ESPN: NFL gave Gregg Williams affidavit to Vilma citing bounty on Brett Favre

ESPN: NFL gave Vilma affidavit from Gregg Williams citing bounty offer of 10,000 NFL gave Jonathan Vilma a sworn affidavit from former Saints DC Gregg Williams that the New Orleans LB offered $10,000 to any teammate who knocked Brett Favre out of the January 2010 NFC Championship game. More on ESPN and ESPN.com.

This is a tweet from Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting on today’s meeting with Jonathan Vilma and the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Both Vilma and Gregg Williams, the former Saint defensive coordinator have been suspended as a result of bountygate

UPDATED 6:14 PM:TWEETS

sportscenter SportsCenter

Source: Sworn affidavit from former Saints DC Gregg Williams shows Jonathan Vilma offered $10K to any teammate who knocked Favre out.

Sep 17, 2012 22:25 GMT

732

@adamschefter Adam Schefter

The sworn affidavit from former Saints DC Gregg Williams that the NFL presented today to Jonathan VilmJonathan Vilma was signed Friday, Sept 14, 2012.

BAYOUBUZZ NOTE: Without commenting on the veracity of the affidavit, if the affidavit was signed on September 14, why would the NFL have said their case was so slam-dunk? Also, an affidavit is a sworn statement but the witness, Gregg Williams, can be crossed examined on the affidavit at a hearing, deposition or at trial. The production of the affidavit does not necessarily mean the statement in part or in whole is true.

UPDATE: Read the signed affidavit by Gregg Williams

DO YOU BELIEVE THE AFFIDAVIT? TELL US BELOW

{jvotesystem poll=|25|}

Want more Louisiana news?

Signup for Our Newsletter

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.