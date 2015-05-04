  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Chehardy talks Louisiana legislative session, inventory tax plans
Monday, 04 May 2015 09:49

Chehardy talks Louisiana legislative session, inventory tax plans

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

The Louisiana enters its fourth week with another month left to run before a constitutionally-mandated -balanced budget must be fashioned.

chehardyWith the state suffers with a $1.6B budget deficit, there are ideas proposed by the Jindal administration and by members of both the House and Senate, however, all of them are facing opposition, to date.

 

One of those proposals involve the  inventory tax credit rebate and the removal of the inventory tax.

Businesses are assessed an inventory tax, which proceeds go to the local governments.  However, they are then awarded a tax credit which in many cases reimburses them for the tax payment.

Governor Jindal wants to reduce the tax credit to the extent that reimbursements are not made beyond the businesses’ Louisiana  tax liability.

The business community, particularly, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry oppose this move.   They, instead favor the removal of the inventory tax altogether.

Obviously, the local governments are hardly enthralled with that idea since the revenues go to the local governments.

On Friday, we interviewed Lawrence Chehardy about this and other matters. 

Chehardy was Jefferson Parish Assessor for 34 years.  During this time, he has dealt with many of these issues such as generating revenues for local governments.

Chehardy talks Louisiana legislative session, inventory taxChehardy talks Louisiana legislative session, inventory tax

Watch part one of the interview with Chehardy as he describes the session to date and explains the pros and cons of removing the inventory tax credit rebate and the inventory tax altogether.

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « Birth Truthers still doubt Kate Middleton’s baby girl, pregnancies Unhappy Mothers Day Louisiana: State last for working mom's »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1