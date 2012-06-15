Gov. Jindal signs bills and line-item vetoes Louisiana appropriations

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal has issued a press release in which he itemized legislation that he has signed and bills he has vetoed which includes line-item vetoes of the appropriations bill.

One of the major budgetary slices was targeted for the Department of Treasury, headed by fellow Republican John Kennedy. Another big cut was directed at the feet of another critic, the Lt. Governor Jay Dardenne. Kennedy has been openly critical about the way that Jindal has handled the budget to the extent that he and Jindal's Commissioner of Administration Paul Rainwater got into a public spat wih an exchange of public letters.

Here's what has been reported by the Advocate.

"Gov. Bobby Jindal used his veto pen Friday to strike funding for two political critics.

Jindal’s action came on House Bill 1, the roughly $25.6 billion state operating budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

HB1 encountered a bumpy road to the governor’s desk.

State Treasurer John Kennedy criticized Jindal for a patchwork approach to the budget that included the use of one-time, or nonrecurring, dollars for expenses that must be met year after year.

Lt. Gov. Jay Dardenne complained about not getting enough money for tourism advertising.

On Friday, Jindal stripped funding from both men’s offices.

The governor said in his veto message that taking $511,279 from Kennedy’s office would “streamline” his department. Many of the ideas that Kennedy pitched for replacing the one-time money in the budget were recycled suggestions he made while serving on the Commission for Streamlining Government.

In vetoing $2 million in marketing funding for Dardenne’s agency, Jindal said the expenditure exceeded available revenue.

The governor’s spokesman, Kyle Plotkin, said Jindal was unavailable to discuss his action on the budget. “Everything is in the veto message,” Plotkin said."

Here is the press release issued by the Jindal administration



ROUGE – Today, Governor Bobby Jindal announced he has signed bills passed by the Legislature into law, bringing the total number of bills signed for the 2012 Regular Legislative Session to 866 bills. Governor Jindal has signed HB 1 and laid out line-item vetoes. The Governor’s letter for HB 1 is below. The Governor also vetoed HB 183, HB 823, HB 934, HB 971, SB 226, SB 321, SB 350, SB 351, and SB 673. The veto letters are below. The Governor has now acted on all bills passed by the Legislature.

HOUSE

HB 203 by Rep. Leger relates to casino support services.

HB 1105 by Rep. K. Jackson relates to hospital service districts.

HB 1117 by Rep. Billiot relates to the enforcement of certain liens.

HB 1121 by Rep. James relates to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

HB 1129 by Rep. Hodges relates to public bid provisions.

HB 1130 by Rep. Cromer relates to the electronic display of proof of insurance.

HB 1144 by Rep. Leger relates to courts in Orleans Parish.

HB 1150 by Rep. Hunter relates to facsimile filings.

HB 1188 by Rep. Anders relates to the Scrap Metal Recycler Law.

HB 1189 by Rep. Hodges relates to car carrier insurance requirements.

HB 1192 by Rep. Barras relates to notaries.

HB 1196 by Rep. Pearson relates to the continuation of coverage for spouses and dependents.

HB 1209 by Rep. Richard relates to alternative education programs for suspended or expelled students.

HB 1210 by Rep. Huval relates to insurance producers.

HB 1211 by Rep. St. Germain relates to the Oil Spill Coordinators responsibilities.

HB 1212 by Rep. St. Germain relates to the Crescent City Connection Bridge.

HB 1213 by Rep. Ortego relates to alternative fuel vehicles for the state fleet.

SENATE

SB 590 by Sen. Alario relates to the state treasury.

SB 599 by Sen. Adley relates to the Crescent City Connection Division of the DOTD.

SB 595 by Sen. Crowe creates the Business Identity Theft Prevention Act.

SB 605 by Sen. Gallot relates to procedures and notifications required for tax sales.

SB 612 by Sen. Johns relates to the employment of minors.

SB 615 by Sen. Appel relates to certain local ethics entities.

SB 616 by Sen. Morrell relates to automated sales suppression devices.

SB 623 by Sen. LaFleur relates to juvenile victims of certain sex offenses.

SB 635 by Sen. LaFleur relates to the Louisiana Quality Education Support Fund.

SB 659 by Sen. Martiny relates to the Code of Criminal Procedure.

SB 669 by Sen. Ward relates to eye or vision care services.

SB 670 by Sen. LaFleur relates to charter boat fishing guides and charter vessels.

SB 685 by Sen. Long relates to the parents or guardians of public school children.

SB 686 by Sen. Adley relates to the crime of obscenity.

SB 696 by Sen. Walsworth relates to procedures of the Senate.

SB 698 by Sen. Morrish relates to the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District.

SB 702 by Sen. Heitmeier relates to state property in Orleans Parish.

SB 706 by Sen. Gallot relates to taxpayer records.

SB 707 by Sen. Amedee relates to certain records obtained by the Senate.

SB 712 by Sen. LaFleur relates to the establishment of an international language immersion school at University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

SB 733 by Sen. Chabert relates to the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board.

SB 748 by Sen. Morrish relates to natural gas distribution lines.

SB 750 by Sen. Broome relates to poverty impact statements.

SB 751 by Sen. Morrish relates to recreational product shows.

SB 756 by Sen. Mills relates to pharmacy records audits.

SB 758 by Sen. Mills relates to a healthcare service district within Department of Health and Hospitals' Region IV.

SB 759 by Sen. Nevers relates to the care of students with diabetes.

SB 761 by Sen. Morrell relates to certain special juvenile courts.

SB 763 by Sen. Donahue relates to the workers' compensation law.

SB 764 by Sen. Ward prohibits bullying at schools or school-sponsored events.

SB 765 by Sen. Morrish creates the Sledge Jeansonne Louisiana Fraud Prevention Act.

HB 1 WITH LINE ITEM VETOES

June 15, 2012

Mr. Alfred W. Speer

Clerk of the House of Representatives

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802

Mr. Glenn Koepp

Secretary of the Senate

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70802

RE: House Bill No. 1 of the 2012 Regular Session of the Legislature provides for the ordinary operating expenses of state government for Fiscal Year 2012-2013

Dear Gentlemen:

As authorized by Article III, Section 18(B), and more particularly, Article IV, Section 5(G)(1) of the Constitution of Louisiana, I have exercised my right to veto 10 items of the General Appropriation Bill. I respectfully request that you deliver on my behalf the following message to the members of the Legislature:

This budget builds on our efforts to reform and restructure government to improve the delivery of services, save taxpayer dollars and position our state for more economic growth. It also represents a prudent approach that balances spending restraint with practical solutions that protect critical services like higher education and healthcare.

The budget reduces the number of appropriated state government positions by 6,177, which brings the total number of positions reduced since 2008 to 16,058. Since January 2008, the total number of state employees has already been reduced from more than 100,000 to less than 88,000 – the lowest level in more than 20 years, even before the new position reductions authorized by this budget.

The state General Fund portion of the budget is $22 million less than the current-year budget. Total state funding included in the budget is $100 million less than the current year.

I have vetoed the following items in House Bill No. 1:

Veto Message No. 1

Page 54, lines 45-51, and Page 55, lines 1-15:

This will reduce funding to streamline the department by realigning its expenditures to spending patterns based on a three-year average and will help to comply with the $15 million preamble adjustment, and reflects the fact that the department has four funded vacant positions; therefore, I am vetoing this item.

Veto Message No. 2

Page 75, lines 4-6:

This activity has been adequately funded and this veto will help to comply with the $15 million preamble adjustment; therefore, I am vetoing this item.

Veto Message No. 3

Page 76, lines 39-41:

This item exceeds the projected revenue available from the official Revenue Estimating Conference forecast and any unobligated fund balance; therefore, I am vetoing this item.

Veto Message No. 4

Page 93, lines 1-40:

The consolidation of J. Levy Dabadie Correctional Center into Avoyelles Correctional Center allows the state to streamline the Department of Corrections while still providing the same services and will help to comply with the $15 million preamble adjustment; therefore, I am vetoing this item.

Veto Message No. 5

Page 130, lines 7-20:

This language is unnecessary to achieve the goals and objectives of the department; therefore, I am vetoing this item.

Veto Message No. 6

Page 130, lines 30-34:

The Department of Health and Hospitals needs to have flexibility in implementing reimbursement methodologies; therefore, I am vetoing this item.

Veto Message No. 7

Page 130, lines 39-46:

Requiring this approval before rules can be promulgated would cause delays in the implementation of the service, reduce budgeted savings by increasing the expenses of the initiative, and cause the budget to be out of balance; therefore, I am vetoing this item.

Veto Message No. 8

Page 130, lines 47-50:

The implementation of this amendment would limit the budgetary discretion of the department during fiscally challenging times; therefore, I am vetoing this item.

Veto Message No. 9

Page 131, lines 19-21:

This amendment would increase the expenses of the program and cause the budget to be out of balance; therefore, I am vetoing this item.

Veto Message No. 10

Page 282, lines 23-30:

House Bill No. 183 of the 2012 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature was not enacted into law; therefore, I am vetoing this item.

Sincerely,

Bobby Jindal

Governor

VETO LETTERS

June 15, 2012

The Honorable Alfred W. Speer

Clerk of the House of Representatives

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Re: House Bill No. 183 by Representative Leger

Dear Mr. Speer:

House Bill No. 183 by Representative Leger diverts the first $1.8 million dollars away from the Support Education in Louisiana First (SELF) Fund, a fund used to support salary expenses for K-12 and higher education, to a new Casino Support Services Fund.

House Bill No. 183 restructures the revenue flow into the SELF Fund and imperils future funding for K-12 and higher education salaries. The objective of the bill is to fund the City of New Orleans’ casino support services contract, which has already been achieved through HB 1.

For these reasons, I have vetoed House Bill No. 183 and hereby return it to the House of Representatives.

Sincerely,

Bobby Jindal

Governor

June 15, 2012

The Honorable Alfred W. Speer

Clerk of the House of Representatives

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Re: House Bill No. 823 by Representative Greene

Dear Mr. Speer:

House Bill No. 823 by Representative Greene conflicts with House Bill No. 1014 which became Act 429 of 2012.

The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board has requested a veto on the basis that “Allowing HB 823 to become law would not only be duplicative of Act 429, but would undo the federally required technical amendments now part of Act 429.”

Additionally, the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board states that “Act 429 represents the combined work and support of all stakeholders, including the Homebuilders Association, Louisiana Realtors Association, Louisiana Bankers Association, and both Federal and State Appraisal Institutes.”

For these reasons, I have vetoed House Bill No. 823 and hereby return it to the House of Representatives.

Sincerely,

Bobby Jindal

Governor

June 15, 2012

The Honorable Alfred W. Speer

Clerk of the House of Representatives

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Re: House Bill No. 934 by Representative Ligi

Dear Mr. Speer:

House Bill No. 934 continues an automobile rental tax which is set to expire. I have made a commitment to the taxpayers of Louisiana to oppose all attempts to raise taxes.

For this reason, I have vetoed House Bill No. 934 and hereby return it to the House of Representatives.

Sincerely,

Bobby Jindal

Governor

June 15, 2012

The Honorable Alfred W. Speer

Clerk of the House of Representatives

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Re: House Bill No. 971 by Representative Barrow

Dear Mr. Speer:

House Bill No. 971 continues an automobile rental tax which is set to expire. I have made a commitment to the taxpayers of Louisiana to oppose all attempts to raise taxes.

For this reason, I have vetoed House Bill No. 971 and hereby return it to the House of Representatives.

Sincerely,

Bobby Jindal

Governor

June 15, 2012

The Honorable Glenn Koepp

Secretary of the Senate

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Re: Senate Bill No. 226 by Senator Morrish

Dear Mr. Koepp:

Senate Bill No. 226 by Senator Morrish weakens the application and enforcement of the ethics code in local municipalities.

For this reason, I have vetoed Senate Bill No. 226 and hereby return it to the Senate.

Sincerely,

Bobby Jindal

Governor

June 15, 2012

The Honorable Glenn Koepp

Secretary of the Senate

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Re: Senate Bill No. 321 by Senator Martiny

Dear Mr. Koepp:

Senate Bill No. 321 by Senator Martiny would allow certain criminals convicted of crimes of violence to become eligible for parole. Contrary to the author’s intent, the language employed in the bill is too ambiguous and could have inadvertent consequences. This language could allow a criminal who committed a violent act, even though they did not physically harm the victim, to become eligible for parole and released from jail.

For this reason, I have vetoed Senate Bill No. 321 and hereby return it to the Senate.

Sincerely,

Bobby Jindal

Governor

June 15, 2012

The Honorable Glenn Koepp

Secretary of the Senate

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Re: Senate Bill No. 350 by Senator Murray

Dear Mr. Koepp:

Senate Bill No. 350 continues an automobile rental tax which is set to expire. I have made a commitment to the taxpayers of Louisiana to oppose all attempts to raise taxes.

For this reason, I have vetoed Senate Bill No. 350 and hereby return it to the Senate.

Sincerely,

Bobby Jindal

Governor

June 15, 2012

The Honorable Glenn Koepp

Secretary of the Senate

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Re: Senate Bill No. 351 by Senator Murray

Dear Mr. Koepp:

Senate Bill No. 351 continues an automobile rental tax which is set to expire. I have made a commitment to the taxpayers of Louisiana to oppose all attempts to raise taxes.

For this reason, I have vetoed Senate Bill No. 351 and hereby return it to the Senate.

Sincerely,

Bobby Jindal

Governor

June 15, 2012

The Honorable Glenn Koepp

Secretary of the Senate

State Capitol

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Re: Senate Bill No. 673 by Senator Erdey

Dear Mr. Koepp:

Senate Bill No. 673 by Senator Erdey diverts dollars away from the State General Fund to a local real estate development at the Juban Crossing Economic Development District.

There is an existing process through which a project can receive a State match for local tax increment financing revenues committed to the project. If the Louisiana Department of Economic Development (LED) determines that providing a State match for a project will result in a positive return on investment to the State, LED may submit the project for approval to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

For these reasons, I have vetoed Senate Bill No. 673 and hereby return it to the Senate. I encourage the author and the supporters of the Juban Crossing project to continue to work with LED.

Sincerely,

Bobby Jindal

Governor