In Sept. 183,749 Louisiana households approved for $74.4M for Disaster food stamps, DSNAP

Since Sept. 5 when the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) was launched, 183,649 households have been approved for $74.4 million in disaster benefits through Thursday, Sept. 13.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Suzy Sonnier said that the agency has issued nearly $202.7 million in food assistance since September 1.

Sonnier said that on Thursday, 18,067 households were approved for DSNAP benefits totaling nearly $7.7 million.

DSNAP totals by parish for the nine days since the program launched are:

Parish DSNAP Cards DSNAP Totals

Ascension 6,061 $2,778,350

Assumption 804 $311,782

Iberville 274 $99,534

Jefferson 57,063 $24,501,473

Lafourche 9,755 $4,169,692

Livingston 6,925 $3,238,898

Orleans 52,162 $17,716,997

Plaquemines 3,556 $1,547,074

St. Bernard 5,303 $2,264,827

St. Charles 2,997 $1,337,212

St. Helena 525 $189,679

St. James 1,585 $626,203

St. John the Baptist 7,877 $3,292,057

St. Mary 402 $194,707

St. Tammany 14,672 $6,598,436

Tangipahoa 7,096 $2,745,733

Terrebonne 4,550 $2,000,555

Washington 2,042 $777,985

In addition to DSNAP benefits, a total of $110.5 million in regular SNAP benefits for September were issued early to 381,265 households in the state between Sept. 1 and Sept. 4. These benefits normally would have been issued between the 1st and 14th but were issued early to ensure that those eligible for September benefits had resources for food following the storm.

DCFS also automatically issued $17.8 million in replacement benefits for August to 200,720 households in the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in 19 parishes. August beneficiaries received replacement benefits to assist in replacing food lost from the storm. These benefits equaled 30 percent of the August monthly allotment.

Additionally, DCFS will issue a supplemental food benefit for regular SNAP households in 16 of the declared disaster parishes. The supplement will automatically provide added benefits to bring the amount of September SNAP benefits to the maximum amount allowed based on household size. DCFS estimates that supplemental benefits will total around $16 million.

DSNAP is an income eligibility based program to assist eligible households who do not receive regular SNAP benefits and who need help buying groceries due to lost income or damages following a disaster. Eligibility is determined by federal guidelines based on an individual's known or expected income, resources (such as cash on hand, saving and checking account balances) and unreimbursed disaster expenses during the disaster period of August 26 and September 24. For more information on income guidelines, visit www.dcfs.la.gov or call 211.

Applicants who knowingly provide inaccurate or incomplete information as part of a DSNAP application could face criminal prosecution and disqualification of benefits. DCFS will investigate suspected fraud and aggressively pursue recoupment and possibly prosecution.

(Press Release: DCFS)

Want more Louisiana news?

Signup for Our Newsletter

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.