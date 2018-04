Elizabeth Edwards, the wife of John Edwards has died.

Edwards reportedly died Tuesday morning. Edwards has been suffering from breast cancer.

John Edwards twice ran for US President.

Edwards was first diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2004. She learned in 2007, as John Edwards began to run for President that the cancer had returned.

Edwards has been legally separated from John Edwards since January 2010. Her husband admitted to having an affair only after he repeateldy denied the claim.