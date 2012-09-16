  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • ESPN: NFL gave Gregg Williams affidavit to Vilma citing bounty on Brett Favre
Sunday, 16 September 2012 21:58

ESPN: NFL gave Gregg Williams affidavit to Vilma citing bounty on Brett Favre

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

gregg-williamsESPN: NFL gave Vilma affidavit from Gregg Williams citing bounty offer of 10,000
NFL gave Jonathan Vilma a sworn affidavit from former Saints DC Gregg Williams that the New Orleans LB offered $10,000 to any teammate who knocked Brett Favre out of the January 2010 NFC Championship game. More on ESPN and ESPN.com.

 

 

This is a tweet from Adam Schefter of ESPN reporting on today’s meeting with Jonathan Vilma and the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Both Vilma and Gregg Williams, the former Saint defensive coordinator have been suspended as a result of bountygate

 

UPDATED 6:14 PM:TWEETS

sportscenter SportsCenter
Source: Sworn affidavit from former Saints DC Gregg Williams shows Jonathan Vilma offered $10K to any teammate who knocked Favre out.
Sep 17, 2012 22:25 GMT
732

@adamschefter Adam Schefter
The sworn affidavit from former Saints DC Gregg Williams that the NFL presented today to Jonathan VilmJonathan Vilma was signed Friday, Sept 14, 2012.

BAYOUBUZZ NOTE: Without commenting on the veracity of the affidavit, if the affidavit was signed on September 14, why would the NFL have said their case was so slam-dunk?  Also, an affidavit is a sworn statement but the witness, Gregg Williams, can be crossed examined on the affidavit at a hearing, deposition or at trial.  The production of the affidavit does not necessarily mean the statement in part or in whole is true. 

UPDATE: Read the signed affidavit by Gregg Williams

DO YOU BELIEVE THE AFFIDAVIT?  TELL US BELOW

 

{jvotesystem poll=|25|} 

 

Will Saints be in the Super Bowl?

  		  More New Orleans Saints news    
Join the Saints GroupNew Orleans This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

 

              

 

 

 

  Want more Louisiana news?               

 

 

 

Louisiana News

Louisiana Politics

Louisiana Business

Louisiana Government

             		  Baton Rouge News

Lafayette News

Shreveport  News

New Orleans News

   
Signup for Our Newsletter

qr

Scan the QR Code above using your smartphone to signup for our newsletter.

Published in Latest Buzz
Bayoubuzz Staff
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
More in this category: « LSU, Louisiana deserves better than Jindal's war on public health See Affidavit: Gregg Williams says New Orleans Saints had bounty/pay for performance program »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1