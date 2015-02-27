Jindal administration, Inspector General issue film tax credit statement about Horizon

At the time that the very succesful tax credit programs are going under severe scrutinydue to the costs to the state government, today, Governor Jindal's Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Stephen Moret and State Inspector General Stephen Street issued the following joint statement concerning efforts to combat fraud and abuse in the film tax credit program:

“LED has no tolerance for abuse of any state incentive program. On several occasions since 2008, LED has referred to the Office of State Inspector General (IG) film tax credit matters where LED's staff has had suspicions of fraud, which could not be confirmed solely from the evidence available to LED, even after a review by a certified fraud examiner engaged by LED. In these instances, further investigation is required by a law enforcement agency that has the authority to subpoena records from third parties. LED also has worked cooperatively with the IG and FBI on some of these cases and others. Some of these cases have resulted in federal prosecutions and convictions while others remain in progress. In the case of Horizon Entertainment, which recently was the focus of an investigative TV report by FOX 8, LED referred its concerns about Horizon (including the Saintsational and Family Gras productions) to the IG in approximately late 2010. That initial referral was investigated by the IG but did not result in prosecution. With new information revealed by FOX 8, LED has asked the IG to revisit all Horizon Entertainment productions that received film production tax credits. As the investigation has been reopened, there will be no further comment from the Inspector General.”

Earlier today, the offered its budget recommendations given the state is roughly $1.6M in deficit for the upcoming fiscal year. The recommendation from the Jindal administraton has been to reduce the payments by the state for the credits to the extent that tax liabilities might exist for the taxpayer.

(Photo: Stephen Moret)

