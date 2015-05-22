"Jindal hater", Bob Mann, at it again, ridicules governor's Louisiana's economic miracle

You know Bob Mann. The former insider for democrats former US Senator John Breaux and Governor Kathleen Blanco.

The communications prof at LSU. The blogger.

The guy who got into public spats with Jindal's buddy, former campaign manager, publisher Rolfe McCollister over whether he (Rolfe) and other Jindal-appointed LSU Board of Supervisors should resign, immediately! Remember? McCollister called Mann a “Jindal hater”. So, it must be true. So have many others around this state. Therefore, he is.

Oh, yea. That Bob Mann.

Well, Mann is on the “hate-path” once again.

No, he’s not writing about Jindal’s very likely attempt to win the Presidency of the United States. That is old and everyday news.

Instead, he has decided to write in his weekly blog (republished, in whole, on The Times Pic), that little ‘ol Louisiana ain’t doing as well economically as the governor and presidential hopeful claims. " Economic miracle" has been the governor's calling card whenever he's on Fox News and not talking about matters of importance to the state like religious freedom or the Iraq War, and No-Go Zones and other critical issues facing Louisiana voters.

Mann points out that despite the numerous economic wins coming from those economic development magazines, Louisiana has the 4th highest unemployment rate, incredible poverty, worst health outcomes, highest incarceration rates, crummy roads, vanishing coast and chaotic public ed.

Did I mention the $1.6B budget?

Well, you’ll just have to read it all for yourself. Make sure you buckle your hate-belt:

Did you know that Louisiana is an economic paradise? Are you aware that business executives stampede here with a fervor not unlike that of the 1849 California gold rush?

I know what you’re thinking. Like me, you’re skeptical. You’ve noticed that Louisiana has the nation’s fourth-highest unemployment rate,some of the deepest poverty, the worst health outcomes and an incarceration rate that is the envy of Uzbekistan. Despite overflowing prisons, violent crime plagues us. Our roads crumble, our coast vanishes and chaos reigns in public education.

The state’s economy is so decrepit it does not produce enough tax revenue to support higher education, health care and other vital services. As you read this, Louisiana lawmakers are trying to avert disaster and eliminate a $1.6 billion budget shortfall.

Read more