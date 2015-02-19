  • You are here:  
Thursday, 19 February 2015 11:33

CBS Poll: Not great, not horrible for Bobby Jindal for 2016 run

cbsAs Louisiana ponders over how it will balance a budget with a $1.6B hole, the nation is wondering who might have a good chance to be the next President of the United States.

Looking at a just-released CBS Poll, the news for the Louisiana Governor, Bobby Jindal, is not great, but not horrible, either.

 

Thirty-five percent of Republicans and Independents would not consider voting for the governor whereas 28% of that population would, a minus seven difference.

Of Republicans,  18% would consider, while 15% would NOT consider voting for Jindal.

The "good news" for Jindal, however, is his recent appearances on national news has not made much of an impression.  Despite his almost daily comments to the news media about matters of national interest, the vast majority of republicans and independents don't know enough about Jindal to say one way or another.   

Sixty-seven percent of republicans and 70% of independents fall into that category, which means, potentially, there are some growth opportunities.  

Yet, of those who do have an opinion, 54% republicans and independents would NOT consider voting for him, while 46% would.

Some interesting numbers:  

JEB BUSH

Leading he GOP charge with favorables is Jeb Bush with 73% of Republicans and Independents considering his candidacy compared to a sizeable 67% NOT considering voting for him.  Thus, Bush's positive to negative is a plus four percent.

CHRIS CHRISTIE

A respectable 53% would consider Christie, however, a whopping 79% of that pool would NOT consider voting for the New Jersey Governor.

BEN CARSON

The Republican doctor has a differential of 51% to 27%, showing a 24% positive differential. 

MIKE HUCKABEE

The former Governor and former Fox News personality registered a 69% to 57% positive comparison.

MARCO RUBIO

The Florida US Senator scored a 58% to 41% would consider to NOT consider tally.

SCOTT WALKER

The Wisconsin governor who has received good exposure recently might be Jindal's most close comparison.  Walker scored 47 to 29, a 18 percent positive difference and with 59% of republicans and 62% independents not having enough information to render an opinion.

GETTING RELIGION

The poll asked the following question:  Do you think evangelical Christians have too much influence, too little influence, or the right amount of influence in the Republican Party today? 

Unquestionably, Governor Jindal has been courting the "religious right" vote.  The fact that Huckabee, who also courts that community, has displayed strong numbers indicates a body of voters wielding strength.  However, within the republican and independent voters, 50% claim religion has too much influence on  the Republican Party whereas 52% of the republican-independent bloc says it has too little influence.  Of note, 66% of republicans and independents feel that the evangelical Christians have the "right amount" of influence.  But, in the total population of respondents, that same number falls to 29% with 35% of democrats, independents and republicans feeling that evangelical Christians have too much influence compared to 32% claiming they have having too little influence on the party. 

The CBS poll was taken February 13 through 17.

 

                               

CBS NEWS POLL

2016 Contenders:  Who Would You Consider Voting For?

February  13-17, 2015

Q1.-Q10.  Held for future release.

Q11. In general, is your opinion of the Republican Party favorable or not favorable?

                                                                                     TOTAL RESPONDENTS

                                                                                Total      Rep        Dem      Ind                                                         Jan15b

                                                                                  %            %            %            %                                                            %

Favorable                                                            36           72           12           33                                                           34

Not favorable                                                    55           22           83           54                                                           57

Don't know/No answer                                   9              6              5            13                                                             9

Q12. In general, is your opinion of the Democratic Party favorable or not favorable?

Favorable                                                            43           11           79           36                                                           41

Not favorable                                                    49           87           16           51                                                           51

Don't know/No answer                                   8              2              5            13                                                             8

Q13.-Q22.  Held for future release.

Q23. Regardless of how you usually vote, do you think the Republican Party or the Democratic Party is more likely to do a better job on the economy?

                                                                                                                                                                                                Oct14f*

Republican Party                                              45           84           16           44                                                           47

Democratic Party                                             41             9            79           33                                                           40

Both   (vol.)                                                           1              -              *             1                                                              1

Neither                   (vol.)                                                    7              4              2            12                                                             4

Don't know/No answer                                   6              3              3              9                                                              9

*Registered voters

Q24. Regardless of how you usually vote, do you think the Republican Party or the Democratic Party will do more to help the middle class?

Sep10b*

Republican Party                                              38           81           11           34                                                           33

Democratic Party                                             47           14           81           41                                                           55

Both   (vol.)                                                           1              -              1              2                                                              1

Neither                   (vol.)                                                    7              4              1            12                                                             8

Don't know/No answer                                   7              1              6            11                                                             3

*Registered voters

Q25. Regardless of how you usually vote, do you think the Republican Party or the Democratic Party is more likely to do a better job dealing with terrorism?

                                                                                     TOTAL RESPONDENTS

                                                                                Total      Rep        Dem      Ind                                                         Oct14f*

                                                                                  %            %            %            %                                                            %

Republican Party                                              51           82           27           50                                                           51

Democratic Party                                             28             9            56           20                                                           31

Both                                                                        3              1              3              4                                                              3

Neither                                                                                  7              1              5            11                                                             5

Don't know/No answer                                 11             6              9            14                                                           11

*Registered voters

Q26.-Q54.   Held for future release.

Q55. How much attention have you been able to pay to the 2016 Presidential campaign--a lot, some, not much, or no attention so far?

A lot                                                                       15           20           12           15

Some                                                                    30           36           32           27

Not much                                                            26           24           31           24

No attention so far                                          28           20           25           34

Don't know/No answer                                   1              -              *             1

Q56. I’m going to read you a list of names. For each, please tell me if you would consider voting for this candidate if he or she ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2016, would you not consider voting for this candidate, or don’t you know enough to say?

a. Jeb Bush

                                                                                                REPUBLICANS                    INDEPENDENTS

                                                                                                %                                            %                                                          

Would consider voting for                                            49                                          24

Would NOT consider voting for                                  26                                          41

Don't know enough to say                                           25                                          34

Refused                                                                                *                                            1

b. Ben Carson

Would consider voting for                                            34                                          17

Would NOT consider voting for                                  10                                          14

Don't know enough to say                                           56                                          68

Refused                                                                                *                                            1

c. Chris Christie

REPUBLICANS                    INDEPENDENTS

                                                                                                  %                                          %

Would consider voting for                                            28                                          25

Would NOT consider voting for                                  43                                          36

Don't know enough to say                                           29                                          38

Refused                                                                                *                                            1

d.Ted Cruz                                      

Would consider voting for                                            23                                          14

Would NOT consider voting for                                  21                                          28

Don't know enough to say                                           56                                          56

Refused                                                                                *                                            1

e. Mike Huckabee

Would consider voting for                                            46                                          23

Would NOT consider voting for                                  24                                          33

Don't know enough to say                                           30                                          43

Refused                                                                                *                                            1

f. Bobby Jindal

Would consider voting for                                            18                                          10

Would NOT consider voting for                                  15                                          20

Don't know enough to say                                           67                                          70

Refused                                                                                *                                            1

h. Rand Paul

                                               

Would consider voting for                                            30                                          28

Would NOT consider voting for                                  31                                          29

Don't know enough to say                                           38                                          42

Refused                                                                                *                                            1

i. Rick Perry

Would consider voting for                                            34                                          16

Would NOT consider voting for                                  26                                          33

Don't know enough to say                                           40                                          50

Refused                                                                                *                                            1

k. Marco Rubio

Would consider voting for                                            37                                          21

Would NOT consider voting for                                  19                                          22

Don't know enough to say                                           43                                          55

Refused                                                                                2                                             2

l. Rick Santorum

REPUBLICANS                    INDEPENDENTS

                                                                                                  %                                          %

Would consider voting for                                            28                                          12

Would NOT consider voting for                                  25                                          36

Don't know enough to say                                           46                                          52

Refused                                                                                2                                             1

m. Scott Walker

                                                                                               

Would consider voting for                                            30                                          17

Would NOT consider voting for                                  10                                          19

Don't know enough to say                                           59                                          62

Refused                                                                                *                                            1

Q57. Do you think evangelical Christians have too much influence, too little influence, or the right amount of influence in the Republican Party today?

                                                                                     TOTAL RESPONDENTS                                                              

                                                                                Total      Rep        Dem      Ind                                                        

                                                                                  %            %            %            %                                                         

Too much                                                            35           16           51           34                                                          

Too little                                                              20           33           12           19                                                          

Right amount                                                     29           35           20           31                                                          

Refused                                                               17           16           17           17                                                          

Q58. I’m going to read you a list of names. For each, please tell me if you would consider voting for this candidate if he or she ran for the Democratic nomination for president in 2016, would you not consider voting for this candidate, or don’t you know enough to say?

a. Joe Biden

                                                                                                                DEMOCRATS      INDEPENDENTS

                                                                                                                  %                            %                                                         

Would consider voting for                                                            47                           26

Would NOT consider voting for                                                  35                           48

Don't know enough to say                                                           16                           24

Refused                                                                                                1                              2

b. Andrew Cuomo

Would consider voting for                                                            20                           12

Would NOT consider voting for                                                  22                           23

Don't know enough to say                                                           56                           63

Refused                                                                                                2                              2

c. Hillary Clinton

DEMOCRATS      INDEPENDENTS

                                                                                                                  %                            %         

Would consider voting for                                                            81                           46

Would NOT consider voting for                                                  12                           40

Don't know enough to say                                                             7                            13

Refused                                                                                                1                              2

d. Martin O'Malley

                                                                                                               

Would consider voting for                                                             3                              9

Would NOT consider voting for                                                  16                           15

Don't know enough to say                                                           80                           74

Refused                                                                                                2                              2

e. Bernie Sanders

Would consider voting for                                                            14                           10

Would NOT consider voting for                                                  17                           18

Don't know enough to say                                                           68                           70

Refused                                                                                                1                              2

f. Jim Webb

Would consider voting for                                                             7                              6

Would NOT consider voting for                                                  15                           16

Don't know enough to say                                                           76                           75

Refused                                                                                                2                              2

g. Elizabeth Warren

                                                               

Would consider voting for                                                            32                           18

Would NOT consider voting for                                                  14                           23

Don't know enough to say                                                           53                           57

Refused                                                                                                1                              2

                                                                Unweighted                      Weighted

Total respondents                           1,006

Republicans                                            255                                        236 (23%)

Democrats                                              305                                        300 (30%)

Independents                                       446                                        470 (47%)

Stephen Sabludowsky

