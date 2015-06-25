Chehardy: Jindal lacks leadership to be president

Jindal running for President – It was the worst kept secret in Louisiana politics that Governor Jindal would seek the Republican nomination for President of the United States. Jindal made his announcement yesterday before a small crowd in Kenner.

Throughout his political career Bobby Jindal has dogged higher office. He reached for the top in his first race for governor and lost as much for his idealistic outlook and approach to running for a major office as anything else. He then entered a cakewalk to Congress where he served until the next race for governor, a race he could not lose even if the incumbent had sought re-election. In his first term as governor, he did well. His signature legislation, financial disclosure for elected and appointed officials, was passed by the legislature. In his second term, however, Governor Jindal compromised his obligation to the people of Louisiana. As an early Jindal supporter I am disappointed in his job performance.

Jindal began his quest for the republican nomination in earnest during his second term. He traveled across the country forsaking his responsibilities back home. He proposed annual budgets that slashed the funding of higher education and health care. Our universities and the poor suffered. All the while the state was giving away the store to big business and industry. Finally, in this most recently completed legislative session, the legislature raised taxes on business, gutted the film tax credit, and reduced many tax credits thereby raising taxes. In a very arrogant move the legislature was forced by the governor to pass the SAVE credit which on paper looks like a tax decrease but in reality is not. No one will receive the tax credit. It is merely smoke and mirrors on paper. Why was Governor Jindal so adamant that the legislature pass SAVE? So he could brag that he never raised taxes. Not true. Taxes were raised and sleight of hand cannot change that.

So now our governor begins traveling America in search of a party nomination he is very unlikely to ever get. In the meantime Louisiana still suffers as its governor is focused on other matters that don’t help our state progress. To the people of America Bobby Jindal is a risk and a gamble that she cannot afford. Louisiana has suffered without a focused leader. America needs leadership today more than ever, a quality Bobby Jindal does not have.