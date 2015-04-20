  • You are here:  
Monday, 20 April 2015 10:25

East Jefferson Hospital terminates partnership with HCA

ejMajor news within the healthcare industry for the New Orleans region and the State of Louisiana, in general.

The East Jefferson General Hospital has terminated its partnership with HCA, however, will not pursue any new partnership at this time.  The Hospital has undergone competitive bidding for a partner in a process that has extended for three years.

Here is its press release:

East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH) has terminated its partnership discussion with Hospital Corporation of America (HCA).

The Board of Directors of East Jefferson General Hospital (EJGH) has terminated its partnership discussions with Hospital Corporation of America (HCA). “HCA was unable to come to terms with Tulane University to restructure its current relationship, which would have allowed HCA to move forward with us,” stated Newell Normand, chairman of the EJGH board of Directors. “As one of the nation’s leading healthcare organizations, HCA is well respected and we wish them well in their future endeavors.”

The EJGH board will not actively pursue partnership opportunities at this time.

During the three years of partnership discussions, East Jefferson’s team members and medical staff have been successful in maintaining EJGH’s standing as regional leader in clinical quality.

“We have achieved an “A” rating in patient safety from The Leapfrog Group, as well as superior local, state, and national rankings in patient safety and clinical excellence from Care Chex,” noted Dr. Mark J. Peters, the organization’s President and CEO. “We have continued to invest in patient care, such as our expanded Oncology Infusion Center, our new Hybrid Surgical Suite, and our expanded inpatient oncology unit to name a few. Recognitions like our Nurse Magnet accreditation and our affiliation with the MD Anderson Cancer Network highlight our continued dedication to our community.”

Chairman Normand added, “Our volunteers, Ladies’ Auxiliary, and Foundation have been tremendously supportive during a challenging time in our history. East Jefferson General Hospital will continue its mission is to provide the highest quality care to our patients and that remains our priority.”

