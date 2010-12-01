December Events Are Here In New Orleans Area



Arthur Hardy. The Mardi Gras Guide is published by Arthur Hardy, who for three decades, has been the eyes, the ears and the voice of Carnival in New Orleans. More than two million copies of his Mardi Gras Guide have been sold, and Arthur Hardy is seen and heard on local television and radio several



Local and Visitor Markets. The Mardi Gras Guide reaches the local and tourist markets that spend more than a billion dollars each year during the Carnival season. The award-winning Mardi Gras Guide is



350,000 Readers. The Mardi Gras Guide provides the best cost-per-thousand exposure rate of any advertising medium in the region. The publication enjoys the largest circulation of any mag- azine in Louisiana - 70,000 copies - with a pass-along



Eleven Weeks of Exposure. The Mardi Gras Guide is on the newsstands for eleven weeks. And after the parades have passed, the publication is kept and treasured as a souvenir program. The Mardi Gras Guide has achieved genuine collectible status, with



500 Regional Outlets. The Mardi Gras Guide is on sale at more than 500 outlets in metro New Orleans, St. Tammany Parish, Baton Rouge, the River Parishes and the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It's also available by mail and the Internet. The city's finer hotels, convention planners, travel agencies,



Cross Promotion. The Mardi Gras Guide is heavily promoted over the Internet and is annually the subject of more than 3,000 promotional ads on local television and radio. It has received more than 500 favorable reviews and has been recommended by USA Today, Frommer's, Fodor's, Travel Weekly, Advertising Age, Southern Living and the CBS Morning News.



SPACE RESERVATIONS FOR ADVERTISING IN THE 2011 MARD GRAS GUIDE NOW BEING ACCEPTED

Don't Miss Out

Contact: Frank Stansbury

504-450-1955

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.









The Edgar Degas Foundation invites you to the Degas House for "Breakfast and a Tour", every Saturday and Sunday from 9AM-2pm.

Breakfast includes Creole Omelet's to order, French Waffles, or French Toast with fresh fruit, a variety of fresh baked goods, grits , coffee and teas, with fresh juice.

Also included are Signature Bloody Mary's, Mimosa's, and other soft beverages. (one adult beverage is included and provided by the Degas Foundation, while additional adult beverages are available through further donations.)

Courtyard and Parlour seating available

The tour features the Degas Foundation's award winning film, Degas In New Orleans, A Creole Sojourn and our lead tour guide, Degas' great grand niece, Ms. Joan Prados.

The tour lasts approximately an hour and fifteen minutes and includes the following themes:

Follows the visit of Edgar Degas in New Orleans

1872 and 1873 and beyond.



Donations of $35. per person with a reservation made through our office phone, 504-821-5009, or email

info @degashouse.com.











Frank Stansbury joins Eric Asher

Every Friday at 2:30pm







http://www.nolafineart.com/









Custom Seasonings

go to their store on Jackson Square

533 St Ann



Check out the great variety of Who Dat

and Fleur de Lis items

www.cookincajun.com







Mardi Gras in New Orleans: An Illustrated History by Arthur Hardy is a concise and comprehensive pictorial account of the celebration from ancient times in Europe to New Orleans in 2009. The 128-page coffee table hardback 9" x 12" book with

features 360 vintage and contemporary illustrations and 60,000 words of text. It is the ultimate resource on the celebration, past and present. Available in bookstores and from www.mardigrasguide.com

For not only leading the New Orleans Saints to the first Super Bowl title in the franchise's history, but also for helping lead the city of New Orleans' rebirth after the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina, quarterback Drew Brees is the recipient of Sports Illustrated's 57th Sportsman of the Year award.







Saints Commemorative License Plates to Be Sold Starting Dec. 1



Plates recognize Saints' victory in Super Bowl XLIV



The New Orleans Saints and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announced today the sale of a prestige Louisiana license plate commemorating the Saints' 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. The specially created New Orleans Saints "World Champions" license plates will begin being sold tomorrow at selected Offices of Motor Vehicles. The Saints also announced that formation of a special auction would be held for those interested in purchasing one of the first 98 specially marked license plates.



The license plate features a white background with the Saints' "Old Gold" bordering the top third of the plate with the Saints' trademarked logo, the Fleur-de-Lis, in the upper left-hand corner. Below the license plate serial numbers are the black and boldfaced words "World Champions" with the Super Bowl XLIV official logo interspaced in-between the words.

The Saints, the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Office and the National Football League also proudly announced today that the first 98 produced license plates (ranging from number 2-99) will be available beginning Monday, December 6 through a special auction at www.nflauction.nfl.com that will benefit local state charities. Louisiana residents will be able to bid on the limited number of license plates in accordance with the officially licensed rules listed on the NFL Auction website. The auction will allow those fans the opportunity to proudly display the number of their choose or the number of their favorite Saints player.



On December 1st, over 270 chefs and restaurateurs will participate in "Dine America/Dine Louisiana" serving Gulf Seafood quality to diners, friends and family. This communal activity will demonstrate that our professional food experts whose livelihood depends upon quality of their ingredients and cuisine recommend Gulf Seafood.



This "America's Night Out for Gulf Seafood" is a chef/restaurant statement supporting the Gulf Coast fishing families and their Gulf Seafood catch. TIZM online auction site will include restaurant donated cookbooks and dinners for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Foundation culinary programming.

http://dineamerica2010.com/index.htm



7 on Fulton - Chef Matthew Fultz (New Orleans, LA)

A Mano - Chef Joshua Smith (New Orleans, LA)

Arnaud's Restaurant - Chef Tommy Digiovanni (New Orleans, LA)

Bacco - Chef Chris Montero (New Orleans, LA)

Bayona - Chef Susan Spicer (New Orleans, LA)

Besh Restaurant Group - Chef John Besh (New Orleans, LA)

Boudreaux's Restaurant - Chef Bryant Gardner (New Orleans, LA)

Broussard's - Chef Gunter Preuss (New Orleans, LA)

Cafe' Adelaide - Chef Chris Lusk (New Orleans, LA)

Café Giovanni - Chef Duke LoCicero (New Orleans, LA)

Cajun Cabin - Chef Dominic Scalisi (New Orleans, LA)

Cochon Restaurant - Chef Stephen Stryjewski (New Orleans, LA)

Commander's Palace - Chef Tory McPhail (New Orleans, LA)

Court of Two Sisters - Executive Chef Chad Penedo (New Orleans, LA)

Deanie's Seafood (Lake Ave.) - Chef Darren Chifici (Bucktown, LA)

Deanie's Seafood (Iberville) - Chef Dave Fouche (New Orleans, LA)

Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse - Chef Alfred Singleton (New Orleans, LA)

Domenica - Chef Alon Shaya (New Orleans, LA)

Galatoire's - Chef Brian Landry (New Orleans, LA)

The Grill Room - Chef Drew Dzejak (New Orleans, LA)

GW Fins - Chef Tenney Flynn (New Orleans, LA)

Herbsaint Restaurant - Chefs Donald Link and Ryan Prewitt (New Orleans, LA)

K- Paul's Louisiana Kitchen - Chef Paul Prudhomme (New Orleans, LA)

La Bayou Restaurant - Chef Rob Vance (New Orleans, LA)

La Cote Brasserie - Chef Chuck Subra (New Orleans, LA)

The Landing - Chef Justin Pittenger (New Orleans, LA)

La Thai Uptown - Chefs Diana Chauvin/Merlin Chauvin (New Orleans, LA)

La Truffe Sauvage - Chef Mohamed Chettouh (Lake Charles, LA)

Le Meritage - Chef Michael Farrell (New Orleans, LA)

Louis XV1 - Chef Agnes Dellet (New Orleans, LA)

M Bistro - Chef Matt Murphy (New Orleans, LA)

Mike's On The Avenue - Chef Mike Fennelly (New Orleans, LA)

Mr. B's - Chef Michelle McRaney (New Orleans, LA)

Muriel's Jackson Square - Chef Gus Martin (New Orleans, LA)

Ninja Restaurant - Chef Momo Young (New Orleans, LA)

O'Briens Grille - Chef Matthew Donelon (New Orleans, LA)

The Original Pierre Maspero's Restaurant - Chef Richard Tyler ll (New Orleans, LA)

Palace Cafe - Chef Ben Thibodeaux (New Orleans, LA)

Pier 424 - Chef Robert Bechtold (New Orleans, LA)

Prejean's Restaurant - Chef Ernest Prejean (Lafayette, LA)

Primo's Restaurant - Chef Chad A. Richardson (New Orleans, LA)

Ralph Brennan Group - Haley Bittermann, Exec. Chef (New Orleans, LA)

Red Fish Grill - Chef Brain Katz (New Orleans, LA)

Roux on Orleans - Chef Guy Sockrider (New Orleans, LA)

Royal House Oyster Bar - na (New Orleans, LA)

Salu Small Plates and Wine Bar - Chef Ryan Gall (New Orleans, LA)

Sam's By The Beach - Chef Sam Elias (Santa Monica, CA)

Semolina - Chefs Greg Reggio, Hans Limburg and Gary Darling (Metairie, LA)

Vega Tapas Cafe - Chef Glen Hogh (New Orleans, LA)

Whole Foods Market Arabelle Station - Prepared Foods Team (New Orleans, LA)

Whole Foods Market Veterans - Prepared Foods Team (Metairie, LA)

Wolfe's Restaurant - Chef Tom Wolfe (New Orleans, LA)

Zea Rotisserie & Grill - Chefs Greg Reggio, Hans Limburg and Gary Darling (Kenner, LA)

Zea Rotisserie & Grill - Chefs Greg Reggio, Hans Limburg and Gary Darling (Harvey, LA)

Zea Rotisserie & Grill - Chefs Greg Reggio, Hans Limburg and Gary Darling (Covington, LA)

Zea Rotisserie & Grill - Chefs Greg Reggio, Hans Limburg and Gary Darling (New Orleans, LA)

Zea Rotisserie & Grill - Chefs Greg Reggio, Hans Limburg and Gary Darling (Metairie, LA)

Zea Rotisserie & Grill - Chefs Greg Reggio, Hans Limburg and Gary Darling (Harahan, LA)







The Historic New Orleans Collection is proud to participate in PhotoNOLA 2010, the city's fifth annual festival of photography presented by the New Orleans Photo Alliance. In addition to presenting the exhibition "The Seventh Ward: People, Places and Traditions," The Collection will host book signings and the keynote lecture Friday, December 3, and another lecture Saturday, December 11. All events will take place at the Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St. Details on the various activities are listed below.







"The Seventh Ward: People, Places and Traditions"

December 1, 2010-February 26, 2011

Tuesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St.

Free and open to the public.



As part of PhotoNOLA 2010, The Historic New Orleans Collection presents the exhibition "The Seventh Ward: People, Places and Traditions" on the second floor of the Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St. Anchoring the display is a collection of images by Owen F. Murphy Jr., who was commissioned along with writer Leila Hay Owen by the Arts Council of New Orleans in the late 1970s. The pair was charged with documenting the distinct social and cultural traditions of the Seventh Ward, a New Orleans neighborhood that was traditionally home to a large number of Creoles of color. In addition to Murphy's images, the exhibition explores the architecture, people and culture of the New Orleans neighborhood from 1857 to the present. Images on display were pulled from The Collection's holdings and include artists such as Christopher Porché West, Michael P. Smith and Jules Cahn.





"In Print: Multi-Artist Book Signing"

Friday, December 3

5-7 p.m.

Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St.

Free and open to the public.



"In Print: Multi-Artist Book Signing" will feature several photographers with recent publications serving up a compelling range of titles. Each of the photographer's books will be available for purchase at this event



Featured Photographers & Titles:

Dave Anderson, One Block: A New Orleans Neighborhood Rebuilds

Michelle Bates, Plastic Cameras: Toying with Creativity

Julie Blackmon, Domestic Vacations

Jackie Brenner, Friday Night Grind

Ashley Merlin, Statuesque New Orleans

Sylvia Plachy, Self Portrait with Cows Going Home

Mario Tama, Coming Back: New Orleans Resurgent

Christopher Porché West, New Orleans: What Can't Be Lost

Multiple Artists, Before (During) After

PhotoNOLA Keynote Lecture with Michael Kenna

Friday, December 3

7-9 p.m.

Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St.

Free and open to the public.Registration is required.

Reservations: http://photonola.org/michael-kenna-lecture/

For the PhotoNOLA 2010keynote lecture photographer Michael Kennawill present an overview of his work to date and discuss his technical and aesthetic approach to the photographic medium. For more than 35 years, Kenna has been looking at landscapes in ways quite out of the ordinary. His mysterious photographs, often made at dawn or in the dark hours of night, concentrate primarily on the interaction between the ephemeral atmospheric conditions of the natural landscape, and human-made structures and sculptural mass. Kenna works in a traditional, non-digital photographic medium. His hand-crafted black and white prints reflect a sense of refinement, respect for history and thorough originality. His photographs have been shown in more than six hundred gallery and museum exhibitions throughout the world and are included in many permanent collections. A Gallery for Fine Photography, 241 Chartres St., will host an exhibition of Kenna's work during PhotoNOLA.



PhotoNOLA Lecture with Stephen Wilkes

Saturday, December 11

3-5 p.m.

Williams Research Center, 410 Chartres St.

Free and open to the public. Registration is required.

Reservations: http://photonola.org/stephen-wilkes-lecture/



For more than 20 years, Stephen Wilkes has been recognized for both his fine art and commercial photography. His work has been featured in Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated, Time and Life Magazine and is part of the permanent collections of The George Eastman House, International Museum of Photography & Film; Library of Congress; The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; and The Jewish Museum, New York. He is a Canon Explorer of Light and consults for Lexar, X-Rite and Epson. Wilkes also shoots advertising campaigns for many of the country's leading advertising agencies and corporations. This event is sponsored by Canon.



* Cathedral Christmas Concerts *

From December 1-23 at the St. Louis Cathedral in Jackson Square,

local choirs and New Orleans artists herald in the season with nightly

concerts of Christmas carols and gospel favorites in one of the

country's most historic churches. Concerts start at 6pm and last about

one hour. Free and open to the public.



The 2010 Concert Schedule



* Wednesday, December 1 - Ronnie Kole

* Thursday, December 2 - Friendly Travelers

* Sunday, December 5 - Rachel Van Voorhees

* Monday, December 6 - Ellis Marsalis

* Wednesday, December 8 - The Zion Harmonizers

* Sunday, December 12 - Ingrid Lucia

* Monday, December 14 - Trish Foti Genco and Friends

* Tuesday, December 14 - Danny O'Flaherty

* Wednesday, December 15 - Tom McDermott & Connie Jones

* Thursday, December 16 - Philip Manuel & Shades of Praise

* Sunday, December 19 - St. Louis Basilica annual Christmas Concert

(Please note that this concert begins at 5 p.m.)

* Monday December 20 - Walter Wolfman Washington

* Tuesday, December 21 - Irvin Mayfield

It wouldn't be Christmas without Christmas Carols and Concerts. There

are several great traditions of both in New Orleans. Here are the best.



* Caroling in Jackson Square *

On December 20 at 7pm in Jackson Square the Patio Planters will host

the 59-year-old tradition as Jackson Square brims with candle-lit

faces and song-lit spirits as high as the spires of the St. Louis

Cathedral. Candles and song sheets provided. Gates open at 6pm and

caroling begins promptly at 7pm. For more information, call (504)

524-8432 or visit the official website. Free and open to the public.



* Caroling and Art Market in Faubourg Marigny *

On Sunday, December 13 at Frenchmen and Royal Streets at the edge of

the French Quarter, The Faubourg Marigny Improvement Association hosts

its annual caroling in historic Washington Square. Song sheets and

candles provided. There's also a great art market with local artisans

for Christmas shopping. The art market if from 10 to 4. There are lots

of great restaurants in this neighborhood, so have some dinner and

come back for candlelight caroling at 6pm. Call (504) 945-8014 or

visit the official website for more information. Free and open to the

public.









SEE YOU TONIGHT!



Spirit of the Gulf!





Wednesday, December 1, 2010

6:00 PM to 9:30 PM

Windsor Court Hotel

23rd Floor

300 Gravier Street

New Orleans, LA 70130



**Festive Holiday Attire**



Come join us for a festive hospitality holiday event that services a good cause as we present



Our First Annual NACE Honors Holiday Extravaganza



Honorees Include

Executive Chef Matt Murphy,

The Ritz-Carlton Hotels of New Orleans



Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board

Come enjoy amazing cuisine, wonderful libations, entertainment, and holiday networking with some of the top people in the industry both from the New Orleans area and around the country as NACE New Orleans honors a top individual and top organization who have been at the forefront of helping the industry recover from the many hardships it has had of recent.



And a portion of the evening's proceeds will go to the local non-profit group, Save Our Coast, that is helping in the recovery.



As a special holiday present to the entire hospitality community, everyone will pay the member rate for the event, which is $45.00 per guest in advance or $55.00 at the door.

contact Gwen Defraites

504- 620-4126

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.









The evening of Wednesday, Dec. 1 is full of fun events.

All events are from6 to 8 pm.

Exhibition Opening:

Different Strokes for Different Folks

Get the first looks at recent gifts of fine glass from the Harter, Jastremski, and Sawyer Gifts. Different Strokes for Different Folks explores the wide range of form, color and style of glass and the equally broad spectrum of its collectors. This exhibition is presented in the Cameo Gallery on the second floor.



Residents and Visitors Photography Walk-through

Calling all PhotoNOLA 2010 attendees and photography lovers! Join us for a walk-through of the Residents and Visitors exhibition that showcases twentieth century photography of Louisiana.







Museum Shop Featured Artist: James Vella

Meet Artist James Vella @ Museum Shop

This December the Museum Shop features glass artist James Vella. Special items for sale include glass oysters, crabs and tree ornaments. Perfect for holiday gifts!



As a graduate student, Vella discovered the art of glass. Fifteen years later, his creations have been featured in galleries across the country and internationally. In 2005, he was awarded an artist residency at the Eisch Factory in Frauenau, Germany. Vella is the owner of the Vella Vetro Art Glass Studio in New Orleans and has been on staff at Pilchuck Glass School for many years. Vella often uses every day items as inspiration and gives them life and meaning in the context of his glass sculptures.



These events are FREE and open to the public!

Admission to the Sculpture Garden is FREE at all times.





WEDNESDAYS ARE FREE FOR ALL VISITORS!

Discounted LA resident prices and FREE Wednesdays are thanks to the Helis Foundation.

NOMA members are FREE at all times

New Orleans Museum of Art

One Collins Diboll Circle, City Park

New Orleans 70179



WHERE WE KNOW: New Orleans As Home{sidebar id=4}

• Author Event

Start: 12/01/2010 6:00 pm

Please join us for an evening celebrating the release of WHERE YOU KNOW: New Orleans As Home. Editior David Rutledge and contributors will read selections from the book, followed by a book signing. This second book of a planned trilogy follows Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans? (2006).

Five years later, New Orleans is still striving to recover. Where We Know: New Orleans as Home contains voices of people who stayed on to rebuild and those who no longer think of New Orleans as home. It also weaves in historical quotations from Louis Armstrong, Lafcadio Hearn, Walker Percy and many others. Their words give context to the topic of living in this culturally complex place. The culture of New Orleans can be as obvious as Bourbon Street or as subtle as a trumpet. Always, though, there is a passion for the culture and for the city.

Those who choose to leave or are unable to come back still have an intense sense of what this city is all about. Those who stay often do so with dedication, doubts and a sense that no other city can replace this one. Where We Know conveys that intense sense - the joys and rewards, the fears and dangers - of making this city one's home.

Located in uptown

New Orleans, Louisiana

513 Octavia Street

(corner of Laurel)

504-899-READ (7323)





Antonio's Italy, Tuesday November 30th, 6-8pm

Join Antonio Molesini, Italian Wine Specialist for a tasting of wines from Tuscany and Umbria featuring regions we will visit on our upcoming trip. As an added treat we'll have Chef Sonia Pendola sampling her authentic Italian Torte, delicious savory pies made in the traditional Tuscan style. Due to the popularity of Antonio's events, we'll be pouring from both the bar and the tasting table so you don't have to wait in line if you don't want the full, Antonio story complete with Italian accent and hand gestures! We'll also be releasing the itinerary for our upcoming wine and culinary tour of TuscanyThis tasting is limited to 40 participants. Reservation and prepayment are required call 504.304.0635. $12









IRVIN MAYFIELDOS JAZZ PLAYHOUSE AT THE ROYAL SONESTA HOTEL

300 BOURBON STREET

No Cover

(504) 553-2299

www.sonesta.com



DECEMBER 2010 SCHEDULE



Wednesday, December 1

5pm-8pm Sasha Masakowski

8pm Irvin Mayfields¹ NOJO Jam presents the music of Dizzy Gillespie



Thursday, December 2

5pm-8pm Roman Skakun

8pm Shamarr Allen



Friday, December 3

5pm-8pm Professor Piano Series featuring Josh Paxton

8pm Leon ³Kid Chocolate² Brown

12 Midnight Burlesque Ballroom starring Trixie Minx featuring Linnzi Zaorski

presents OTease the Holiday Revue



Saturday, December 4

8pm Glen David Andrews

12 Round Midnight Brass Band Jam featuring the Kinfolks Brass Band



Sunday, December 5

7pm Tyler¹s Revisited featuring Germaine Bazzle and Paul Longstreth



Monday, December 6

8pm Bob French and The Original Tuxedo Jazz Band







Chickie Wah Wah

2828 Canal Street



1 @ 8 - Bruce "Sunpie" Barnes - Zydeco night





2 @ 8:00 - Tuba Skinny



2 @ 10 - Cindy Scott w/the Matt Lemmler Quartet



3 @ 5:30 - Happy Hour w/The Pfister Sisters



3 @ 8 - Paul Sanchez



3 @ 10 - Rebecca Loebe



4 @ 10 - Grayson Capps w/the Lost Cause Minstrels





The Roosevelt's Waldorf Wonderland Lobby

The Roosevelt Hotel

123 Baronne Street

New Orleans, LA

The hotel's grand lobby is transformed into a canopy of white birch branches and tens of thousands of twinkling lights. It also is lined with Christmas trees decorated with bows and ornaments, poinsettias and other holiday-themed displays.



• 22 - 18 foot White Birch trees

• 58 - 7-8 foot Frasier Fur White trees fully decorated

• 1000 feet of lighted garlands

• Thousands of handmade ornaments

• Hundreds of hand blown ornaments

• 89,672 lights in the display

New this year will be a New Orleans snow village constructed from gingerbread, created by Deborah Heyd, pastry chef at The Roosevelt. The 6-foot by 11-foot structure, to be displayed in Teddy's Café, will depict Jackson Square and the French Quarter and include a St. Charles streetcar, an alligator-drawn carriage hauling Santa and more









PHOTO By FRANK STANSBURY

MIRACLE ON FULTON STREET

HOLIDAY CELEBRATION CONTINUES THROUGH JAN. 2

ADMISSION: FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC LOCATION: THE ENTRANCE TO MIRACLE ON FULTON IS LOCATED AT FULTON AND POYDRAS IN DOWNTOWN NEW ORLEANS.



MIRACLE ON FULTON ATTRACTIONS: A CANOPY OF LIGHTS ~ A SERIES OF 14-FOOT, CUSTOM-BUILT, FAUX WROUGHT IRON ARCHES, 8-FOOT CHRISTMAS TREES AND 3-FOOT FLEUR DE LIS ORNAMENTS WILL CREATE A DRAMATIC CANOPY ILLUMINATED BY THOUSANDS OF LED LIGHTS. A COMPUTERIZED SYSTEM WILL ENABLE LIGHTING TECHNICIANS TO CREATE VARIED COLOR SCHEMES AGAINST THE BACKDROP OF PEARL-WHITE ARCHES, ORNAMENTS AND TINSEL. PERIODIC SNOWFALLS ~ FAUX SNOW WILL FALL DAILY TO CREATE THE FEELING OF A WINTER WHITE CHRISTMAS IN NEW ORLEANS.



LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

* THE TOPCATS ~ DECEMBER 3 (8PM-10PM)

* BRW ~ DECEMBER 4 (8PM-10PM)

* CULLEN LANDRY & MIDNIGHT STREETCAR ~ DECEMBER 5 (4PM-6PM)

* THE WISEGUYS ~ DECEMBER 10 (8PM-10PM)

* VINCE VANCE & THE VALIANTS ~ DECEMBER 11 (8PM-10PM)

* YAT PACK ~ DECEMBER 12 (4PM-6PM)

* BENNY GRUNCH AND THE BUNCH ~ DECEMBER 17 (8PM-10PM)

* CLASSIC ADDICT ~ DECEMBER 18 (5PM-7PM)

* ROCKIN' DOPSIE & THE ZYDECO TWISTERS ~ DECEMBER 18 (7PM-10PM)

* SHARON MARTIN ~ DECEMBER 19 (4PM-6PM)

* JUDY SPELLMAN ~ DECEMBER 20 (6:30PM-8:30PM)

* DAVE LEMON & THE FLOW ~ DECEMBER 21 (6:30PM-8:30PM)

* ANGELA BELL ~ DECEMBER 22 (6:30PM-8:30PM)

* REAL LOVE ~ DECEMBER 23 (6:30PM-8:30PM)

* PHILIP MANUEL ~ DECEMBER 26 (4PM-6PM)

* BAG O' DONUTS ~ JANUARY 1 (4PM-7PM)

VIEUX CARRE' BAND ~ JANUARY 2 (4PM-7PM)



MACY'S TREMENDOUS TREE TOWERING AT AN AMAZING 30 FEET INTO THE SKY!



GINGERBREAD DISPLAY AT HARRAH'S HOTEL



THE NEW ORLEANS SUPERDOME.



SANTA'S MAILBOX ~ WRITE A LETTER TO SANTA AND HELP MAKE A WISH COME TRUE. DROP YOUR LETTER TO SANTA IN MACY'S BELIEVE MAILBOX ON FULTON STREET. FOR EVERY LETTER RECEIVED, MACY'S WILL DONATE $1 TO THE MAKE-A-WISH FOUNDATION.



HOLIDAY BOARDWALK ~ STROLL DOWN OUR HOLIDAY BOARDWALK AND ENJOY HOLIDAY TREATS, FACE PAINTING AND MORE





Attractions:

Amusement Rides

The Park's Carousel Gardens with rides including the century-old Antique Carousel, Miniature Train, Live Oak Ladybug Roller Coaster, Coney Tower, Fun Slide, Bumper Cars, Rockin' Tug, the Scrambler, and Tilt-A-Whirl. Kid's rides include the Red Baron Plane Ride, Umbrella Cars, Monkey Jump, Slime Buckets and Construction Zone.

Ride bands for unlimited rides are available for $15/person/night. Individual Ride bands are also available for $3 per ride.



Entertainment

Nightly performances featuring school choirs and orchestras, Irish dancers, cloggers, bell choirs, ballet troupes, dance groups, and gospel groups. See our calendar for performance schedules



Family Holiday Photos and Santa Photos

Gather your family and friends for Santa and holiday photos in the Carousel Gardens. Photos will be available for purchase at the event (cash or credit card only) from Romaguera Photography



Visits with Santa Claus

Located on the walking tour nightly 6:00-10:00 p.m. from November 29th through December 30th..



City Park Christmas Cafe

Warm yourself on a chilly holiday night with a steamy cup of coffee, hot chocolate, or hot buttered rum. City Park Catering will also have signature dishes such as gumbo, jambalaya, crawfish pasta, bread pudding and Christmas cookies, as well as a menu of other palate-satisfying dishes.. Located in the Entertainment Tent, adjacent to the Conservatory of the Two Sisters in the Botanical Garden. Additional refreshements are avaialble at the Carousel Cafe in the Amusement Park.



Storyland

City Park's renovated fairy tale theme park featuring twenty-six larger then life storybook exhibits for kids that allow our little visitors to climb on, slide down or pretend to be their favorite character. Mother Goose, Pinocchio's whale, and Captain Hook's ship as well as many other whimsical figures will delight the young and young at heart nightly on the walking tour.



The New Orleans Botanical Garden, generously decorated for the season with millions of lights and special exhibits.

New Orleans Historic Train Garden

The New Orleans Historic Train Garden, a 14,000 square foot elevated display located in the Botanical Garden showcases over 40 intricately crafted New Orleans landmark buildings. An assortment of trains and streetcars travel along 1,400 feet of rail











1204 Decatur Street

New Orleans, LA, 70116

Phone: 504.525.0200

29 and 30 closed

Maple Leaf Bar

Live Music Nightly

8316 Oak St

New Orleans, LA 70118

(504) 866-9359

504-866-5323 for recorded info

http://mapleleafbar.com/











Adding pages. Can still get on board

before we go to press until

December 3rd.



Don't be reading the 2011 Edition during Mardi Gras

and thinking you should have been in it!





The 2011 Cover

IRVIN MAYFIELDOS JAZZ PLAYHOUSE AT THE ROYAL SONESTA HOTEL

300 BOURBON STREET

No Cover

(504) 553-2299

www.sonesta..com







at The National WWII Museum





Tuesday, November 30, 2010, 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm CST

Teacher Webinar - "A Day of Infamy: Teaching the Lessons of Pearl Harbor" December 7, 1944 - In the war that changed the world this was the day that changed the war-a "Day of Infamy." In this free professional development webinar, we will explore Japanese and American motivations and actions through maps, and primary sources. We'll answer the questions of WHY the Japanese attacked, HOW they did it, and WHAT happened after the attack. Classroom materials will be available to download at the conclusion. Email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to reserve your spot today. This webinar will also be presented on Monday, December 6, 2010, 3:30 pm - 4:30 pm CST.

Wednesday, December 1, 2010,

12:00 pm buffet seating

Ring in the Holidays with the Victory Belles!

The Stage Door Canteen at The National World War II Museum

The National World War II Museum presents a sparkling new musical show just in time for the holidays! Guests will jingle all the way through this nostalgic Winter Wonderland of musical classics. Come celebrate the season with our charming vocal trio and such delights as I'll Be Home for Christmas, Santa Baby, Jingle Bells, I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm, White Christmas and a stocking-full more! Advance ticket purchase or reservations are recommended. Purchase tickets at www.stagedoorcanteen.org or call 504-528-1943.

The National WWII Museum 945 Magazine Street New Orleans, LA 70130, Entrance on Andrew Higgins Drive

PHONE: (504) 528-1944



Ring in the Holidays with the Victory Belles! 2010



Wednesday, December 1

12:00 pm buffet seating



Friday December 3

6:00 pm dinner seating

8:00 pm show-only



Saturday December 4

12:00 pm buffet seating



Sunday December 5

11:00 am brunch seating



The Stage Door Canteen

The National World War II Museum

945 Magazine St.

504-528-1943



The National World War II Museum presents a sparkling new musical show

just in time for the holidays! Guests will jingle all the way through

this nostalgic Winter Wonderland of musical classics. Come celebrate

the season with our charming vocal trio and such delights as I?ll Be

Home for Christmas, Santa Baby, Jingle Bells, I?ve Got My Love to Keep

Me Warm, White Christmas and a stocking-full more! Advance ticket

Windsor Court

Christmas Tree Lighting Marks Start of Holiday Season

WHO: The Windsor Court Hotel

WHAT: Christmas Tree Lighting

WHERE: The Grand Lobby

Windsor Court Hotel

300 Gravier Street

New Orleans, LA

WHEN: Thursday, December 2nd at 6:00 PM

WHY: Experiencing the elaborate holiday decorations at the Windsor Court has become a New Orleans tradition. The twenty-foot Colorado Blue Spruce, imported from North Carolina, will be crowned by the chandelier in the Grand Lobby. With 16,800 lights and hundreds of ornaments, the thirty-year-old tree will be a sight to behold. The decorating theme will remain traditional with red and gold comprising the main color theme. A newly restored locomotive will circle the tree, which will also be surrounded presents in all sizes.







Thursday December 2, 2010

A Bourbon themed dinner event

Featuring the musical stylings of

New Orleans' own

Walter Wolfman Washington

&

The Roadmasters



~ Hand-Passed ~

Black pepper Pâté with Bourbon black currant jam, on a roasted garlic toast point

Paired with

Buffalo Trace Manhattan



Seated Dinner

_____7:30_____





Historical Whiskey Narration by:

Peter Paddy & Phil Cusimano



~ First Course ~

Tri pepper corn crusted Sea scallops with fennel and leek confit and a Bourbon-Rosemary cream

Paired with

Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey



~ Second Course ~

Bourbon-marinated apple and celeriac salad,

spiced pecans, blue cheese, baby arugula

and a Bourbon-shallot mustard vinaigrette

Paired with

Robert Mondavi (California) Chardonnay





~ Third Course ~

Orange Bourbon lacquered half roast duck

with turnip mashed potatoes,

Haricot Vert and an orange Bourbon sauce

Paired with

Woodford Reserve Old Fashioned





~ Fourth Course ~

Bourbon Peach Foster (in the style of Bananas Foster)

with vanilla ice cream

Paired with

Southern Comfort served over crushed ice, with a traditional orange & cherry garnish





~ After Dinner Entertainment ~

Accompanied by

12 yr. Pappy Van Winkle sipping Bourbon

served on light rocks



$75 inclusive





We are so thankful to our various Bourbon houses for participating

in this festive affair.

While we know that these inspired Bourbon cocktails

will be beyond sensational,

we do understand and appreciate that there are those who would prefer

something with a little

less "bite" with dinner.

Wine service will be provided throughout the event and substitution is permitted.

Bon Appétit!

Don't forget to wear your favorite pair of Blue Jeans!!

See you there!



Sincerely,



Elizabeth Schindler

Broussard's Restaurant

504 5813866







Baptiste Trotignon Trio * Thursday, December 2

Award winning French pianist.

According to the London Evening Standard, "His touch is subtle and his music graceful, rooted in swing but decorated with warm chord voicings, shapely phrases and telling silences."







Swirl Wine Bar and Market

Hosting Music and Swirl's Sensational Spanish Wines event!

Live music will be provided by local smooth Latin Singer/Guitarist Javier Gutierrez("Vivaz! and Acoustic Swiftness")

3143 Ponce de Leon Street ( close to Esplanade ave. behind Cafe' Degas)

Thursday,Dec 2nd @ 6:00PM to 8:00 PM





Our fun filled festival of lights begins with a special *Chanukah Jieux Brew

Thursday Dec.2nd 6-8PM @ Mimi's (upstairs) 2601 Royal St.* We will delight

in Kosher-style treats, latkes and cocktails. Please BYO menorah and candles

so we can do it right ;) All members, family & friends are welcome.



We are trying to put together a 5 or preferably 6 piece band for our annual

Chanukah second line parade. *Dues and donations are welcome! *



*Our Sixth Annual Community Wide Chanukah Second-line Parade: *

*Sunday Dec. 5th*

*6:00pm Sharp. *



**We will begin at* @ Spanish Plaza* (stage area) outside the Riverwalk Mall

and disband for Kosher beignets at Cafe du Monde. Bring your menorahs and

six (6) candles! This will follow the 6th annual Community-Wide Chanukah

celebration from 4-6PM at Spanish Plaza. Please wear your horns and bring

Chanukah toys/ gelt to hand-out.



*What*: Book release party for *How To Rebuild a City: Field Guide from a

Work in Progress *

*When*: December 2nd, 6:00 - 8:00pm

*Where*: Beth's Books/Sound Café, 2700 Chartres Street (at Port St.), New

Orleans, La. 70117, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , (504) 947-4477



Also featuring music, food and drinks. Free and open to the public.



With contributions and collaboration from over 100 residents, writers,

photographers, artists, and community organizations from New Orleans (and

beyond) who kickstarted the recovery process,* How to Rebuild a City: Field

Guide from a Work in Progress* presents the post-disaster landscape from the

perspectives of those who are navigating their way through it.



Beautifully designed, sometimes fun, always informative, How to Rebuild a

City is a reflection of the many ways that New Orleanians have realized our

way towards recovery, actively and creatively engaging with our communities.

The book also serves as a primer of sorts for those who may encounter the

post-disaster lifestyle wherever they live. Filled with advice, know-how

and citizens sharing their stories of how they put the pieces back together,

How to Rebuild a City celebrates the collective spirit of New Orleans as the

city moves beyond crisis and into a brighter, safer and stronger future.



*How to Rebuild a City: Field Guide from a Work in Progress*

Editors: Anne Gisleson & Tristan Thompson

Designer: Catherine Burke

$20, paperback, 152 pages, full-color, 8.25" x 6.25".

ISBN 978-0-9777681-5-8, published by Press Street, 2010.



Proceeds to benefit Rebuilding Together New Orleans (rtno.org)



For review copies or more information contact:

Anne Gisleson

504.813.2818.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.press-street.com

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



St. Alphonsus Creche Exhibit

featuring international nativity scenes

from Nova Scotia, Russia and Finland



Tuesday, November 30 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Thursday, December 2 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 4 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, December 5 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.



St. Alphonsus Art & Cultural Center

2025 Constance Street

New Orleans, LA

504.524.8116



Clever Wine & Cocktail Lounge, located at 3700 Orleans

Avenue in the American Can Company, announces their musical entertainment

for December. All shows are 8pm until 10 pm.



December 2, 9 and 16-Johnny Sansone's Mic-City

Concert Series



Friday, December 3-Courtyard Kings

Saturday, December 4-Sasha Masakowski

Friday, December 10-Vincent Marini

Saturday, December 11-Billy Iuso

Friday, December 17- Scott Sanders





Jeremy Davenport - December Listings

"Davenport Lounge" is the official name of Jeremy's Club



Every Thursday (5:30pm), Friday (9pm) + Saturday (9pm)

at Davenport Lounge in The Ritz-Carlton, New Orleans.



DECEMBER

Thurs, 2 @ 5:30pm

Fri, 3 @ 9:00pm

Sat, 4 @ 9:00pm

Thurs, 9 @ 5:30pm

Fri, 10 @ 9:00pm

Sat, 11 @ 9:00pm

Thurs, 16 @ 5:30pm

Fri, 17 @ 9:00pm

Sat, 18 @ 9:00pm

Thurs, 23 @ 5:30pm

Fri, 24 @ 9:00pm

Sat, 25 @ 9:00pm

Thurs, 30 @ 5:30pm

Fri, 31 @ 9:00pm

Sat, 1 @ 9:00pm





139TH THOROUGHBRED RACING SEASON OPEN

THE BEST THAT FAIR GROUNDS RACE COURSE & SLOTS HAS TO OFFER WILL BE BIGGER AND BETTER DURING THE 139TH THOROUGHBRED RACING SEASON, WHICH RUNS FROM DEC. 2, 2010, TO MARCH 27, 2011.

THE 2010-2011 THOROUGHBRED RACING SEASON WILL RUN THURSDAYS TO MONDAYS THROUGH FEBRUARY AND FRIDAYS TO MONDAYS IN MARCH, EXCEPT ON DEC. 24 (CHRISTMAS EVE) AND DEC. 25 (CHRISTMAS DAY). LIVE RACING ALSO WILL BE CONDUCTED ON DEC. 22 AND MARCH 8 (MARDI GRAS DAY).

First post is set for 12:40 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) daily, graded stakes days (Jan. 22, Feb. 19 and March 26; first post is 12:10 p.m.) and Starlight Racing nights (Dec. 17, Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 18; first post is 5 p.m.).

Reservations for Clubhouse dining and box seats will be taken by phone at (504) 943-2200 or 1-800-262-7983 . General admission to the Grandstand is always free and Clubhouse admission is $6, except for Starlight Racing ($10).

FAIRGROUNDSRACECOURSE.COM



SLIDELUCK POTSHOW NEW ORLEANS II

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

6:30PM - 9:30PM

THE BIG ROOM, GENERATIONS HALL

310 ANDREW HIGGINS DRIVE.

NEW ORLEANS, LA



A KICKOFF EVENT OF PHOTONOLA -

NEW ORLEANS' ANNUAL PHOTOGRAPHY FESTIVAL.



6:30 COCKTAIL HOUR | 7:30 POTLUCK | 9PM SLIDESHOW



...NOT. TO. BE. MISSED. $10 TICKETS - CASH BAR.



SLIDESHOW ARTISTS:

* DAVID RAE MORRIS

* TINA FREEMAN

* MICHAEL DONNOR

* CHRISTY LEE ROGERS

* AND OTHERS



6PM DOORS * THOSE WHO BUY TICKETS IN ADVANCE ARE ELIGIBLE FOR THE DOOR

PRIZES! PRIZES INCLUDE GIFT CERTIFICATES FOR: $50 TOWARDS FRAMING AT

BOTH POET'S GALLERY & CUSTOM FRAMING AND THE DARKROOM, A HOLLYGROVE

PRODUCE BOX, A KEYHOLE BOOK FROM LAKESIDE CAMERA, AND MORE!



6:30 COCKTAIL HOUR * HAVE A DRINK WITH FELLOW CREATIVES, PERUSE WORK

ON DISPLAY BY LOCAL ARTISTS, ENJOY BEATS BY DJ DIAGNOSIS, CHECK OUT

THE LIVE GRAFFITI, AND TAKE A PICTURE IN THE PRODIGIOUS MICHAEL

DONNOR'S POLAROID PHOTO BOOTH. THAT'S RIGHT - WE'RE NOT ONLY HAVING A

SLIDESHOW OF ART - IT'S GOING TO BE ON THE WALLS AND CREATED BEFORE

YOUR EYES! FEATURED WORK BY CHRISTIAN TAYLOR, LI PALLAS, KATE

HANRAHAN, AND OTHERS.



7:30 POTLUCK * THIS PART'S ALL ABOUT YOU! NEW ORLEANS IS KNOWN FOR ITS

FOOD - NOW SHOW EVERYONE WHAT YOU'VE GOT - AND WHET THEIR APPETITE BY

PUTTING A TEASER ON THE DISH SIGN UP PAGE. WE'RE ALSO GOING TO HAVE A

GRILL ON-SITE, SO BRING SOME BURGERS FOR THE BARBIE OR ENJOY ONE OF

OUR TOASTED TREATS. AND TO TOP IT OFF, HOLLYGROVE MARKET AND FARM, A

COMMUNITY-OWNED NON-PROFIT STORE AND TRAINING FARM THAT SELLS FOOD

ITEMS, INCLUDING LOCALLY GROWN ORGANIC PRODUCE AND LOCALLY SOURCED

ORGANIC DAIRY AND MEATS, WILL BE PROVIDING SOME DISHES USING THE

PRODUCTS THEY SELL IN THEIR STORE. IN SEASON. LOCAL.. FRESH!



9PM SLIDESHOW * THE THEME OF THE SLIDESHOW IS "COMMUNITY," SO, IN

KEEPING, TWO NEW ORLEANS LOCALS WILL BE CURATING: SLPS NEW ORLEANS

DIRECTOR, ANDREA CALDWELL, AND ANDY LEVIN, CREATOR AND CURATOR OF

100EYES, AN ONLINE PHOTOGRAPHIC SHOWCASE FEATURING CONTEMPORARY

PHOTOGRAPHY INCLUDING DOCUMENTARY, ART, AND ALTERNATIVE

PHOTOJOURNALISM. ONLY THE FIRST HALF OF THE SLIDESHOW WILL CONSIST OF

THEMED WORK THOUGH; THE SECOND HALF WILL INCLUDE ANY AND ALL TYPES.









Spud and Maureen McConnell

So, folks have been loving "The Bickersons" and now we've added two more Friday night performances. People of all ages - from teens to grandparents - have been cracking up over the timeless humor of "The Bickersons." Did I mention the food at Zeke's is awesome? Come have some laid-back fun with us. Reservations: 259-8038 $40 ticket includes everything: show, dinner, tax & tip. It's a great deal and a great night of fun.



Friday, December 3 at 6:00pm - December 10 at 9:00pm



Zeke's Restaurant on Metairie Road

1517 Metairie Road

Metairie, LA







The Roosevelt New Orleans Makes Old Traditions New Again With the

Waldorf Wonderland Lobby, Teddy Bear Tea and Special "Papa Noel" Rates



Holiday Display to Feature Gingerbread Village Depicting New Orleans Landmarks



The Roosevelt New Orleans continues the tradition of offering a

spectacular New Orleans holiday wonderland as luxurious and memorable

as this historic property for locals and guests to experience during

the holiday season.



The holiday delight, an attraction to all who visit New Orleans during

the holiday season, has been a New Orleans tradition since the 1930s

and returns again from Sunday, November 28 through January 6, 2010.



This year, the Waldorf Wonderland lobby returns bigger and better as

the grand lobby is transformed into a canopy of white birch branches

and thousands of twinkling lights. The lobby also will be lined with

Christmas trees decorated with bows and ornaments, poinsettias and

other holiday-themed displays. The festive and free attraction is a

favorite near and far and is open to the public.



New this year will be a New Orleans snow village constructed with

gingerbread. The 6x11 foot structure will depict Jackson Square, the

French Quarter and include a St. Charles streetcar, alligator drawn

carriage hauling Santa and more! The gingerbread village will be

displayed inside Teddy's Café, located off of the hotel's grand lobby.



Due to popular demand, The Roosevelt's Teddy Bear Tea returns with

more dates than last year. The event, a family favorite during the

holidays, hosts guests and their children for a special tea party

featuring children's menu items, as well as traditional tea, a cash

bar and menu for adults, plus complimentary free-flowing champagne.

Each child will also receive a teddy bear upon arrival. Entertainment

will include storytellers and trumpeters, as well as appearances by

Santa, his elves and Mrs. Claus. Framed, commemorative photos with

Santa will be available at an additional cost.



Guests can participate in Teddy Bear Tea on Dec. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-23

in the Crescent City Ballroom, with seating's at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4

p.m. Tickets for Teddy Bear Tea are $49 for adults and $34 for

children 10 years and younger, plus tax and gratuity, and can be

purchased by calling The Roosevelt at (504) 648-1200.



Guests can extend their holiday cheer at The Roosevelt with the Papa

Noel rates starting at $139 for a deluxe guest room and $199 for a

one-bedroom suite. To take advantage of this offer, guests can call

1-800-WALDORF or visit www.therooseveltneworleans.com and enter

promotional code P4. The special is available Dec. 1 - 29, 2010, based

on availability. Rates exclude taxes, gratuities and incidental charges







Join WWOZ for a Second Line and Birthday Bash featuring Live Local Music!



WWOZ 90.7 FM wwoz.org, New Orleans' own listener supported Jazz & Heritage

radio station celebrates 30 years of bringing New Orleans music to the

universe on December 4, 2010. WWOZ ('OZ) invites you to join in a Second

Line and Birthday Bash.



On Saturday, December 4, come parade with the 'OZ family. The second line

begins at noon at Elysian Fields and Decatur in the Faubourg Marigny. The

procession will be led by the Treme Brass Band, and will also include the

Black Men of Labor, the Camel Toe Lady Steppers, Mardi Gras Indians and the

New Wave Brass Band.



Second Line Route

12 p.m. - Depart from the corner of Decatur & Elysian Fields

Head up Elysian Fields to Royal St.

Left on Royal

Continue on Royal to Toulouse St.

Left down Toulouse to Decatur

Up Decatur towards the French Market

Disband at the French Market.







On the evening of December 4, 'OZ will throw a Birthday Bash concert at

Tipitina's Uptown, where the station got its start in 1980. 'OZ's very own

DJ Soul Sister will kick off the party, followed by live music from the WWOZ

All Stars featuring Theresa Andersson, Kirk Joseph, John "Papa" Gros, Willie

Green, Shamarr Allen and many more. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the

door and are on sale now at Tipitinas.com.



For more information on both events, visit wwoz.org or contact Crystal Gross

at 504-568-1239 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Crystal Gross

WWOZ 90.7 FM New Orleans

504.568.1239

www.wwoz.org









Algiers Bonfire and Concert Returns for the First Time Since Katrina

Algiers Economic Development Foundation and The City of New Orleans host music, food and the lighting of the Algiers Bonfire



Algiers Economic Development Foundation (AEDF) has partnered with the City of New Orleans to bring back the annual holiday concert and lighting of the Algiers bonfire. This is the first time since Hurricane Katrina that this seasonal family tradition will return to the banks of the Mississippi River. This year's event will take place on Saturday, December 4, and will include music from Wanda Rouzan, special guest Glenn David Andrews, The Algiers Brass Band, The Navy Brass Band and Host Norman Robinson, Anchor WDSU, Channel 6 News.



The Bonfire and Concert will be held in conjunction with the 2nd Annual Holidays on the Point, where merchants from the historic Algiers Point neighborhood will be hosting festivities at their various locations from 10:00AM to 4:30PM on the weekends of November 27th and December 4th. The public is encouraged to spend the day shopping at local Algiers businesses and enjoying food and music at local restaurants and bars. AEDF anticipates that its community-based event programs will generate over $200,000 in direct economic impact this year. "This event is about renewing a New Orleans tradition and bringing people to Algiers to shop and spend the day!" said AEDF President Chris Kane.



On the weekend of December 4th, the Bonfire and Concert will close out the Holidays on the Point Festivities. The Bonfire Concert will begin at 5:00PM and will be framed by a backdrop of the skyline of downtown New Orleans and the Mississippi River. The event will include festival style food and beverages sold by local vendors.



In addition, The New Orleans Fire Department will provide a free burn safety demo for guests to view prior to the Bonfire. The safety demo will ignite two home-like structures adjacent to the bonfire. The demo is focused to remind guests how easy a holiday fire can spread. Following the demo, the NOFD will join Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer and Councilmember-at-Large Jacquelyn Brechtel Clarkson. "This will be the first Bonfire since the storm and it has been a joy to help bring back the tradition of this celebration during the holiday season. It will be a symbol of our community celebrating the strength of our beautiful city and all the hopes we share for the New Year. " said Councilmember Gisleson Palmer.



The Algiers Bonfire Concert is from 5:00PM-8:00PM on Saturday, December 4th, followed by the lighting of the Bonfire at 8:15PM. The Concert and Bonfire are located at The Cultural Village (200 Morgan St) on the Algiers levee adjacent to the Algiers Ferry Terminal. The event is free and open to the public..





The Louisiana Landmarks Society has a tradition of attracting talented

preservationists. This tradition will live on December 4th at Le

Marche des Fetes, a unique holiday boutique.



Since its establishment in 1950, the Louisiana Landmarks Society's

gifted leadership has included the beloved artists Angela Gregory and

Lloyd Sensat, as well as the noted writers Harnett Kane and Jessie

Poesch. That legacy continues in the likes of current board member

Pamela Pipes, whose Audie worthy tour CDS will be available for

stocking stuffers.



Shoppers will meet visually talented and crafty Landmarks members

while penned members wil be on hand throughout the day to conduct book

signings.



With artworks, craft items, and holiday decorations galore, the Pitot

House lawn will be a magical market land for one delightful day.

Debuting in the parterre garden on the 4th of December, Lousiana's own

beautiful Peggy Martin Survivor Rose bushes, in addition to decorative

greenery, heritage and herb plants, will be available for gift giving

and holiday decorating.



Lovely baked goods and lunch munchies from Liberty's Kitchen will be

on hand for shopping fuel and holiday feasting.



Shoppers will find wonderful deals and member discounts on a variety

of Pitot House themed items, including special Louisiana Landmarks

Society gift memberships and Pitot House event tickets. Le Marche des

Fetes will take place from 9 am until 4 pm on Saturday, December 4th -

rain or shine.



Photographs with Papa Noel will take place at the Pitot House from 10

am until Noon.



For more information, please call (504) 482-0312 or write to

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



The Louisiana Landmarks Society promotes historic preservation through

education, advocacy and operation of the Pitot House.



Learn more at http://louisianalandmarks.org













Deacon John tribute to Louis Prima * Saturday, December 4

This December, 2010 marks the centennial anniversary of the birth of a New Orleans legendary showman Louie Prima. The Snug Harbor couldn't find a better New Orleans showman to pay tribute to Louie than our own Louisiana Hall of Famer Deacon John and his Ivories on Saturday, December 4th. Louis Prima (7 December 1910 - 24 August 1978) was a Sicilian-American singer, actor, songwriter and trumpeter who rode the musical trends of his time. He started with his seven-piece New Orleans style jazz band in the 1920s, then successively leading a swing combo in the 1930s, a big band in the 1940s and then his now legendary Vegas lounge act in the 1950s with singer Keely Smith. In each of his musical endeavours, he incorporated his exuberant personality into his act.







The 3rd Annual Side Splitting Sleigh Ride of Insanity benefiting Toys for Tots will take place on Saturday, December 4th at Republic New Orleans located at 828 South Peters St. in New Orleans. The show features nationally performing stand up comedian and Emmy award winner Tom Gregory along with favorites Tee Ray, Dane Faucheux, JD Sledge, and James Cusimano. Doors open at 7:30 PM and the show starts at 8:30 PM.

Admission is FREE by bringing an unwrapped toy.. Tickets can also be purchased for $20 at the door or online at www.republicanola.com. All proceeds go to benefit Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots

The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters that will assist them in becoming responsible, productive, patriotic citizens.

About the Comedians

TEE RAY has worked with Dave Coulier, Marc Ryan, Doug Stanhope and countless other comedians and has performed at comedy clubs and college campuses throughout the country including The Funny Bone in Baton Rouge & Shreveport, House of Blues, The Laff Stop in Houston, Casino Royale in Las Vegas, and the New Orleans Comedy Festival.

TOM GREGORY is an Emmy Award winning TV personality (nominated six times) and a national headlining comic. He has been a three-time headliner at FunnyFest--The Calgary Comedy Festival, performed at the Boston International Comedy Festival in 2008 and was the closer at the 1999 New Orleans Comedy Festival.

DANE FAUCHEUX has performed for audiences all over the Southeast at venues such as Republic New Orleans, The Howlin' Wolf, Le Chat Noir, and Harrah's Casino. His comedy has been described as "eccentric, daring, and fun" by The Austin Chronicle.



J.D. SLEDGE is a nationally performing comic who has appeared at such well-known venues as the House of Blues, Tipitina's, The Howlin' Wolf, Republic New Orleans, Le Chat Noir, Seven Ten Lounge in Chicago, and Houston's Laff Stop.

JAMES CUSIMANO is a native New Orleanian comedian/actor/writer who has performed at Harrah's Casino New Orleans, Republic New Orleans, The Howlin' Wolf, Le Chat Noir, and The Varsity Theatre in Baton Rouge.



PhotoNOLA kicks off this week and I am thrilled to be a part of it with my

exhibit of lumen prints, *Crescent City Illumenations* at Julie Neill

Designs!



*"Crescent City Illumenations"

Julie Neill Designs

3908 Magazine

New Orleans, LA



Opening Reception:

December 4th 6-8pm



Dates:

December 4th - January 15, 2011



More Info:

**http://photonola.org/2010/10/01/julie-neill-designs/*









Buffa's

Jazz every Sunday from

11:00AM until 2:00 PM featuring

Dixieland/Traditional jazz by

"Some Like it Hot"

at Buffa's Lounge

corner of Burgundy and Esplanade Ave

o Cover Charge

Enjoy a delicious brunch!

Drink 2 dollar Mimosa's

SOME LIKE IT HOT! BAND - October Music Schedule



November Music Schedule



Every Sunday 11am-2pm Buffa's Jazz Brunch, 1001 Esplanade

Sundays November 28th.



MARYFLYNN'S "PROHIBITION" Jazz and blues

every Sunday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

with local singer Maryflynn Thomas

Enjoy a musical brunch of jazz and blues at

St. Charles Tavern

1433 St. Charles Avenue

504-523-9823

No cover charge.

Corner of Melpomene, next to Office Depot.



Eine Deutsche Weihnachten

Sunday, Dec. 5th 6:00pm

The German Heritage Festival Association will hold its annual German Christmas Dinner at Rue 127



Rue 127 is a new restaurant located at 127 North Carrollton Ave in the heart of

Mid-City. Located in a renovated 19th century New Orleans style shotgun home.



Chef Ray Gruezke, a New Orleans native, studied at the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park , New York, and has worked in New York, Florida , and Baton Rouge. He has also worked at Commander's Palace and Le Foret.



Desserts are created by Chef Joanna Palmer, who also studied at the Culinary Institute of America. She has worked at Commander's Palace and Cochon.

$50 per person (tax and tip included)

Cash bar.

Seating is very, very, limited, make your reservation NOW.



MENU French onion soup OR salad

Bratwurst with apple and onion

Brisket

Green beans and potato salad

Apple strudel for dessert

(tea or soft drink and coffee included)

Mail payment to:

GHFA

P.O. Box 791042

New Orleans, LA 70179 and/or Call Jim Copeland at 504-669-9684 (if no answer please leave a message) for reservations.



Trinity Artist Series

1329 Jackson Avenue - New Orleans -

Call:Albinas 670-2520-

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Police security provided. Handicap access and elevator available. Informal. FREE of charge



Sunday, December 5 at 5 pm

McDonogh 35 Gospel Choir

directed by Veronica Downs-Dorsey

presents their 2010 Christmas & GOSPEL program.

McDonogh #35 was the first public high school choir in New Orleans to form a Gospel Choir.

The choir performs internationally and at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival yearly.

Please

Note: Saturday, December 11 at 7pm

The New Orleans Black Chorale directed by

Dr. John Ware

with Albinas

Prizgintas,

organist,

present

Christmas Concert featuring Christmas Spirituals

and selections based on the spiritual and light gospel.



The 30 years old New Orleans Black Chorale specializes in performing music by African American composers and is especially dedicated to the preservation and performance of American Negro Spirituals. In addition to the annual Christmas concert, the Black Chorale also presents an annual Black History Concert and performs in venues throughout the New Orleans region.

Dr. John E. Ware, received the Big Easy Entertainment Award's Classical Arts Lifetime Achievement Award last March 2010.



Sunday, December, 12 at 5 pm:

Messiah Sing-Along 24th Annual Season's Highlight



The audience sings the choruses together with The Trinity Choir.

The solos section will be sung by a roster of sparkling soloists

The musical accompaniment will be provided by organist Albinas Prizgintas

at the 5000 pipe mechanical action organ of Trinity Church

and by Dr. Jean Montes will direct an ensemble of exciting instrumentalists

YOU are ALL invited. Scores are provided

unday, December 19 at 5 pm

Dr.ucian Zidaru, pianist





Sunday, December 26 at 5 pm

Special Christmas program

th organistAlbinas Prizgintas

on the

Sunday, December 26 at 5 pm

Special Christmas program with organistAlbinas Prizgintas

on the

Trinity tracker organ. Albinas plays Your favorite Classical and Popular Christmas songs

www.albinas.org

Please Note: Thursday, December



The Yale Whiffenpoofs, 14 of them

As one of the nation's oldest and most acclaimed collegiate a cappella groups the Whiffenpoofs have, during their 101 years of existence, sung all over the world.

They have a long tradition of performing a selection of traditional male glee club type songs along with a very healthy mix of contemporary a cappella songs.

*** Every Monday from 6 to 7 pm , TAIZE in the Chapel with candlelight



very Thursday at 6:30 pm Choral Evensong

Evensong is an ancient Anglican service which embodies the glories of the Anglican musical traditions

www.albinas.org

Albinas Prizgintas

Director of Music Ministries

Trinity Episcopal Church

1329 Jackson Avenue

New Orleans



Les Marches des Fetes on December 4th



The Pitot House on Bayou St. John is the setting for this unique

holiday boutique! This holiday market will feature local artisans,

food and beverage vendors. Nearly 30 booths will be on site for you to

shop for one-of-a-kind gifts for Christmas (or for yourself)!



There will be a special sale of the Peggy Martin Survivor Rose and

other plants and herbs. Performing musicians will accompany your

shopping spree, and different authors will be scheduled throughout the

day to autograph their publications - perfect gifts for the book lover

on your list!











Camellia Grill has become a late-night staple for burgers, fries and shakes in New Orleans. The highly popular Riverbend diner will be expanding to a new location in the French Quarter at 540 Chartres St. Camellia Grill will celebrate the grand opening of its French Quarter location December 3 to 5, with 50 percent of all proceeds being donated to the LA/SPCA and the Big Easy Awards Foundation









The Mardi Gras Indian Hall of Fame

University of New Orleans - Anthropology Department

and

University of New Orleans International Alumni Association



Present

Queens Rule! VI

A celebration of women in the Mardi Gras Indian Tradition

(formerly hosted by Newcomb College Institute)



To be held

Sunday, December 5, 2010

at the

UNO Alumni Center

5- 8 pm



The program will feature a

Panel Discussion,

Pinning Ceremony,

Queen Selection Announcement,

and Reception





Additional information to follow.

For more information, contact Cherice Harrison-Nelson: (504)214-6630





Round Table Luncheon at Royal Sonesta Hotel

The December Round Table Luncheon on December 8 at noon at the Royal Sonesta Hotel will be a very festive one and will include a champagne and sparkling wines tasting with Lisa Tull of of Republic Beverages, live entertainment with exotic cabaret singer Suzaunne Yee McKamey accompanied on the piano by Jim Walpole, a fashion show by Prima Donna Closet; feature speakers : Priscilla Lawrence , Director of the Historic New Orleans Collection, Lorin Gaudin- Food Goddess and Ann Tuennerman, Mrs. Cocktail of Tales of the Cocktail and of course great gourmet food by our celebrated chefs.. The three-course gourmet luncheon is only $38 and includes complimentary parking and wines to complement the food. For reservations call Noel Scallan at 504-553-2220. Due to the large attendence at this luncheon, it has been moved to the ballroom and guests will be able to reserve tables.



Margarita Bergen,

Tel/ Cell 504-495-9181 Fax/504-940-6201





US Marine Band - TOYS FOR TOTS CONCERT



Friday, December 10 • 7:30pm - 10:30pm



Alario Center





Annually holiday concert by the Marine Band New Orleans...the officially Marine Band of the Who Dat Nation!!



You have seen them at Marine Gras, you have gotten "Crunk" with them and the Saints and here is your change to hear a FREE holiday concert and help support TOTS FOR TOTS.



Admission is free, however a NEW, UNWRAPPED toy is greatly appreciated!



Please invite your friends and family and if you can't join us on December 10th please consider dropping off toys to support this cause. All toys collected will stay in the NOLA area! If you have any questions please call me at the number below.



THANK YOU!!!

Michael

Alario Center

(504) 349-5525







December 11th, 12th, 18th, 20th

10am - 3pm



TICKETS ON SALE FOR THE NEW ORLEANS ACTORS

RESOURCE CENTER 2ND ANNUAL LOUISIANA ACTORS EXPO



Guest panelists announced for the day-long workshop



Tickets for the 2nd annual New Orleans Actors Resource Center (NOARC)Louisiana Actors Expo are now on sale. The one-day event will take place on December 11, 2010 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at The Old U.S. Mint Louisiana State Museum located at 400 Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans.



The Louisiana Actors Expo was created to give new actors the information they need to start their acting careers and seasoned actors information to advance their careers. "The Louisiana film industry is growing steadily. We are third behind Los Angeles and New York in production, so the opportunities for actors are here," says Chris Stelly, Director of Film and Television for the Louisiana Office of Entertainment Industry Development. "To sustain this, Louisiana Entertainment is focused on cultivating our intellectual infrastructure, our creative talent, across all sectors of the entertainment industry. By bringing together casting directors, talent agents, directors, producers, writers and other film industry professionals, all of whom are invested in actors in our region, NOARC's Louisiana Actors Expo supports this mission. It provides an exciting opportunity for actors of all ages to learn what they need to know to start and nurture a career in the film industry."



Confirmed panelists for the Louisiana Actors Expo include:

Casting Directors

Anne Massey, Anne Massey Casting

Hank Langlois, Caballero Casting

Lisa Marie Dupree, Films In Motion

Ryan Glorioso, Glorioso Casting

Tracy Kilpatrick, The Casting Office



Talent Agents

Carol Bloodworth, Fruition Talent

Dawn Landrum, Landrum Arts

Erin Guidry, Trinity Talent

Ken del Corral, del Corral Talent and SAM Agency

Lawrence Turner, del Corral Talent

Lee MacKenzie, fameagency

Liz Atherton, TAG Talent

Rebecca Hale, Hale Talent

Tabitha Bryant Huffman, Trinity Talent

Tommye Myrick, Proclaim Talent Agency



Other notable film industry professionals include:

Chris Stelly, Director of Film and Television, Louisiana Office of Entertainment Industry Development

Diana Boylston, Regional Representative, AFTRA

Eric Thompson, Vice President, Twentieth Century Fox

Indigo, Actor, Showtime's Weeds

Jason Hewitt, Director/Producer/CEO, Films In Motion

Jason Tomlinson, Regional Representative, Screen Actors Guild

Katherine Brooks, Writer/Director, Loving Annabelle

Leslie Creppel, CEO, Cast Our Kids

Lolis E. Elie, Writer, HBOs Treme

Matthew Dickens, Writer/Director/Producer, The War Zone

Reed Daigle, Director and 2010 winner of the New Orleans 48 Hour Film Project

Steve Esteb, Director, Dirty Politics

Wayne Douglas Morgan, Actor/Producer/Independent Filmmaker, Upperline Entertainment





Panel discussions and Q & A's will be moderated by the following Louisiana acting coaches:



Casey Groves

Dean West

Garrett Prejean

Jennifer Schemke

Lance Nichols

Veleka Gray



In addition, there will be a special presentation room where the founders of two companies that provide actors with tools to efficiently and successfully manage their careers will demonstrate their online services. Gary Marsh, founder and CEO of Actors Access/Breakdown Services, the most widely used online casting portal, and Brian Vermeire, co-founder and CEO of Holdon Log and Kristina Hughes, co-founder and COO of Holdon Log, the developers of PerformerTrack, the standard career management tool for performers, will show actors how to use their online services to manage their acting career.



Due to the demand from actors, parents of aspiring child actors and industry professionals, the 2010 Louisiana Actors Expo will launch three new features: child actor panels, casting sessions and agent meetings. In addition to the adult actor panel discussions, Q & A sessions and film industry vendors featured last year, these new components will give actors of all ages the opportunity to learn inside information about the film industry.



"As a parent, I understand wanting to give your children the tools they need to succeed," says Shanda Quintal, Executive Director of the New Orleans Actors Resource Center. "And in the film industry, because a child actor's parent is the de facto manager, the parent and the child must work as a team in order to succeed."



The Expo's child actor panels will focus on children ages 8 to 14 interested in starting an acting career in the Louisiana film industry. Agents and casting directors will discuss important topics that every actor of any age needs to know if they are considering working in the industry. "There are an amazing amount of films being shot in Louisiana," says Quintal. "However, there are a limited number of roles for children in the Louisiana film industry. But for dedicated children and supportive parents, the Louisiana Actors Expo will provide the cold, hard facts both need for a child to reach their goals of becoming a professional actor. Information and dedication are key."



Topics for the child actor panel will include:

• Headshots and Resumes

• Getting An Agent

• Audition Etiquette

• Self-taping for Submissions

• The Casting Process



NOARC's 2010 Louisiana Actors Expo will again offer the adult actor panels introduced at last year's inaugural expo where actors of all levels, from aspiring to advanced, can learn something new. Topics for the adult actors panels will include:

• Getting an Agent

• Developing and Maintaining a Working Relationship With Your Agent

• Getting the Callback

• Working in Independent Film

• Managing a Business: Your Acting Career

Casting sessions are for actors with representation (an agent) who are interested in performing a "cold-reading" audition for two prominent Louisiana casting directors. For those new to the industry, this is a unique opportunity to be seen by professionals in the position to get actors the jobs they want. Actors must come prepared with a headshot and resume.



Agent meetings are a new feature designed for actors seeking representation (i.e., looking for an agent). During the meeting, actors can interview with two Louisiana agents who are actively seeking new talent to represent. Actors must come prepared with a headshot and resume, and two monologues--one dramatic, one comedic. There are only a few slots available for both the casting sessions and the agent meetings.



General admission to the Louisiana Actors Expo is $50 per person in advance. Parents or adult guardians of attendees between the ages of 8 and 14 must also purchase a ticket. Casting session and agent meeting tickets are $25 each and must be purchased separately. Limited slots are available. Tickets are on sale now. To register and purchase tickets go to http://louisianaactorsexpo.eventbrite.com. Tickets also will be available at the door the day of the event for $60 per person.



Naydja CoJoe & the Jazz Experience



Masquerade Lounge

6:00 - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 9, 2010



Harrah's Theater

6:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Friday, December 31, 2010





Tales of the Cocktail

Presents

Sazerac Cocktail Academy

Take a sip of history

Wednesday, December 15

11:30 AM

Arnaud's Restaurant

813 Bienville Street

New Orleans, Louisiana

For Reservations call 504-523-5433

$40 per person

New Orleans is no stranger to the cocktail, where enjoying a drink is a civic pastime for locals and visitors alike. Though many drinks can call New Orleans home, the one that stands above the rest, embodying the history and character of our city is the Sazerac, the Official Cocktail of the City of New Orleans.

Join us this December at the historic Arnaud's Restaurant for your chance to become an official Sazeractivist at two special holiday Sazerac Academies. Enjoy a champagne toast and a menu specially prepared for the holidays as you soak in the Sazerac's storied history and all the info you need to make your own. It's the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season with friends, family and a whole lot of flavor.

Each Sazerac Cocktail Academy will include:

• Historical overview of the drink, the brand and the company

• The significance and breakdown of each ingredient in the Sazerac

• Memorabilia and artifacts on display

• Hands on experience to make of a Sazerac yourself and a holiday version of the Sazerac too

• Oath of an Official Sazeractivist

• Welcome champagne cocktail

• Three course holiday lunch menu inclusive of tax and tip

All attendees will receive:

• Framed limited edition Sazerac poster

• Sazerac leather coaster

• Sazerac business cards with recipe for grassroots distribution encouraging visitors to insist on the "authentic" recipe

• Sazerac Academy certificate with their name and date on it

Sazerac Cocktail Academy Menu

Watercress Salad

Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Creamy Vinaigrette

Or

Pissaladière

Thin onion tarte with black olives, anchovies and fresh thyme

~~

Pork and White Bean Cassoulet

Sausage and French Bread Croutons

Or

Crabmeat Cheesecake

Louisiana lump crabmeat, Brie and cream cheese, eggs, cream, fresh vegetables, herbs and spice.. Served with sherry-infused Cream Sauce

Or

Chicken Basquaise

Sautéed and served with Tomato, Garlic, Prosciutto and Red Pepper

~~

Chocolate Espresso Pot de Créme

Anise Biscotti

Coffee







Thanks for your continued support of New Orleans

Sincerely,





Frank Stansbury

Editor LaFete News







