Baton Rouge Visual Effects Firm Pixomondo Seeks Employees

If so, here's perhaps, one for you, courtesy of Louisiana Economic Development:

Looking for a job anyone? How about a high-tech position involving visual effects for a Baton Rouge company in the film, TV and commercial production space?

Pixomondo LLC will conduct a July 9 to July 28 training class for 20 participants interested in a career with the global visual effects company. The company is establishing a studio for film, TV, and commercial production work in Baton Rouge at the Celtic Media Centre.



Free evening classes will be conducted at Baton Rouge Community College during the week, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, and during the day on Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Not everyone who applies will be selected for the class and completion of the class does not guarantee employment, but the training will be used by Pixomondo to fill staff positions at its Baton Rouge studio.



Candidates who are selected will gain valuable skills, with training taking place at BRCC's Frazier Building, located at 555 Julia St. To apply, send an email to John Bowers at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and include the following subject line: LED FastStart application for (your first name) (your last name).



Attach the following to the email:

Statement – In the body of the e-mail, describe your interest in visual effects in a brief statement of two to three paragraphs.

Résumé – Attach as a PDF (preferred), DOC or TXT file. Be sure to include any professional or other experience you have editing images in Photoshop, Final Cut Pro, After Effects, etc.

Samples (optional) – If you have an online portfolio or demo reel of your work, include a link in the body of the email.

Pixomondo seeks creative problem solvers who are collaborative and curious, who take direction and criticism well but will not hesitate to ask clarifying questions. Candidates should be meticulous, computer-savvy, tenacious, and motivated by a strong desire to create beautiful, compelling images for world-class feature films.





