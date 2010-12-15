  • You are here:  
Wednesday, 15 December 2010 15:20

Jefferson Parish President Young Warns Of Fake Water Department Employees

Parish President John F. Young, Jr. is warning Jefferson Parish citizens to be cautious of people posing as Jefferson Parish Water Department employees.
The administration received information this week of men posing as Jefferson Parish Water Department employees in the 600 block of Labarre Drive in Metairie. In this case, these men were not wearing a uniform and had no identification.


The Jefferson Parish Water Department employees will always have Parish identification and uniforms. The uniforms consist of dark green pants and green or white shirts with the Jefferson Parish Water Department insignia. More importantly, they do not ask to go into a home. They may knock on a door to inform residents of outages or to make sure someone is home before turning on or off water service. They do sample water throughout the parish, but do not go into homes except on rare occasion and only when requested by the resident to identify possible leaks or to investigate quality complaints.
If you are unsure about a Jefferson Parish Water Department employee’s identification, please call 736-6742 to verify.
 

