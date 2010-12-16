BP Commission Criticizes Louisiana Gov. Jindal Over Berms

Summary: A draft from the "National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling" is sharply critical of Governor Bobby Jindal and Louisiana elected officials for its role in the debate over the sand berms.

Were the sand berms that got so much attention during the height of the BP oil spill necessary?



Not according to the the fdraft of the "National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling". In THE STORY OF THE LOUISIANA BERMS PROJECT, the draft is quite critical and claims the berms were a creation of Louisiana political pressure by Governor Jindal and other leaders.

The first paragraph of the draft states, "Former Louisiana governor Huey Long once described himself to an interviewer as follows: “Just say I’m sui generis, and let it go at that.”1 Indeed, Louisiana’s politicians and politics are unique. And it was this unique environment that served as the primary staging grounds for the response to the Deepwater Horizon spill. The leaders of the spill response could not divorce key decisions from their political context."

The document called Staff working draft No. 8, states, "Staff Working Papers are written by the staff of the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling for the use of members of the Commission. They are preliminary and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Commission or any of its members. In addition, they may be based in part on confidential interviews with government and non-government personnel."

Over the past month, Governor Bobby Jindal has sharply criticized the Obama administration for its "failures" in the BP oil spill aftermath.

