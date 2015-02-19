Black Kettle Time: Jindal says Obama not capable of executing duties

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal went on the attack against President Obama while refusing to condemn Rudy Giuliani over comments related to ISIS. Jindal, in a news release said Obama is "incapable of successfully executing his duties as our Commander in Chief".

In a statement released on Thursday, Jindal said:

"I realize that the Democrats and many in the media are all atwitter over Mayor Giuliani’s comments. Perhaps he should have chosen different phraseology for his remarks. The level of the President’s love for our country is immaterial at this juncture. What President Obama has obviously demonstrated for everyone is that he is incapable of successfully executing his duties as our Commander in Chief. The gist of what Mayor Giuliani said – that the President has shown himself to be completely unable to speak the truth about the nature of the threats from these ISIS terrorists- is true. If you are looking for someone to condemn the Mayor, look elsewhere."

The comments by the former New York Mayor were reported by CNH quoting Politico:

"I do not believe -- and I know this is a horrible thing to say -- but I do not believe that the president loves America," said Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and one-time presidential contender, according to Politico. "He doesn't love you. And he doesn't love me. He wasn't brought up the way you were brought up and I was brought up through love of this country."

Giuliani made the remarks Wednesday during a private dinner event at the upscale 21 Club in Manhattan that featured Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, who is closely considering a presidential bid.

Giuliani added that he would support a presidential candidate who will express the notion that the U.S. is "the most exceptional country in the world."

"And if it's you Scott, I'll endorse you," he added, sitting a few seats away from Walker. "And if it's somebody else, I'll support somebody else."

Despite his almost daily-barrage of red meat comments against the president and about issues of national interest, a recent CBS poll shows that Jindal, is still not being noticed much on the national scene.

The Governor, however, has been the fodder of much attention in Louisiana lately--much of it questioning the execution of his own duties as Governor, that is, when he is here and not on the campaign trail. Louisiana has a $1.6B budget deficit for the upcoming year with higher education and healthcare once again on the surgical bed.