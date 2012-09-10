Isaac: Food stamps disaster, Mississippi backwards, Fugate's blog; BP's balls

One of the sad testimonies to a tragedy such as a hurricane is the aftermath. Two weeks after Hurricane Isaac hit, Louisiana is still dealing with the issue of connecting poor victims to food.

“Crowds of people still filling 5 tents at Alario Center as they seek emergency food assistance post-Isaac.”

https://twitter.com/BillCapo/status/245561834676027393/photo/1

Also read:

New Orleans, Jefferson Parish gets DSNAP, disaster food stamp, extensions



Long lines at Alario Center three hours prior to DSNAP site opening

Thousands in DSNAP line in J.P., officials say handling large volume

FUGATE BLOG

The FEMA director, Craig Fugate has proudly blogged about Isaac indicating that he is satisfied with the advance preparation.

“We made sure we were working closely together before the storm made landfall and on Tuesday, President Obama signed emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi in advance of the onset of the storm, making aid available for federal support to save lives and to protect property, public health and safety in designated counties and parishes. First responders could get to work knowing that the federal government had their back.



I’ve waited for a lot of storms to make landfall and the anticipation never gets easier. The close coordination the federal government had with the states beforehand left me more confident than ever that our team was prepared.



The preparedness measures were in the making longer than two weeks— they went back years. Smart investments in mitigation projects protected people and property across the impacted region. On average, every $1 invested in mitigation saves $4 that would have been expended on a disaster. After hurricanes Katrina and Rita, FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program provided grants to communities and state agencies for projects designed to save lives and protect property. “

http://blog.fema.gov/2012/09/how-we-prepared-for-isaac.html

BP'S BALLS

While BP’s TV commercials state that the oil company is committed to the Gulf Coast, it appears its tar balls and remnants could be visitors to the coasts’ beaches. There appears to be evidence of linkage between the balls and the oil of BP.

Scientific testing has confirmed a link between oil from the massive BP spill and tar found on Alabama beaches after Hurricane Isaac.



Auburn University researcher Joel Hayworth said Tuesday a chemical analysis showed that tar balls collected after Isaac were associated with the type of oil spilled after the explosion on the Deepwater Horizon rig in 2010.



Auburn researchers collected about 15 pounds of tar balls after the storm, and officials from Gulf Shores and Orange Beach picked up still more.

http://www2.alabamas13.com/news/2012/sep/11/tests-confirm-link-between-bp-oil-post-isaac-tar-ar-4524574/

MISSISSIPPI IN REVERSE

Imagine the power of forces that could push the Mississippi backwards for almost 24 hours:

The force of hurricane Isaac drove the Mississippi backwards for nearly 24 hours on August 28. The force of the storm drove approximately 182,000 cubic feet per second of water up the river in the wrong direction. The river reversal caused the Mississippi to crest 10 feet above its previous height in Bella Chasse, Louisiana.

"This reversal of flow of the mighty Mississippi is but one measure of the extreme force of Isaac," said USGS Director Marcia McNutt in a press release. "While such events are ephemeral, they are yet another reminder of why we need to respect hurricane warnings."

http://news.discovery.com/earth/mississippi-flowed-backwards-during-isaac-120911.html

CROP DAMAGE

Louisiana is still assessing the massive loss in crop damage from Isaac but from one finding the water might not equal drought.

LSU AgCenter economist Kurt Guidry says good weather over the next several weeks could do a lot to reduce a preliminary estimate of $100 million in crop damage from Hurricane Isaac.



He says the preliminary figure is less than damage from last year's drought.



Read more: http://www.wdsu.com/weather/hurricanes/La-crops-Preliminary-Isaac-damage-estimate-100M/-/12848220/16561986/-/yjact8z/-/index.html#ixzz26BNQkojT



