Carson wins straw poll with 25.4%, Jindal ties 4.1%, will he make cut?

Dr. Ben Carson finished first in the 2015 Southern Republican Leadership Conference (SRLC) straw poll with 25.4% of the votes cast.

Roughly 1,500 eligible voters from more than 25 states attended the SRLC held in Oklahoma City May 21-23. A total of 958 attendees voted in the straw poll. Here are the results:

Dr. Ben Carson – 25.4%.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker – 20.5%.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz – 16.6%.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – 5.3%

Texas Gov. Rick Perry – 5.0%.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush – 4.9%.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul – 4.1%.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio – 4.1%.

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal – 4.1%.

Former CEO Carly Florina – 2.7%.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee – 2.7%.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum – 1.9%.

Donald Trump – 1.2%

Former IRS Commissioner Mark Everson – 0.8%.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham – 0.5%.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich – 0.2%.

Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore – 0.0%.

Will Jindal make the cut?

Fox News will host the first televised Republican presidential debate on August 6. The problem is that there are at least 16 presidential wannabees on the GOP side of the ledger.

It is impossible to have a meaningful debate with 15 or 16 participants. So Fox has apparently decided to limit the number to 10 based on a compilation of national polls at that time.

Looking at that standard, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal currently falls at No. 13 among 15 potential candidates. Unless he can boost his popularity on the national level, he will not be among those in the televised debate.

He won’t be alone. It’s possible, based upon current polls, that Carly Florina, Sen. Lindsay Graham, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, and former Sen. Rick Santorum may also be sitting on the sidelines.

Knowing this, that could be the reason Jindal defied leaders from business, tourism, and the movie industry in issuing an executive order to protect “religious freedoms” in Louisiana.

While Jindal’s controversial executive order has been widely criticized, he apparently sees it as a hook to lure right-wing evangelicals to his side. It remains to be seen if his strategy will work.

As noted earlier, he came in ninth in the straw poll at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference where conservatives from 25 states gathered recently. He will have to do better than that with Southern conservatives to make the cut.

