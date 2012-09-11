Isaac: Louisiana Disaster Food Stamp, DSNAP, Update for Tuesday

These sites will only serve individuals on Tuesday who reside in that parish and have previously been unable to visit a site.

The following sites will be open on Tuesday, September 11 at 8 a.m. and will close when it is determined that the number of people who can be served by 6 p.m. are already at the facility.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) today announced it will open Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) sites in Assumption, St. Helena and Washington parishes on Tuesday. The approval by the USDA brings the total number of parishes currently eligible for the assistance program to 16 -- Ascension, Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne and Washington.

Ascension - Last day to apply

Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 St. Landry Rd., Gonzales

Jefferson - Last day to apply is Thursday

Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego

Grand lsle Multiplex, 3101 Hwy 1, Grand Isle

Lafourche - Last day to apply

Peltier Park, 151 Peltier Park, Thibodaux

South Lafourche Parish Library, 16241 East Main, Cutoff

Livingston - Last day to apply

Amvets, 26890 Hwy. 42, Springfield

Orleans - Last day to apply is Thursday

University of New Orleans, 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans



These sites will only serve individuals on Tuesday who reside in that parish and have previously been unable to visit a site.



Plaquemines --

Exceleration Church, 202 Woodland Hwy., Belle Chasse



St. Bernard --

Christian Fellowship Church, 5816 E. Judge Perez Dr., Violet



St. John --

New Wine Christian Church, 1929 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace



St. Tammany --

John Slidell Park, 105 Robert Blvd., Slidell

First Baptist Church, 16333 Hwy 1085, Covington



Serving applicants on Tuesday with last names beginning with D-G:



Assumption --

Community Worship Center -- Applicants should park at Lucky Hit Shopping Center, 260 Hwy 70 Spur in Plattenville to be shuttled to DSNAP site.



St. Charles --

Mount Airy Baptist Church -- Applicants should park under the Luling Bridge, LA 18 at Hwy 310 to be shuttled to the DSNAP site.



St. Helena --

Greensburg Fire Station -- Applicants should park at Forest Festival Park on 3rd Street between Hwy 38 and Hwy 43 in Greensburg to be shuttled to the DSNAP site.



St. James --

St. James Reception Hall, 2455 Hwy 18, Vacherie



Tangipahoa --

Harvest Church, 43052 Yokum Rd., Hammond

Amite Fire Hall -- Applicants should park at the Florida Parish Arena, 1301 NW Central Ave. in Amite to be shuttled to the DSNAP site.



Terrebonne --

Bayou Black, 3688 Southdown Mandalay Rd., Houma

East Houma Bingo Hall, 425 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma



Washington --

American Legion Post 24, 63613 Lakeview Rd., Bogalusa

Old Franklinton Elementary School, 902 Cleveland St., Franklinton



To help expedite the application process, individuals can pre-apply for Hurricane Isaac DSNAP either online atwww.dcfs.la.gov/preapply or www.getagameplan.org or by calling 1-888-LAHELP-U (888-524-3578) 24 hours a day. When applying by phone, callers should select the appropriate language and then select options 3 and 3.



DSNAP is an income eligibility based program to assist eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Eligibility is determined by federal guidelines and are based on an individual's known or expected income, resources (such as cash on hand, saving and checking account balances) and unreimbursed disaster expenses during the disaster period of August 26 and September 24. For more information on income guidelines visit www.dcfs.la.gov or call 211.



Applicants who knowingly provide inaccurate or incomplete information as part of a DSNAP application could face criminal prosecution and disqualification of benefits. DCFS will investigate suspected fraud and aggressively pursue recoupment and possibly prosecution.

(From the Louisiana Department of Homeland Security)

