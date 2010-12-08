  • You are here:  
Wednesday, 08 December 2010 12:58

Impeached Louisiana Judge Porteous Removed From Bench After Senate Conviction

The Senate voted to convict Louisiana U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Porteous Jr. which has resulted in the removal of Porteous from the federal bench. The US Senate found four impeachment charges against Porteous.

To convict, a 2/3 majority charge was required.

In March, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Porteous.

Watch the US Senate vote on C-Span video.

 

