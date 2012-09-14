Carolina Panthers assault Drew Brees and pound New Orleans Saint 35-27

The Saints, who have been playing without their prized head coach Sean Payton and top back-up coach Joe Vitt due to Bountygate, lost their second game in a row of the 2012 season.

The Carolina Panthers brought the New Orleans Saints and quarterback Drew Brees back to earth as they dominated the former world champions by a score of 35-27.

The Panthers’ offense and defense dominated the Saints in virtually all phases of the game.

The win for Carolina now puts the Panthers one game ahead of the Saints in their all-time competition 18-17.

Cam Cleveland and his offense were simply too much for the Saints defense as they put up all but one score on the board. The defense was responsible for one touchdown on an interception of Brees.

New Orleans was unable to stop a ferocious assault upon Drew Brees as he was rushed into making bad throws putting the Saints off-timing.

The Saints’ next opponent will be the Kansas City Chiefs in the Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Panthers will take on the World Champions, New York Giants.

The loss is the second for the New Orleans Saints as they were pounced last week by the Washington Redskins. New Orleans now has two conference losses . Last week, they were picked apart by rookie sensation Robert Griffin III. Newton is playing his second year.

Running backs DeAngelo Williams, Jonathan Stewart and Mike Tolbert all scored for Carolina. Quarterback Cam Newton finished with 253 yards passing with a touchdown through the air and on the ground. Newton also compiled 73 rushing yards and was very difficult to contain.

The Panthers defense scored a touchdown as well, as safety Charles Godfrey intercepted Brees in the first quarter for a 9-yard score.

