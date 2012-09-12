Isaac: Disaster food stamps, DSNAP, schedule, info for Thursday Sept. 13

The following sites will operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and only serve individuals on Thursday who reside in that parish and have last names beginning with N-Z:



Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd., Westwego



Orleans -

University of New Orleans, 6801 Franklin Ave., New Orleans



** A request was sent on Tuesday to the USDA requesting a seven day extension for Orleans and Jefferson parishes. DCFS has not yet received word on the Orleans, Jefferson requests.

The following sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and only serve individuals on Thursday who reside in that parish and have last names beginning with N-Z:



Jefferson -

Grand lsle Multiplex, 3101 Hwy 1, Grand Isle



Lafourche - Last day to apply

South Lafourche Parish Library, 16241 East Main, Cutoff



Plaquemines - Last day to apply is Friday

Exceleration Church, 202 Woodland Hwy., Belle Chasse



St. John - Last day to apply is Friday

New Wine Christian Church, 1929 W. Airline Hwy., LaPlace



** Plaquemines and St. John sites will serve last names beginning with A-M on Friday, Sept. 14

The following sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will serve individuals on Thursday with last names beginning with M-R:



Assumption -

Community Worship Center -- Applicants should park at Lucky Hit Shopping Center, 260 Hwy 70 Spur in Plattenville to be shuttled to DSNAP site.



Iberville -

American Legion Hall, 25050 Hwy 1, Plaquemine

St. Gabriel Community Center, 1400 Gordon S. LeBlanc Dr., St. Gabriel



St. Charles -

Mount Airy Baptist Church -- Applicants should park under the Luling Bridge, LA 18 at Hwy 310 to be shuttled to the DSNAP site.



St. Helena -

Greensburg Fire Station -- Applicants should park at Forest Festival Park on 3rd Street between Hwy 38 and Hwy 43 in Greensburg to be shuttled to the DSNAP site.



St. James -

St. James Reception Hall, 2455 Hwy 18, Vacherie



St. Mary -

Amelia Community Center, 1109 Lake Palourde Rd., Morgan City



Tangipahoa -

Harvest Church, 43052 Yokum Rd., Hammond

Amite Fire Hall - Applicants should park at the Florida Parish Arena, 1301 NW Central Ave. in Amite to be shuttled to the DSNAP site.



Terrebonne -

Bayou Black, 3688 Southdown Mandalay Rd., Houma

East Houma Bingo Hall, 425 Grand Caillou Rd., Houma



Washington -

American Legion Post 24, 63613 Lakeview Rd., Bogalusa

Old Franklinton Elementary School, 902 Cleveland St., Franklinton

The application period for DSNAP benefits in St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes has concluded and sites in those parishes are now closed. Residents in St. Bernard and St. Tammany are no longer eligible to apply for DSNAP benefits.



To help expedite the application process, individuals can pre-apply for Hurricane Isaac DSNAP either online at www.dcfs.la.gov/preapply or www.getagameplan.org or by calling 1-888-LAHELP-U (888-524-3578) 24 hours a day. When applying by phone, callers should select the appropriate language and then select options 3 and 3.



DSNAP is an income eligibility based program to assist eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Eligibility is determined by federal guidelines and is based on an individual's known or expected income, resources (such as cash on hand, saving and checking account balances) and unreimbursed disaster expenses during the disaster period of August 26 and September 24. For more information on income guidelines visit www.dcfs.la.gov or call 211.



Individuals who already have received DSNAP cannot reapply. Attempts to defraud the DSNAP program will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Applicants who knowingly provide inaccurate or incomplete information as part of a DSNAP application could face criminal prosecution and disqualification of benefits. DCFS will investigate suspected fraud and aggressively pursue recoupment and possibly prosecution.

Want more Louisiana news?

Signup for Our Newsletter

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.