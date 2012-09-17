Despite bountygate, Redskins and Panthers, not time for New Orleans Saints fans to panic

First, the Saints’ defense is deplorable. The good news is that they will get better, for no other reason than the fact that they could not be much worse. Last in the NFL in total yardage given up. Last in total points given up. Third from the bottom in yards per attempt. Third from the bottom in penalty yardage, and fifth from last in time of possession. That last statistic has left only about 25-plus minutes a game for the Saints offense to play catch-up.
Drew Brees’ offense still ranks fifth in the league in points scored and yardage gained, but the offensive stats are deceiving. Much of that yardage and some of the points were gained playing catch-up as both
The passing game is not what it was a year ago when Robert Meacham or Devery Henderson could go deep and clear out the middle of the field for Jimmy Graham or Colston. Meacham is in
Let me say this succinctly, but my advice would be: RUN THE BALL MORE! As we said last week, it is early and not yet time to panic, but that excuse won’t fly too much longer. Thankfully, next week could be the rehab game a limping franchise needs to get well. The hapless Chiefs are coming in at the right time, which will give the Saints their last chance to fix things before they face another formidable foe at
His new book, "Where the Water Kept Rising," is now available in local bookstores and at his website: www.JWMillerSports.com
With the Saints now 0-2, what's wrong? Has Bounty burst their bubble?
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
