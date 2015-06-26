  • You are here:  
Friday, 26 June 2015

Is Louisiana dragging its feet now on Same Sex marriage ruling?

jindal-waveIs Louisiana dragging its feet now that the US Supreme Court has issued its ruling in same sex marriage?

The State of Louisiana has issued a statement today concerning the US Supreme Court decision, however, the representative representing the Equality Louisiana, a gay-advocacy group is somewhat puzzled.  Here is the statement from the DHH, the Department of Health and Hospitals under Governor Bobby Jindal:  

 

A Statement From the Department on Obergefell v. Hodges 
"Current provisions of Louisiana law remain intact until a final mandate is issued by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. Until that happens, the Department will continue to follow Louisiana law."

In our request for a response from Matt Patterson, Director of Research and Policy for Equality Louisiana, 

"They should consult their attorneys.  The 5th circuilt is the relevant circuit court for Louisiana.  Patterson noted that after the ruling, same sex marriages are occurring now all over the nation now including Georgia, Texas" (and other states previously prohibiting them).

 

 

 

