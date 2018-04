A dominant member of the Louisiana Democratic Party, Senator John Alario has decided to switch political parties and is now a Republican. Alario has been involved in Louisiana politics for over 40 years.

Alario is a two-time House Speaker and the now-republican has indicated that he wants to be Senate President.

The chances of Alario filling that position has increased as the Republicans now have a majority in the Louisiana

With the party-switching by Alario, the Democrats now hold a slight majority 20-18 with one vacancy.