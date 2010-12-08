Impeached Louisiana Judge Porteous Removed From Bench After Senate Conviction

In March, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Porteous.
Watch the US Senate vote on C-Span video.
Senate impeaches Louisiana federal judge
The Senate voted to convict Louisiana U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Porteous Jr. which has resulted in the removal of Porteous from the federal bench. The US Senate found four impeachment charges against Porteous.
To convict, a 2/3 majority charge was required.
In March, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Porteous.
Watch the US Senate vote on C-Span video.
Senate impeaches Louisiana federal judge