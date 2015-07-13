Iowa, GOP debate polls shows Jindal at 12th, 13th respectively

by Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net The important Iowa vote The Republican caucus vote in Iowa can sometimes make or break a candidate's bid for his or her party’s presidential nomination. While it’s not the end-all for candidates, the vote gives an indication of who the front-runners are in the early stages of the campaign.

The Iowa Caucus is tentatively scheduled for February 1, 2016, so there is still plenty of campaigning ahead for the presidential wannabes.

Here is the latest poll, conducted last week by KBUR Radio of Burlington, Iowa:

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker – 18%.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush – 12%.

Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul – 10%.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee – 10%.

Florida U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio – 9%.

Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz – 8%.

Billionaire Donald Trump – 7%.

Retired Neurosurgeon Ben Carson – 5%.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie – 5%.

Former PA U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum – 4%.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry – 4%.

Former HP CEO Carly Fiorina – 3%.

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal – 2%.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich – 1%.



The national GOP picture

Here is how the Republican presidential candidates stack up when a compilation of the latest polls is put together by RealClearPolitics.com.

It will likely be the method used to pare down the number of candidates to 10 who will participate in televised debates. – if that is what GOP leaders and the television networks ultimately decide.

1. Jeb Bush – 16.3%.

2. Scott Walker – 10.5%.

3. Ben Carson – 9.8%.

4. Marco Rubio – 9.3%.

5. Mike Huckabee – 7.8%.

6. Rand Paul – 7.3%.

7. Donald Trump – 6.5%.

8. Ted Cruz – 4.0%.

9. Rick Perry – 3.8%.

10. Chris Christie – 3.3%.

11. Rick Santorum – 2.3%.

12. Carly Fiorina – 2.0%.

13. John Kasich – 1.5%.

14. Bobby Jindal – 1.3%.

15. Lindsey Graham – 1.3%.

