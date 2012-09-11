  • You are here:  
Tuesday, 11 September 2012 14:34

107,240 Louisiana households Ok'd for DSNAP Disaster food stamps for $44.9M million

food-stampsBATON ROUGE - More than 21,280 households were approved for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits on Monday, totaling more than $8.8 million.


Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Suzy Sonnier said that in six days, 107,240 households have been approved, totaling $44.9 million in DSNAP benefits.



DSNAP totals by parish for the six days are:

 

Parish

DSNAP Cards

DSNAP Total

Ascension

4,691

$2,175,333

Jefferson

34,447

$15,401,223

Lafourche

7,045

$3,083,047

Livingston

5,636

$2,666,070

Orleans

31,532

$11,088,118

Plaquemines

1,780

$802,027

St. Bernard

3,265

$1,409,681

St. Charles

1,098

$488,073

St. James

351

$135,990

St. John

4,792

$2,102,215

St. Tammany

9,305

$4,313,124

Tangipahoa

2,560

$989,489

Terrebonne

738

$322,158


DSNAP is an income eligibility based program to assist eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Eligibility is determined by federal guidelines based on an individual's known or expected income, resources (such as cash on hand, saving and checking account balances) and unreimbursed disaster expenses during the disaster period of August 26 and September 24. For more information on income guidelines, visit www.dcfs.la.gov or call 211.

Applicants who knowingly provide inaccurate or incomplete information as part of a DSNAP application could face criminal prosecution and disqualification of benefits. DCFS will investigate suspected fraud and aggressively pursue recoupment and possibly prosecution.

 

 

              

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
