Bobby Jindal, Rick Santorum, Tony Perkins to tour Israel on FRC trip

Only days after the Gubernatorial primary October 24 2015, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal will be off on an international tour, of sorts. This time, it won’t be London where he last made noise in the foreign affairs arena. Jindal, who has repeatedly said he is thinking and praying over the issue whether to run for US President will be joined by another potential Presidential candidate, and devout-Catholic, Rick Santorum.

So, how will Jindal pay for the trip which is sponsored by Tony Perkins Family Research Council?

The governor, who has spent over $1.5M dollars from his state campaign fund, much of it, apparently to assist him in his Presidential efforts, has some shekels left over. However, from all indications, he will be a candidate for US President, by then.

Technically speaking, he is not supposed to use state campaign funds in a run for the Presidential roses. However, he has circumvented that prohibition yet still paying for his pre-presidential campaign expenses (in the hundreds of thousands) by not being an official candidate—meaning, he is in the “still praying” over the decision phase.

If he does become a candidate, he would still be able to use others’ cash to pay for his journey to the Land of Milk and Honey. By then, he will have a federal campaign chest into which he could tap.

Of course, presumably, since he will still be a sitting, or perhaps a "flying" governor, he could also claim the trip is an economic development venture and have the state pick up the tab.

So, if you want to be with Bobby, Tony and Rick at the wailing wall or other religious grounds, here is the link.

http://www.inspirationcruises.com/christian-tours/family-research-council-israel-2015. The trip is from October 27 -- November 6, 2015.

ANGELLE

Louisiana Politics has reported that Public Service Commissioner Scott Angelle has officially become the first candidate to go up on television this year. He might not be the candidate with the most campaign change. That honor goes to David Vitter, who is taking advantage of money that happened to find its way from his federal campaign through his Super PAC.

According to LaPolitics, “Three spots began airing Friday morning in Alexandria, Houma, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Morgan City and Thibodaux. Sources tell LaPolitics that the $200,000 buy was largely made while the rest of the Bayou Region and Acadiana were celebrating Mardi Gras.

Around 75 percent of the buy is on network television and the rest is on cable and local television.”

FLEMING

The Hayride has reported that Congressman John Fleming is backing David Vitter for Louisiana governor. The obvious question is whether there has been some type of back-door agreement and if Vitter, should he be elected, return the favor.

The North Louisiana Congressman has already stated that he is very interested in the US Senate job

EDITING THE FILM INDUSTRY

Which industry is going to get the cuts during the upcoming legislative session? What about the film industry which, thanks to the tax credits, has helped pushed Louisiana to a number one status in the world. Well, the legislators will need to make some smart cuts and the film credits could be edited.

Talk of Consolidation. The UNO-SUNO merger buzz is in the air once again due to the budget cuts. Southern University today did some of its own consolidation, combining the chancellor and President job.