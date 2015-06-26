  • You are here:  
  • Home
  • Buzz
  • Confederate flag, Obamacare, gay marriages: Strange new world
Friday, 26 June 2015 12:31

Confederate flag, Obamacare, gay marriages: Strange new world

Written by
Rate this item
(0 votes)

brave-orwellThe pace of change that is impacting the United States of America is accelerating at an alarming rate. This week the Supreme Court bolstered Obamacare by rewriting the law and sanctioning the subsidies that are the centerpiece of the program. Today, by a 5-4 margin, the justices legalized gay marriage in all 50 states. This sweeping decision renders meaningless the vote of Americans in states across the nation.   

 In essence, the justices of the Supreme Court, a majority appointed by Republicans, have become a leading force in advancing the liberal agenda. According to research from the New York Times, 54% of the rulings in this term have been liberal, ranking this term of the Supreme Court as the most liberal since 1969.

Published in Latest Buzz
Jeff Crouere

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award winning program, Ringside Politics,” airs locally at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and at 10:00 p.m. Sundays on PBS affiliate WLAE-TV, Channel 32, and from 7-11 a.m.weekdays on WGSO 990-AM & www.Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on www.JeffCrouere.com. For more information, email him at [email protected]

Visit Bayoubuzz's Google Page

Home
http://www.RingsidePolitics.com
Other
http://t.co/87DvOIWoZG
Linkedin
https://www.linkedin.com/profile/view?id=8849915
Twitter
https://twitter.com/jeffcrouere
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/jeff.crouere
Klout
http://klout.com/jeffcrouere

www.ringsidepolitics.com | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Latest from Jeff Crouere
More in this category: « Republican Presidential candidates denounce Scotus Same-Sex decision For Louisiana sake, leave Andrew Jackson alone »
Login to post comments
back to top


Advertise on Bayoubuzz
Check out Bayoubuzz Services

subscribe-free

 

BT Smart Search

config

Advertisers/Sponsors

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1