans and independents feel that the evangelical Christians have the "right amount" of influence. But, in the total population of respondents, that same number falls to 29% with 35% of democrats, independents and republicans feeling that evangelical Christians have too much influence compared to 32% claiming they have having too little influence on the party.
The CBS poll was taken February 13 through 17.
CBS NEWS POLL
2016 Contenders: Who Would You Consider Voting For?
February 13-17, 2015
Q1.-Q10. Held for future release.
Q11. In general, is your opinion of the Republican Party favorable or not favorable?
TOTAL RESPONDENTS
Total Rep Dem Ind Jan15b
% % % % %
Favorable 36 72 12 33 34
Not favorable 55 22 83 54 57
Don't know/No answer 9 6 5 13 9
Q12. In general, is your opinion of the Democratic Party favorable or not favorable?
Favorable 43 11 79 36 41
Not favorable 49 87 16 51 51
Don't know/No answer 8 2 5 13 8
Q13.-Q22. Held for future release.
Q23. Regardless of how you usually vote, do you think the Republican Party or the Democratic Party is more likely to do a better job on the economy?
Oct14f*
Republican Party 45 84 16 44 47
Democratic Party 41 9 79 33 40
Both (vol.) 1 - * 1 1
Neither (vol.) 7 4 2 12 4
Don't know/No answer 6 3 3 9 9
*Registered voters
Q24. Regardless of how you usually vote, do you think the Republican Party or the Democratic Party will do more to help the middle class?
Sep10b*
Republican Party 38 81 11 34 33
Democratic Party 47 14 81 41 55
Both (vol.) 1 - 1 2 1
Neither (vol.) 7 4 1 12 8
Don't know/No answer 7 1 6 11 3
*Registered voters
Q25. Regardless of how you usually vote, do you think the Republican Party or the Democratic Party is more likely to do a better job dealing with terrorism?
TOTAL RESPONDENTS
Total Rep Dem Ind Oct14f*
% % % % %
Republican Party 51 82 27 50 51
Democratic Party 28 9 56 20 31
Both 3 1 3 4 3
Neither 7 1 5 11 5
Don't know/No answer 11 6 9 14 11
*Registered voters
Q26.-Q54. Held for future release.
Q55. How much attention have you been able to pay to the 2016 Presidential campaign--a lot, some, not much, or no attention so far?
A lot 15 20 12 15
Some 30 36 32 27
Not much 26 24 31 24
No attention so far 28 20 25 34
Don't know/No answer 1 - * 1
Q56. I’m going to read you a list of names. For each, please tell me if you would consider voting for this candidate if he or she ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2016, would you not consider voting for this candidate, or don’t you know enough to say?
a. Jeb Bush
REPUBLICANS INDEPENDENTS
% %
Would consider voting for 49 24
Would NOT consider voting for 26 41
Don't know enough to say 25 34
Refused * 1
b. Ben Carson
Would consider voting for 34 17
Would NOT consider voting for 10 14
Don't know enough to say 56 68
Refused * 1
c. Chris Christie
REPUBLICANS INDEPENDENTS
% %
Would consider voting for 28 25
Would NOT consider voting for 43 36
Don't know enough to say 29 38
Refused * 1
d.Ted Cruz
Would consider voting for 23 14
Would NOT consider voting for 21 28
Don't know enough to say 56 56
Refused * 1
e. Mike Huckabee
Would consider voting for 46 23
Would NOT consider voting for 24 33
Don't know enough to say 30 43
Refused * 1
f. Bobby Jindal
Would consider voting for 18 10
Would NOT consider voting for 15 20
Don't know enough to say 67 70
Refused * 1
h. Rand Paul
Would consider voting for 30 28
Would NOT consider voting for 31 29
Don't know enough to say 38 42
Refused * 1
i. Rick Perry
Would consider voting for 34 16
Would NOT consider voting for 26 33
Don't know enough to say 40 50
Refused * 1
k. Marco Rubio
Would consider voting for 37 21
Would NOT consider voting for 19 22
Don't know enough to say 43 55
Refused 2 2
l. Rick Santorum
REPUBLICANS INDEPENDENTS
% %
Would consider voting for 28 12
Would NOT consider voting for 25 36
Don't know enough to say 46 52
Refused 2 1
m. Scott Walker
Would consider voting for 30 17
Would NOT consider voting for 10 19
Don't know enough to say 59 62
Refused * 1
Q57. Do you think evangelical Christians have too much influence, too little influence, or the right amount of influence in the Republican Party today?
TOTAL RESPONDENTS
Total Rep Dem Ind
% % % %
Too much 35 16 51 34
Too little 20 33 12 19
Right amount 29 35 20 31
Refused 17 16 17 17
Q58. I’m going to read you a list of names. For each, please tell me if you would consider voting for this candidate if he or she ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, would you not consider voting for this candidate, or don’t you know enough to say?
a. Joe Biden
DEMOCRATS INDEPENDENTS
% %
Would consider voting for 47 26
Would NOT consider voting for 35 48
Don't know enough to say 16 24
Refused 1 2
b. Andrew Cuomo
Would consider voting for 20 12
Would NOT consider voting for 22 23
Don't know enough to say 56 63
Refused 2 2
c. Hillary Clinton
DEMOCRATS INDEPENDENTS
% %
Would consider voting for 81 46
Would NOT consider voting for 12 40
Don't know enough to say 7 13
Refused 1 2
d. Martin O'Malley
Would consider voting for 3 9
Would NOT consider voting for 16 15
Don't know enough to say 80 74
Refused 2 2
e. Bernie Sanders
Would consider voting for 14 10
Would NOT consider voting for 17 18
Don't know enough to say 68 70
Refused 1 2
f. Jim Webb
Would consider voting for 7 6
Would NOT consider voting for 15 16
Don't know enough to say 76 75
Refused 2 2
g. Elizabeth Warren
Would consider voting for 32 18
Would NOT consider voting for 14 23
Don't know enough to say 53 57
Refused 1 2
Unweighted Weighted
Total respondents 1,006
Republicans 255 236 (23%)
Democrats 305 300 (30%)
Independents 446 470 (47%)
