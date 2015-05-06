Biz: Best Louisiana cities for small businesses, New Orleans Downtown, IABC

IABC New Orleans will host a panel featuring NOLA Entrepreneurs' Kirk Coco, Simone Bruni and Stirling Barrett. Success as an entrepreneur is determined in large part by the ability to communicate effectively. This panel will engage in active discussion about their communication / branding challenges and successes in today's highly competitive marketplace.

You will walk away with insight into the communication mindset of three well-known New Orleans-based entrepreneurs.

Moderator: Tim Williamson, Co-founder & CEO, The Idea Village

When: Wednesday, May 20, 2015

11:30 AM Networking / Lunch | 12:00 PM Panel Discussion

Where: Junior Achievement of Greater New Orleans

5100 Orleans Ave, New Orleans, LA 70124

Cost: $15 Students | $25 Members | $35 Non-Members

The 4th Annual Downtown NOLA Awards luncheon, which celebrates 5 honorees who have made a positive impact on Downtown New Orleans, is now accepting nominations. The deadline to submit nominations is May 31, 2015. Winners will be announced this summer and celebrated at the awards ceremony to be held Friday, September 18.



The DDD created the Downtown NOLA Awards as an annual program to recognize exceptional accomplishments of Downtown property owners, businesses, residents, workers and organizations. We want to honor the people and places that inspire, innovate and integrate the Downtown NOLA brand into their Downtown neighborhoods!



Nominees must meet at least one of the following criteria to be considered:



Downtown Inspiration - Downtown property owner, business, resident or worker who is a leader, collaborator and advocate for Downtown development.



iMinder - an individual with proven success in one of DDD's core industries: arts-based businesses, digital media or biosciences.



3rd Space - "third space", i.e. restaurant, bar, coffee shop, green space, etc., that provides a creative environment for people to collaborate, work and network.

Development Project - an individual or organization that has completed a project that improves the quality of life Downtown.



Adaptive Reuse - preservationists and owners of homes and businesses who keep the integrity of Downtown's historic buildings while modernizing them for reuse.



Façade Improvement Project - building owner or lessee that has invested in improving the appearance of their building's façade. The façade improvement must be a quality renovation that will enhance and be consistent with the historical design, materials and architectural character reflected in the original design of the building.



Public Improvement Project - local public works project that improved the environment of Downtown NOLA.



Green Project - a resident, business or property owner that helps keep Downtown green.



Best Kept Secret - Presented to one of Downtown's gems that is low profile, but deserves recognition for its programs, services or amenities it provides to Downtown.



Click here for a more information and to submit nominations.

New Orleans and Metairie are ranked 61st and Baton Rouge is ranked 71st in a new survey by WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2015’s Best & Worst Cities to Work for a Small Business.

http://wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-to-work-for-a-small-business/3768/

In order to help job seekers consider small businesses as attractive employment prospects, WalletHub examined the small business environment within 100 of the largest U.S. metro areas across 11 key metrics. Our data set includes such metrics as net small business job growth, industry variety and earnings for small business employees.



Best Metro Areas to Work for a Small Business Worst Metro Areas to Work for a Small Business

1 Charlotte, NC 91 Springfield, MA

2 Raleigh, NC 92 Tucson, AZ

3 Oklahoma City, OK 93 Augusta, GA

4 Austin, TX 94 New Haven, CT

5 Omaha, NE 95 Bakersfield, CA

6 Nashville, TN 96 Fresno, CA

7 Salt Lake City, UT 97 Scranton, PA

8 Dallas, TX 98 Toledo, OH

9 Houston, TX 99 Stockton, CA

10 Boston, MA 100 Youngstown, OH

Key Stats

• The number of small businesses per 1,000 inhabitants is two times higher in the Miami metro area than in the Bakersfield, Calif., metro area.



• The earnings for small business employees adjusted for cost of living are three times higher in the Houston metro area than in the Honolulu metro area.



• The median annual income adjusted for cost of living is two times higher in the Ogden, Utah, metro area than in the McAllen, Texas, metro area.



• The unemployment rate is four times higher in the Fresno, Calif., metro area than in the Provo, Utah, metro area.



• By 2042, the Cape Coral, Fla., metro area is projected to experience the highest population increase, at 103.4 percent, and the Youngstown, Ohio, metro area the highest population decrease, at 11.1 percent.

For the full report and to see where your city ranks, please visit:

