107,240 Louisiana households Ok'd for DSNAP Disaster food stamps for $44.9M million

DSNAP totals by parish for the six days are:
|
Parish
|
DSNAP Cards
|
DSNAP Total
|
Ascension
|
4,691
|
$2,175,333
|
Jefferson
|
34,447
|
$15,401,223
|
Lafourche
|
7,045
|
$3,083,047
|
Livingston
|
5,636
|
$2,666,070
|
Orleans
|
31,532
|
$11,088,118
|
Plaquemines
|
1,780
|
$802,027
|
St. Bernard
|
3,265
|
$1,409,681
|
St. Charles
|
1,098
|
$488,073
|
St. James
|
351
|
$135,990
|
St. John
|
4,792
|
$2,102,215
|
St. Tammany
|
9,305
|
$4,313,124
|
Tangipahoa
|
2,560
|
$989,489
|
Terrebonne
|
738
|
$322,158
DSNAP is an income eligibility based program to assist eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Eligibility is determined by federal guidelines based on an individual's known or expected income, resources (such as cash on hand, saving and checking account balances) and unreimbursed disaster expenses during the disaster period of August 26 and September 24. For more information on income guidelines, visit www.dcfs.la.gov or call 211.
Applicants who knowingly provide inaccurate or incomplete information as part of a DSNAP application could face criminal prosecution and disqualification of benefits. DCFS will investigate suspected fraud and aggressively pursue recoupment and possibly prosecution.
