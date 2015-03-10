Baton Rouge 11th best; St. Tammany soars; Emerging Philanthropist NOLA

Good news Baton Rouge. WalletHub has just ranked you 11 th in the nation for Best-Run Cities.

With state and city debt levels rising by 22.2 percent between 2007 and 2012 and tax season approaching, the leading personal finance social network WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2015’s Best & Worst Run Cities in America.



To identify the cities that are spending taxpayer dollars most efficiently, WalletHub tallied the scores of 65 of the most populated U.S. cities on three key expenditure categories, including education, police, and parks and recreation. We define the best-run cities overall as those which receive the highest returns on their public-spending investments.

Best Run Cities in America Worst Run Cities in America 1 Lubbock, TX 56 St. Paul, MN 2 Philadelphia, PA 57 Santa Ana, CA 3 El Paso, TX 58 Los Angeles, CA 4 Dallas, TX 59 San Jose, CA 5 Pittsburgh, PA 60 Oakland, CA 6 Corpus Christi, TX 61 Kansas City, MO 7 San Antonio, TX 62 New York, NY 8 Garland, TX 63 Riverside, CA 9 Houston, TX 64 Long Beach, CA 10 Fort Wayne, IN 65 Fremont, CA

http://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-run-cities-in-america/10901/

St. Tammany Soars

The St. Tammany Economic Development Foundation (STEDF) has released its fourth quarter reports on St. Tammany economic trends and parish growth. Commercial building permits rose nearly 30 percent in the fourth quarter, amounting to 10.4 percent growth for the entire year.

“Commercial building permits correlate with business growth,” said Brenda Bertus, CEO of STEDF. “Though the first six months of 2014 were slower than we like to see, a positive surge in the second half of the year significantly impacted our economy.”

Quarterly growth increased by 4.4 percent, with housing unit sales rising 6.2 percent and total sales rising 6.7 percent higher than the previous quarter.

Economic expansion rose 4.4 percent in the fourth quarter and 2.5 percent in 2014.

The Economic Trends report discusses employment, sales tax collections and housing trends as well as other factors that contribute to the state of the local economy. The Parish Growth report measures overall parish growth, combining economic factors into a unifying picture.

To view the full reports, visit http://www.stedf.org/t_reports.htm and http://www.stedf.org/growth.htm.

Emerging Philanthropist

LANO member Emerging Philanthropists of New Orleans is recruiting its 2015 class. The application deadline isFriday, March 20, 2015.

Think you are too young to be a philanthropist?

Emerging Philanthropists of New Orleans (EPNO) is a group of next-generation leaders working together to use their resources and skills to support initiatives effecting positive change in the Greater New Orleans community.

Think you can't make a difference?

In just six years, EPNO members have distributed over $200,000 in grants to 43 local organizations supporting arts and culture, crime, economic development, education and youth development, environment, healthcare, housing and women’s issues.

Wondering how you can get involved?

EPNO is gearing up for its seventh class, and the online application is due March 20 at 5:00 p.m.Only 50 spaces are available. To learn more about EPNO and how to apply to the class of 2015, visit our website://www.lano.org/

(Based upon press releases)