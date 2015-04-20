CNN shows Jindal at 2% in CNN poll, RCP tracks Louisiana Governor at 1.7%

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal received more bad news as the Louisiana legislature plows through committees trying to figure out a way to fix the budget which problems certainly must be impacting the presidential hopeful’s crusade for the White House.

The legislative session remains active until early June and each day is another reminder that the state is suffering from a $1.6B budget shortfall. Meanwhile, a CNN/ORC poll shows that the Louisiana Governor is capturing only 2% of the vote. According to the Real Clear Politics average, Jindal is scoring 1.7, far behind the Republican party leaders, fellow governors Jeb Bush and Walker.

Jindal is one point behind Rick Santorum, at 3% and Illinois Governor Kasich, who Jindal ties at 2%.

As the news of the troubled Louisiana budget mounts, Jindal, who has been courting the Tea Party and religious right population is competing against the likes of Scott Walker 15%, Marco Rubio and Rand Paul 11%, Ted Cruz 7%, Mike Huckabee 9%, Ben Carson 4% and Rick Perry 2.5%.

Thus far, Cruz, Rubio and Paul have formally announced their candidacies.

Jindal has stated he will announce his decision after the legislative session.