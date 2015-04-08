Baton Rouge Chamber outlines legislative session agenda

Below is that from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC):

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) today announced eight priorities for which the organization will advocate during the 2015 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature, which will begin on April 13 and conclude on or before June 11. BRAC’s agenda can be categorized in three broad categories: tax and incentives, education and workforce, and transportation infrastructure.

“This is obviously a difficult legislative session that will tell the citizens and the nation a lot about who we are as a state,” said Adam Knapp, president and CEO of BRAC. “For the region’s continued success, Louisiana cannot endanger our economic growth, nor can it decimate higher education with 82 percent cuts. There is a need for leadership to deliver solutions that stabilize higher education funding, and preserve our business competitiveness. BRAC’s legislative priorities were selected to advance priorities that deeply matter our region’s economy.”

BRAC enumerated the following priorities:

Oppose the change of the inventory tax credit and research and development tax credit from refundable to non-refundable tax credits. Support reasonable alternatives to replace the revenue of these proposals, and/or that eliminate the inventory tax itself.

Support the transfer of full tuition and fee autonomy to the state’s higher education systems, while demanding higher education funding stabilization and TOPS reform.

Lead the renewal and reduction of the Angel Investor Tax Credit to spur continued entrepreneurship and innovation in the state’s economy.

Defend Louisiana’s economic development toolkit by fighting measures that would negatively impact the state’s critical incentive programs.

Support new and increased transportation funding solutions.

Lead the development of workforce solutions through the comprehensive review of the Incumbent Worker Training program. Instead of filing a bill, BRAC will seek the adoption of a resolution creating a study commission.

Ensure the state’s K-12 education system prepares students for the global workforce by defending Common Core and sidelining efforts to dismantle the state’s accountability system.

Establish a commission to review state budget expenditure restrictions and funding dedications and provide recommendations for increasing budgetary flexibility.

