Jefferson Parish Councilwoman Continues Attack On Fat City Business

Despite a recommendation that the enforcement of a two-week suspension of City Bar's alcohol permit be suspended, Councilwoman Cynthia Lee-Sheng ignored the recommendation and pushed for an enforcement of the two-week suspension.

City Bar was cited in September during a sting for serving an underage female alcohol. The club has subsequently taken steps to change it's entrance policies to only allow 21+ year-old adults to enter. Councilwoman Lee-Sheng said that, while she applauded City Bar's efforts to improve it's policy, she disagreed with the suspension of enforcement and punishment of City Bar was necessary.

In September, after the sting, Councilwoman Lee-Sheng said that she would take steps to permanently revoke City Bar's alcohol permit. The Councilwoman also championed a controversial rezoning ordinance to drastically curtail the hours that alcohol can be sold at Fat City bars, restaurants and convenience stores. Several businesses have filed Federal lawsuits challenging the rezoning ordinance and at least one business has already closed as a direct result of the rezoning. City Bar will appeal the Councilwoman's decision. The Council also approved Councilwoman Lee-Sheng's recommendation that the alcohol permit for Illusions Gentlemen's Club in Fat City be revoked.

by Walt Bennetti, Publisher of Clickjefferson.com