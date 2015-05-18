Good friend Scalise backs Vitter for governor

Another major republican has endorsed David Vitter for Louisiana Governor. Days ago, Vitter picked up the Treasurer John Kennedy endorsement. Today, it is Steve Scalise, the powerful Republican House Whip.

Here is his email sent from a server managed by Vitter with Vitter's letterhead.

This morning I endorsed my good friend, David Vitter, in his efforts to be the next Governor of Louisiana.

Having served with David Vitter in the Louisiana legislature and in Congress, I’ve witnessed firsthand his commitment to the state of Louisiana and his ability to solve critical problems.

Our state currently faces many important challenges. That's why I am excited to see that David is the first candidate for governor to release a bold plan to solve many of the critical problems facing our state. Read his plan here.

David's plan includes stabilizing and reforming the state's budget, growing our economy, protecting education and relieving traffic by rebuilding our state's transportation infrastructure.

And finally, I agree wholeheartedly with Senator Vitter’s commitment to end Common Core and its reliance on Washington bureaucrats.

Sincerely,

Steve Scalise