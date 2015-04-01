Defense of "mad-pilot" Andreas Lubitz is offensive

I have an answer without needing to know too many details. I think that Lubitz was a narcissistic, self-important little piece of s***. I think it likely that this is why Lubitz did what he did. He was a narcissistic, self-important little piece of s*** who, in the end, did not want to die alone, so he took 149 innocent souls along with him.

Do we still not know the details about why Germanwings’ co-pilot Andreas Lubitz decided that March 24, 2015 was a fine day to die, and take 149 people along with him?

That is my diagnosis, and I have not one degree in psychology to put it forth. But there it is.

I will go even further, and say that if Lubitz had killed 149 dogs and cats, or exterminated 149 zebras and giraffes, or hippos and rhinoceroses, some people would be much more upset with him than they are right now. A few radical animal rights groups might have put a fatwah out on his family and friends.

And I suspect that those persons who knew Lubitz most intimately– his family, his teachers, his girlfriends, his “chums”– knew that Lubitz was a narcissitic, self-important little piece of s***.

Very seldom do these psychopaths, even very depressed ones, and narcissistic, self-important little pieces of s*** wholly escape the scrutiny of others.

But some folks disagree.

Giving new perspective to the time-worn pronoun, “village idiot,” some people from Lubitz’s hometown hamlet of Montabaur are telling us that the crash cannot be Lubitz’s fault, nor anyone connected to him’s fault, even though the few known facts indicate that Lubitz deliberately flew the Airbus A320 he was co-piloting into the Alps.

Why blame Lubitz?

Villagers are sticking by their narcissistic, self-important little piece of s*** and the family, friends, and institutions that produced him, and they make no apologies for it: http://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/german-plane-crash/montabaur-pastor-says-town-stands-family-germanwings-co-pilot-andreas-n332271; http://www.nytimes.com/2015/03/31/world/europe/germanwings-crash-leaves-home-city-of-andreas-lubitz-pilot-bewildered-and-bristling.html.

A member of Lubitz’s gliding club has said that Lubitz “was a very nice young man. I have no explanation for this.” And the gliding club president said, obliquely not to rush to judgment on whether Lubitz had deliberately crashed the Airbus: “Planes have fallen out of the sky before, for no apparent reason.” http://www.kansas.com/news/nation-world/article16405517.html.

Really? “No apparent reason?” That would be news to the Federal Aviation Association, which takes years and years to study exactly why each and every plane that “falls out of the sky” did so.

And please, some Montabuarians say, be sure not to blame Lubitz’s distraught parents, who “lost their son, too, and have the right to grief. No one can judge here.” http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/germanwings-plane-crash/11508919/Andreas-Lubitz-first-picture-of-Germanwings-co-pilots-father.html.

Really? I understand they, too, are grieving, but why can “no one... judge here?”

If no one can judge, then please step around me because I am judging, risky as it well may be.

It is very nice to learn that Andreas Lubitz’s mother, Ursula, played the organ regularly at her church. I am sure that Mrs. Lubitz’s precious little boy spent many a happy hour singing hymns along with her and their congregation.

I can relate. I am a big fan of organized religion myself, especially now that the Inquisition is over, things in Ireland have been relatively quiet, and Roman and English Catholics in my family have finally started speaking to each other now that the great-great-grandchildren are being born.

But what about that churchgoing part– the hard part– when one is supposed to not only memorize, but internalize, commandments from God that tell us things like, “Thou Shalt Not Kill?”

The Commandments don’t say, “Thou Shalt Not Judge.”

The Commandments don’t say, “Hey, just go flying and, if you decide, ‘Today’s the day,’ well, just go ahead and kill everyone aboard and yourself because you are very, very angry.”

But nor do The Commandments say, “Thou Shalt Not Try to Figure Out Why Andreas Lubitz Did What He Did.”

What the Commandments DO say, loud and clear, is ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill.”

Indeed, one of the first actions between humans and God in the Bible is the murder of Abel by his brother, Cain, in Genesis– a murder based on jealousy and spite. Cain’s murder of Abel is also in the Holy Qur’an. Because Cain is the first person born from Eve, murdering his brother–the second person– is a big deal in the Bible. Apart from growing grain and herding animals, it’s the first intentional act that one person takes against the other. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cain_and_Abel.

And it is an evil act. Cain knows it is evil because he tries to hide it. He buries Abel’s dead body, and when God asks where Abel is, Cain replies, obliquely, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Cain, the first murderer, is marked by God as being a murderer, so that people can identify him and steer clear. Cain is the first person to live in Hell with Satan.

Cain was a narcissistic, self-important little piece of s***. He did a very evil thing, and God sent him to the special place reserved for evil people.

Did anyone in Montabaur ever try to tell little boy Lubitz what that Commandment, “Thou Shalt Not Kill,” actually means?

Did the merry villagers, churchgoers, organ-players and hymn-singers of Montabaur skip over those parts? The hard parts? The unpleasant parts? The parts about murder?

The villagers’ steadfast refusal to acknowledge the very real evil that grew up around them, in their midst, and perhaps even cultivated by them in part, is interesting.

Did anyone at the gliding club, or Lubitz’s parents, ever think to tell little Lubitz, “Gee, maybe flying is not the best or safest thing you can do with your life, Andreas?”

Could not Lubitz have been steered towards an occupation less hazardous to the general public, once his tendency to “deep depression” or whatever the codespeak is these days for being a narcissistic, self-absorbed evil person, was first noticed?

What, honestly, is so bad about working at the Burger King? Lubitz was reportedly happily employed there for a time, and his fellow burger flippers and french fry-fryers seem to have liked him enough to want to send a sympathy note when they first heard he’d died. If Lubitz had nonly stayed at the Burger King, he might have had a real job. With discipline, Lubitz might have become a manager. He might have been an evil manager, but the effects would have been necessarily smaller.

Throwing a temper tantrum over a food expediter forgetting to take the pickle off the Whopper usually doesn’t result in mass murder.

Lubitz’s father, reportedly a banker, could even have arranged for his son to buy into the franchise!

Lubitz could then have become wealthy and maybe even have bought his own glider or plane. If he were depressed, he could just take a pill like everybody else. And if Lubitz woke up one morning and decided that March 24, 2015 was a good day to fly into an Alp, chances are that he would only have killed himself and a companion or two.

Now, the job of Lubitz’s shocked family is to fully cooperate with prosecutors. Let them leave not one stone unturned in this endeavor. Family and friends of the murderer need to answer every single question asked, and perhaps some that aren’t asked. The killer’s family and friend’s cooperation is what is owed to the innocent victims and their families, and to the public at large. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/germany/11501961/Andreas-Lubitzs-father-devastated...-a-man-whose-life-has-broken-down.html.

Despite the injunction from Montabaur villagers that “no one can judge here,” I am doing the judging from my armchair with no degree in psychology and no psychiatric training because, frankly, someone’s got to do it. We all have to get on planes, sooner or later. And some of us are flying, right now.

But who’s in that cockpit?

Even the pilots are scared of their cockpit companions and fellow-pilots. http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/netherlands/11506244/Dutch-pilot-predicted-French-Alps-crash.html;

Other Montabaur villagers are busy not judging, and writing their thoughts about their fellow countryman Lubitz in remembrance books like, “Why did he do it? I hope he still goes to heaven.”

Really? Is that what heaven is? A good place for narcissistic, self-important mass murderers?

For the first time, the Roman Catholic theology of heaven, hell, and purgatory is clear to me. Maybe there really is a place for bad people to go, another place for good people, and then a kind of “waiting” place, where God takes His time to make some decisions. Limbo. Purgatory. Call it what you will. I know I can’t judge on heaven and hell and the in-between, but if I could cast my vote, I would personally not only vote Lubitz off the island or off the dance floor, I’d vote for Lubitz to go to what my young son used to call “the bad place.”

I think Lubitz killed 149 people because he was a narcissistic little piece of s***, and he was not under any delusions, nor was he in a depressed kind of panic where he no longer knew right from wrong, when he did it.

If he had no longer known right from wrong, he would not have bothered to lock the cockpit door as he did. Lubitz did not want anyone to interrupt his evil doings.

But by all means, don’t listen to me. Let’s listen to a mental health professional who I half agree with, who has armchair-diagnosed Lubitz with “Major Depression, Severe, With Psychotic Features.” http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2015/03/30/could-psychotic-depression-have-downed-germanwings-plane/.

I am not entirely sure what Dr. Keith Ablow’s diagnosis means, but it sure sounds better than saying that Lubitz just woke up feeling really, really sad that morning, and that his depression ended unpredictably in mass murder. “Psychotic Features” sounds like a diagnosis that fits with what Lubitz did.

But I was then stopped dead in my tracks with Dr. Ablow’s further diagnosis of the possible cause of the crash. Call it, “Blame the Pilot.”

Yes. “Blame the Pilot.” Blame the fellow who found himself locked out of the cockpit by Lubitz, and then spent the last few minutes of his life trying to hack down the door with an axe. Blame the pilot, Dr. Ablow says, but for what? For committing the cardinal sin of going to the toilet once the plane was safely at its cruising altitude, and autopilot on?

Let’s blame the pilot, says Dr. Ablow, because of what the pilot MIGHT have said to Lubitz as he took off down the aisle: “[I]t is certainly possible that an errant turn of phrase uttered by his [pilot] before leaving the cockpit got twisted through the distorted lens of psychotic depression and made crashing into the French Alps seem like the only thing to do.”

An “errant turn of phrase?”

I, for one, would like very much to know exactly how that happens. What kind of “errant turn of phrase’ would that be, that causes someone to just go ahead and instantly flip the switches and turn the knobs that will, with the utmost certainty, cause the plane to fly smack into a mountain, prevent anyone from stopping this, and everyone aboard to die?

What could anyone possibly say that would cause someone, even someone psychotic and depressed, to suddenly just up and decide, on the spur of the moment, that mass murder and suicide is “the only thing to do?”

I really, really want to know, so that I never, ever use that “errant phrase,” whatever it may be. I mean, if I tell a taxi driver to “make it snappy,” does that mean that he will decide I’ve told him to crash us into a Mack truck or go careening off a bridge? Could it be, “Have a nice day,” or maybe “good luck,” but spoken in just a slightly insincere manner, that would cause someone depressed to take a train completely off the rails, and decide to murder all aboard? The next time, if I board a bus and say “thank you” the wrong way to the driver, might I not trigger some murderous impulse that causes him or her to drive up a “down” highway ramp, or north on a south-bound highway, until we all fatally crash into something?

What kind of “errant turn of phrase” might the pilot have “uttered” that “made crashing into the French Alps seem like the only thing to do?”

If Andreas Lubitz was that far along in his psychosis, who in the world would allow him to pilot a commercial aircraft full of people?

Someone, somewhere, helped Lubitz along.

Someone close to Lubitz surely knew the truth about him– that he was a murderous, self-centered little s***, whose “dream” of being a career pilot was soon to be thwarted. http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2015/mar/31/richard-vatz-andreas-lubitzs-depression-not-cause-/.

And when that person or persons are found, don’t harm them. Don’t lynch them. Don’t do that “eye for an eye” kind of stuff. God does say that vengeance is His, and His alone– another important lesson that apparently was not taught to little Andreas in his sympathetic church. But don’t allow those who enabled Lubitz to be a murderous, narcissistic little piece of s*** to just fade away in a sea of excuses, either. Don’t allow them to shrug away or diminish their part.

Find out everything–every single thing, no matter how politically incorrect– you can about the murderous, narcissistic, self-absorbed little piece of s*** who killed 149 innocent people. Don’t be afraid to look evil in the face. Or faces. And start making some judgments because pilots, co-pilots and crew members are their passengers’ keepers. http://news.nationalpost.com/news/world/details-of-andreas-lubitzs-troubled-past-emerge-days-after-germanwings-crash.

The future of aviation safety and pilot and passenger survival depends upon this.