Cruz declares, Jindal cruises, America Next fundraises on Obamacare anniversary

Despite calls by some lately for Governor Bobby Jindal to resign due to the collapse of the Louisiana budget coinciding with the governor’s intense focus upon his own presidential race-yet-to-be-declared, the governor’s main spokesperson, Timmy Teepell, appears to have extended the date for the governor to declare his intentions.

Ted Cruz has made it official. Bobby Jindal will just cruise, for now.

(Photo: Timmy Teepell)

Teepell's comment occured on the same day that a Jindal-competitor has enjoyed today's light in the presidential campaign sun. First term US Senator, Ted Cruz, has broke the gate and is the first official candidate for 2016 race.

By comparison, Jindal's decision, however, appears to more of a prance around the track. Jindal said he would disclose at the end of Thanksgiving. Then, it was after the holidays. Then, sometime this early spring. Now, according to Teepell, as reported in the Advocate, it will not be until after the legislative session.

The Advocate reported today:

Gov. Bobby Jindal will wait until the state legislative session ends in June before announcing whether he'll enter the 2016 presidential race.

The Republican governor's chief political adviser, Timmy Teepell, said Monday that Jindal wants to stay focused on the final session of his term before deciding about the White House bid.

The legislative session begins April 13. Lawmakers must wrap up their work by June 11.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz launched the first major campaign of the presidential election cycle Monday. Other GOP candidates are expected to follow within weeks.

Jindal appears certain to run, making regular appearances in the key campaign state of Iowa and continuing a heavy travel schedule around the country, speaking about federal issues. But his poll numbers lag well behind other expected Republican contenders.

Which likely means, governor Jindal, who has been thinking and praying over the decision, will have more time to think and pray. Likely, he will make his sole appearance at the capitol for his annual speech to the legislature opening the session and will then take off for the spring vacationing with non-top campaigning.

Then, for the last week of the session, the governor will make appearances at the capitol to put his stamp on the session armed with vetoes and occasional press conferences.

To date, his recent polls of voters has Jindal hovering over 27 to 28% popular.

JINDAL DOES OBAMACARE ANNIVERSARY

Five years ago today, Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law. With the stroke of his pen, he gave the U.S. government a shocking amount of control over your healthcare.

Five years later, costs to consumers are rising and more than 4.7 million Americans have been notified that their current policy will be cancelled – and, the most egregious sections of the law haven't yet taken effect.

America cannot wait another five years to address this coming crisis. By then, it may be too late.

You and I understand that it is not enough to simply repeal Obamacare. We need to replace it with a plan that focuses on the consumer, not the government.

We have the solution – you can see the full plan on the America Next website.

After you read this plan, I am asking you to make a donation of $3 to this very important effort. America Next employs some of the brightest minds in the country, and we need your help to continue their important work.

Thank you for your time.

Bobby Jindal

Honorary Chairman, America Next

TWEEPS: iNTERESTING TWEETS FOR THE PEEPS

@ScrewedPelican

.@theadvocatebr can you hook the Guv up with a digital subscription? He wants to focus on the #LaLege session & can’t get the paper in Iowa.

@JayDardenne

It's been 5 years since #Obamacare was signed into law based on the lie you could keep your health plan. cards.twitter.com/cards/18ce53ya…

Charles Boustany @RepBoustany

I've built a reputation for getting things done & not backing down. I'll keep working until LC clinic is a reality. boustany.house.gov/114th-congress…

Jay Dardenne @JayDardenne

We also need a Governor who isn't going to play petty games with agency budgets. It hurts all Louisianians. #LaGov

Louisiana needs a Governor who is willing to fix the structural problems that helped lead to this budget crisis. #LaGov

KarenCarterPeterson @TeamKCP

@BobbyJindal has no chance at being #POTUS !!! Give it up and please resign so we can rebuild our state!!! @LaDemos media.fyre.co/1p1zxhNyS2Becf…

Rep. Steve Scalise @SteveScalise

Five years since #Obamacare became law. Raised premiums, limited access to doctors = #ObamacareFail.