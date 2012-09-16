ESPN: NFL gave Gregg Williams affidavit to Vilma citing bounty on Brett Favre

This is a tweet from Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting on today’s meeting with Jonathan Vilma and the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
Both Vilma and Gregg Williams, the former Saint defensive coordinator have been suspended as a result of bountygate
sportscenter SportsCenter
Source: Sworn affidavit from former Saints DC Gregg Williams shows Jonathan Vilma offered $10K to any teammate who knocked Favre out.
@adamschefter Adam Schefter
The sworn affidavit from former Saints DC Gregg Williams that the NFL presented today to Jonathan VilmJonathan Vilma was signed Friday, Sept 14, 2012.
BAYOUBUZZ NOTE: Without commenting on the veracity of the affidavit, if the affidavit was signed on September 14, why would the NFL have said their case was so slam-dunk? Also, an affidavit is a sworn statement but the witness, Gregg Williams, can be crossed examined on the affidavit at a hearing, deposition or at trial. The production of the affidavit does not necessarily mean the statement in part or in whole is true.
UPDATE: Read the signed affidavit by Gregg Williams
