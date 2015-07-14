Edwards’s new HQ, Fleming eyes Vitter’s seat, Seabaugh in cross-hairs

Edwards was in Shreveport last week to open his northwest Louisiana headquarters, which is located at 1610 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

His visit to Shreveport is part of a statewide tour where Edwards, who is from Amite, said he has been listening to the people.

“Everybody around the state who talks to me is interested in the candidate who is going to do things differently than Bobby Jindal,” Edwards noted.

He added, “I am the only person running for governor who has for seven years stood up to Bobby Jindal, called him out, and said what he was doing was wrong for the state.”

Obviously, Edwards is trying to capitalize on the fact that Jindal’s approval rating in Louisiana is at 25%, the lowest ever during his two terms in office.

Open Congressional seat?

With Republican 4th District U.S. Rep. John Fleming making it known that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate if Sen. David Vitter is elected governor this fall, speculation ia already under way about potential candidates for Fleming’s U.S. House seat.

Fleming would have to give up his House seat to run for the U.S. Senate. If Vitter is elected governor, he will be able to appoint an interim U.S. senator to fill out his unexpired term He would be up for re-election in 2016, which is when the election to replace him would take place.

That is also when the election to replace Fleming would take place if he runs for the U.S. Senate.

Jason Brown, a Caddo Assistant District Attorney, tells theFax-Net that he is definitely interested should the U.S. House seat become open.

Undoubtedly, there were be more candidates who will run for this political plum. Congressional seats do not come open that often.



Taking aim at Rep. Seabaugh

The Shreveport Police Officers Association (SPOA), commonly referred to as the police union, has Republican state Rep. Alan Seabaugh in its cross-hairs.

Seabaugh, who is up for re-election in October, was hit by a mailout to his constituents saying he lied and turned his back on first responders in the recent session of the Legislature.

At issue is a bill introduced by Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette. The bill would have eliminated automatic payroll deductions for union or association dues for thousands of teachers and law enforcement personnel, including police and fire unions.

Promoted by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), the bill was viewed by opponents as an attempt to kill unions in the state.

Sgt. Michael Carter, president of SPOA contends that Seabaugh, who was a member of the committee considering the bill, lied to him about the legislation. Seabaugh voted for the bill, which passed in committee on a 9-6 vote. All Republicans voted for the bill; all Democrats voted against.

The mailout says, "Rep. Seabaugh is dancing to the drm of deception, and putting it all on the line to maintain a 98% approval rating with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry." It also says, " Rep. Seabaugh betrayed your local police officers to score political points."

Legislators felt the pressure from the opponents, and the bill eventually was tabled and never voted on in the House or Senate. But teachers and law enforcement personnel have not forgotten who supported the bill.

