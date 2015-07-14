  • You are here:  
  Edwards's new HQ, Fleming eyes Vitter's seat, Seabaugh in cross-hairs
Tuesday, 14 July 2015

Edwards’s new HQ, Fleming eyes Vitter’s seat, Seabaugh in cross-hairs

vitter-memoby Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

John Bel Edwards opens HQ
    Democratic state Rep. John Bel Edwards is feeling pretty good about his chances of becoming the next governor of Louisiana.
    A recent poll by noted pollster Vern Kennedy of Market Research Insight revealed that Edwards is running even with Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter, each getting 43% of the vote in a runoff.

    Edwards was in Shreveport last week to open his northwest Louisiana headquarters, which is located at 1610 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.
    His visit to Shreveport is part of a statewide tour where Edwards, who is from Amite, said he has been listening to the people.
    “Everybody around the state who talks to me is interested in the candidate who is going to do things differently than Bobby Jindal,” Edwards noted.
    He added, “I am the only person running for governor who has for seven years stood up to Bobby Jindal, called him out, and said what he was doing was wrong for the state.”
    Obviously, Edwards is trying to capitalize on the fact that Jindal’s approval rating in Louisiana is at 25%, the lowest ever during his two terms in office.

Open Congressional seat?
    With Republican 4th District U.S. Rep. John Fleming making it known that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate if Sen. David Vitter is elected governor this fall, speculation ia already under way about potential candidates for Fleming’s U.S. House seat.
    Fleming would have to give up his House seat to run for the U.S. Senate.  If Vitter is elected governor, he will be able to appoint an interim U.S. senator to fill out his unexpired term  He would be up for re-election in 2016, which is when the election to replace him would take place.
    That is also when the election to replace Fleming would take place if he runs for the U.S. Senate.
    Jason Brown, a Caddo Assistant District  Attorney, tells theFax-Net that he is definitely interested should the U.S. House seat become open.
    Undoubtedly, there were be more candidates who will run for this political plum.  Congressional seats do not come open that often.

Taking aim at Rep. Seabaugh
    The Shreveport Police Officers Association (SPOA), commonly referred to as the police union, has Republican state Rep. Alan Seabaugh in its cross-hairs.
    Seabaugh, who is up for re-election in October, was hit by a mailout to his constituents saying he lied and turned his back on first responders in the recent session of the Legislature.
    At issue is a bill introduced by Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette.  The bill would have eliminated automatic payroll deductions for union or association dues for thousands of teachers and law enforcement personnel, including police and fire unions.
    Promoted by the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), the bill was viewed by opponents as an attempt to kill unions in the state.
    Sgt. Michael Carter, president of SPOA contends that Seabaugh, who was a member of the committee considering the bill,  lied to him about the legislation.  Seabaugh voted for the bill, which passed in committee on a 9-6 vote.  All Republicans voted for the bill; all Democrats voted against.
    The mailout says, "Rep. Seabaugh is dancing to the drm of deception, and putting it all on the line to maintain a 98% approval rating with the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry."  It also says, " Rep. Seabaugh betrayed your local police officers to score political points."
    Legislators felt the pressure from the opponents, and the bill eventually was tabled and never voted on in the House or Senate.  But teachers and law enforcement personnel have not forgotten who supported the bill.

Lou Gehrig Burnett

Lou Gehrig Burnett is the publisher of Fax-Net, a North-Louisiana newsletter.

www.faxnetupdate.com/ | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
