Bridges Quits As Louisiana Sec. of Revenue, Jindal Picks Jane Smith

Without further mention as to what ever happened to Cynthia Bridges, the long-standing Secretary of Revenue, the Jindal administration issued the following statement only a day after a story broke regarding the fate of a ruling upon automobile tax credits that Governor Jindal reportedly did not know anything about.

Governor Jindal Appoints Jane Smith

to Serve as Interim LDR Secretary

BATON ROUGE – Today, Governor Bobby Jindal appointed current Deputy Secretary of the Louisiana Department of Revenue, Jane Smith, to serve as Interim Secretary of the agency upon the resignation of Secretary Cynthia Bridges.

Governor Jindal said, “We appreciate Cynthia’s service and wish her well. We’re excited to have Jane serve as Interim Secretary. We look forward to working with her to implement pro-growth tax policies that will help our economy continue to grow.”

Jane Smith Bio

Jane Smith joined LDR as Deputy Secretary in January of 2012. She is a former state lawmaker first elected to the Louisiana House of Representatives in 1999. Her legislative experience includes tenure as Vice Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, in addition to assignments on House and Governmental Affairs, the House Executive Committee, the Joint Legislative Committee on Capital Outlay, and the Special Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs. She is a former school superintendent who earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of Education degrees from Northwestern State University.

Below is an article published in the Monroe News Star on Friday afternoon



It seems like almost everybody but Gov. Bobby Jindal knew about an April 30 Louisiana Department of Revenue emergency declaration expanding a state vehicle tax credit that could put the state’s finances in peril.

The governor rejected the ruling late Thursday following a report on thenewsstar.com, 45 days after it was issued by his revenueSecretary Cynthia Bridges.

Jindal spokesman Kyle Plotkin said the issue was only brought to the governor’s attention Thursday.

But Jindal’s Commissioner of Administration Paul Rainwater and Bridges apparently both were aware that the emergency declaration regarding the Alternative Fuel Tax Credit could cost the state millions of dollars.

State Sen. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, said he alerted both Rainwater and Bridges to the issue, but apparently neither of them thought it was important enough to inform Jindal.

Neither Rainwater nor Bridges have returned calls and emails from The News-Star.

Plotkin said he didn’t know if or when Rainwater and Bridges knew about the potential impact of the emergency ruling.

Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, who operates a tax preparation business, said he has filed for the tax credits for his clients.

“When it was called to our attention we started filing amended returns,” Alario said.

But Alario said the price tag of the credits as they existed before Jindal’s ruling is too high.

“It could be devastating to our budget,” Alario said. “It could destroyhigher education and health care.”

