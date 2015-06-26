Confederate flag, Obamacare, gay marriages: Strange new world

The pace of change that is impacting the United States of America is accelerating at an alarming rate. This week the Supreme Court bolstered Obamacare by rewriting the law and sanctioning the subsidies that are the centerpiece of the program. Today, by a 5-4 margin, the justices legalized gay marriage in all 50 states. This sweeping decision renders meaningless the vote of Americans in states across the nation.
In essence, the justices of the Supreme Court, a majority appointed by Republicans, have become a leading force in advancing the liberal agenda. According to research from the New York Times, 54% of the rulings in this term have been liberal, ranking this term of the Supreme Court as the most liberal since 1969.