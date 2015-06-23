Crouere: Racist Obama uses "N" Word to divide America, again

In a recent Internet interview, President Obama made the ultimate shocking statement by using the “n” word. The President’s comment was not an inadvertent mistake or a careless slip of the tongue. It was designed to make a point that race relations still need to improve in our country.

In a podcast interview with comedian Marc Maron, the President said, “Racism, we are not cured of it and it’s not just a matter of it not being polite to say n***** in public.” Even the President admitted that tremendous strides have been made in race relations in the past few decades. Too bad the progress has been reversed during the Obama presidency.

Although he was promoted to the nation as a mixed race candidate who would bring people together, Obama has used his presidency to significantly set back race relations. There has been no healing during the Obama years, in fact, a recent New York Times/CBS poll showed that 61% of Americans believe that race relations are “bad.” This is the worst rating in almost a quarter of a century.

Sadly, President Obama constantly stirs up tensions between whites and African Americans. For example, in the beginning of his presidency, the President lambasted the actions of the Cambridge police and claimed they acted “stupidly” in dealing with Harvard Professor Henry Louis Gates. In the end, the President had to host a “beer summit” to smooth over the controversy.

In the tragic death of Trayvon Martin, the President emphasized that the deceased young man could be his son. He sent his racial flamethrower, Attorney General Eric Holder, to intervene in Ferguson, Missouri and meet with the family members of the deceased teenager Michael Brown. Even though the Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson was completely exonerated in the case, the Attorney General made the focus of his investigation the actions of the Ferguson Police Department and not the actions of Michael Brown which led to his death.

In the aftermath of the recent tragedy in Charleston, South Carolina, the President immediately launched into a gun control campaign. Instead of putting his entire focus into grieving for the nine innocent lives lost, the President decided to play politics with a tragedy.

His use of the “n” word is a similar ploy to insert a political agenda into a tragedy. It was criticized by Marc Morial, President of the Urban League, who said that the use of the “n” word “is not the best way to talk about these types of issues.”

Interestingly, this racial epithet has never been used before by a President in public, although several Presidents have used the word in private correspondence or conversation. Ironically, the President who seemed to use the word most often was Lyndon Baines Johnson (LBJ), who is seen as the hero of the civil rights legislation. Johnson also pushed through the “Great Society” programs which have cost trillions of dollars and have been totally ineffective in lifting African Americans from impoverished conditions.

It is no surprise that LBJ is one of Obama’s heroes. Like LBJ in the 1960’s, Obama is using African Americans voters today in a very crass and political manner. While he plays to their angers and fears, he has done very little to improve their economic condition. In Obama’s America, the majority of African American males in major cities like New Orleans are unemployed. Today, there are 50 million Americans in poverty, including 27.2% of the black community. This is an increase from the 25.8% poverty level at the beginning of his presidency. It is even worse when evaluating food stamp recipients. At the start of his presidency there were 7.3 million African Americans on food stamps, while today that number is approximately 11 million.

Clearly, the President’s policies have not lifted the economic condition of African Americans, but he has effectively used rhetoric to excite this base of voters. While delivering hard hitting rhetoric, the President has not delivered solutions to the longstanding problems in the African American communities around the country. For example, unless the killer is white or a “white Hispanic,” Obama seems totally uninterested in the horrendous murder rate among young black teens. His lack of response to the epidemic of black on black crime is apparent to any interested observer.

Under his watch, cities like Chicago have exploded with crime, but the President does not act because he does not see a political benefit. Instead, he pursues his real interests such as golfing excursions, vacations and giving speeches, while taking advantage of any opportunity to practice the politics of racial division.

Jeff Crouere is a native of New Orleans, LA and he is the host of a Louisiana based program, “Ringside Politics,” which airs at 7:30 p.m. Fri. and 10:00 p.m. Sun. on WLAE-TV 32, a PBS station, and 7 till 11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990 AM in New Orleans and the Northshore. For more information, visit his web site at www.ringsidepolitics.com. E-mail him atThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

