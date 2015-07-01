Bobby Jindal's family tree

Apparently it was some kind of desperate, pathetic stunt designed to project his image as a family values candidate. Instead, it served up a sure-to-become-viral video that rivals his pitiful performance in that abysmal Republican response to President Obama’s State of the Union address in 2009.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmNM0oj79t8
It’s almost enough to make us forget that exorcism he performed on “Susan” during his years as a student at Brown University.http://www.newoxfordreview.org/article.jsp?did=1294-jindal
We’re talking, of course, about that cozy family gathering around a patio table, apparently at the governor’s mansion, during which he breaks the news in the most contrived, stilted manner possible that “mommy and daddy” are running for president—complete with the amateurishly scripted promise of a puppy “if we move into the White House.”
That his wife, Supriya, would be a part of such a blatantly manipulative display is in itself worthy of analysis by parenting experts but we will leave that argument for others.https://www.yahoo.com/parenting/inside-bobby-jindals-bizarre-trick-on-his-kids-122433837582.html
The performance drew such negative reaction that the video, which had been featured at the top of the web page announcing his candidacy, was removed altogether within hours of its posting.
But it did prompt some creative voiceover editing by a web site calledFunny or Die, which resulted in this parody of the family discussion of his candidacy:http://www.funnyordie.com/videos/fc8ad653ff/bobby-jindal-campaign-announcement-video-i-m-going-to-do-a-bad-job?_cc=__d___&_ccid=87jc4s.nqjwjn
Even Jon Stewart took the opportunity to lampoon the Jindal clan’s confab on theDaily Show:
http://thedailyshow.cc.com/videos/2n06t0/jindal-all-the-way